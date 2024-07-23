Hub4Business

Meme Coins Still The Best Crypto Investment Options - Emerging Projects Showing Massive Potential

As the crypto market is entering the long-awaited bull run, investors are flocking to these new presales for the best returns.

The crypto market is finally showing some signs of recovery as all signs are showing that it’s entering the bull run.

With this new turn of events, the meme coin market has once again proven to be the best option when it comes to massive returns.

Dogecoin has recorded a 24% increase in this week alone, whereas Pepe and Floki had an impressive 41% rise. The biggest surge of them had Dogwifhat with an astronomical 60% positioning meme coins as the most prominent choice for the biggest profits.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising that experts suggest tapping into Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) to get the most of this market situation.

Let’s see the details below.

Best Tokens to Buy in The Market Bull Run – Quick Overview

Let’s briefly see what these coins are all about.

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) - Fixes Ethereum’s Scalability Problem With Its Own Blockchain

  • The Meme Games ($MGMES) – New Meme Coin Inspired By The Upcoming Summer Olympics

  • WienerAI ($WAI) – Utilizes the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Capture Investor's Attention

  • PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Aims To Take Over a Large Portion of The Play2Earn Sector With Its Upcoming Mobile Game

  • Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Combines Multi-chain Interoperability With Share2Earn Mechanic To Stand Out From Competitors

  • Race to a Billion ($BDJ) – Earn Crypto by Predicting Outcomes of Formula One Races

Best Tokens to Buy in The Market Bull Run – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s go into detail for each project.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) - Fixes Ethereum’s Scalability Problem With Its Own Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is an innovative cryptocurrency project that uses Layer 2 blockchain technology to improve the performance and scalability of the original Pepe coin.

By implementing Layer 2 technology, Pepe Unchained addresses key issues like speed and high transaction costs that affect many blockchain projects. This new meme coin aims to offer faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions, overcoming the limitations faced by many existing meme coins on the Ethereum blockchain.

The presale for Pepe Unchained has gained significant traction, raising over $4.8 million in a short period. This rapid fundraising makes it an attractive option for traders. Currently, $PEPU is available at the price of $0.0085618, but this price is set to increase in just 16 hours, so early investors should act quickly.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) – New Meme Coin Inspired by The Upcoming Summer Olympics

The Meme Games ($MGMES) is a distinctive cryptocurrency project that combines the fun of meme culture with the competitive spirit of the Olympic Games. This project allows users to support their favorite meme characters, such as Doge and Pepe, in various virtual sporting events inspired by the Olympics.

Meme Games ($MGMES)
info_icon

Participants can earn $MGMES tokens by taking part in these games and staking their tokens. The project offers substantial staking rewards, with an initial annual percentage yield (APY) as high as 1282%, making it an attractive option for early investors.

The presale for The Meme Games has been highly successful, raising over $200k in just a few days. Investors can purchase $MGMES tokens using ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit/debit cards directly from the project's presale website.

WienerAI ($WAI) – Utilizes the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Capture Investor's Attention

WienerAI ($WAI) is a unique cryptocurrency project that combines crypto with the advanced functionality of artificial intelligence.

Central to this project is its AI-powered trading bot, which helps users make smarter trading decisions. This bot offers features like seamless swaps, zero transaction fees, and Miner Extractable Value (MEV) protection, giving users a competitive edge in the crypto trading space.

WienerAI ($WAI)
info_icon

The ongoing presale has been a notable success, raising over $7 million so far. This achievement highlights strong investor interest and confidence in WienerAI.

Community participation is a key focus with active engagement and updates provided regularly on social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram. Together, these platforms boast a following of over 27k users, reflecting a strong and growing community around the project.

PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Aims to Take Over a Large Portion of The Play2Earn Sector with Its Upcoming Mobile Game

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is the latest dog-themed meme coin to hit the market, but it distinguishes itself from its predecessors with a unique mobile game.

The mobile game is a modern take on the classic 90s hit, Tamagotchi Pets. Players care for their virtual doge by feeding, entertaining, and nurturing it, earning $PLAY tokens for their efforts.

The project's tokenomics are a key part of its success. Out of the total 1 billion tokens, 50% is allocated for the presale, 7.5% for community rewards, 11.5% for liquidity, 12.5% for marketing, 12.5% for project funds, and 6% for staking.

The presale phase has been notably successful, raising over $5.8 million so far. This impressive achievement reflects strong investor interest and rapid market uptake.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Combines Multi-chain Interoperability with Share2Earn Mechanic To Stand Out From Competitors

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a new meme coin that has quickly made a mark in the cryptocurrency market, raising over $2.6 million during its presale phase.

By operating across multiple blockchains, including Base, Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Base Dawgz aims to offer faster transaction speeds and lower fees. This multi-chain approach gives it a technological advantage over many other meme coins, positioning it well against competitors on the Base network and beyond.

A key feature of Base Dawgz is its Share2Earn model, which encourages community engagement. Users earn points by creating and sharing content related to Base Dawgz. These points can then be redeemed for rewards, fostering active participation and viral marketing within the community.

Race to a Billion ($BDJ) – Earn Crypto by Predicting Outcomes of Formula One Races

Race to a Billion ($BDJ) is a unique platform that combines the thrill of Formula One racing with the cutting-edge technology of blockchain. This platform allows users to make predictions about F1 race outcomes and earn $BDJ tokens as rewards, creating a vibrant and interactive community.

The presale has already garnered significant attention, raising $155,000. This strong initial interest indicates a promising future for $BDJ. Looking ahead, the platform has ambitious plans for major exchange listings, which will increase the token's accessibility and liquidity. Additionally, a robust staking mechanism is in the works, offering high yields to those who choose to hold and stake their tokens.

Conclusion

As the crypto market is finally entering the bull run, investors are eager to find the next big token that will recover all their losses in the bear market.

The meme coin market has been the most prominent and therefore many investors are looking to jump on the action early as the fear of missing out is at an all-time high.

Projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY) and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) all have the potential to 100x your returns post-launch.

Make sure to buy them while they are still cheap!

