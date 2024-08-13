Meme Coin Markets Gains Multiply - New Projects Expected To Explode In 2024

After the big scare last Monday where it looked like for a brief moment the market might collapse, everything is almost back to normal. The meme coin market in particular has almost returned to where it was post-dip.

Notably, however, most major coins like Brett Coin (BRETT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are still all down just under 10% in the last week. Where the real growth is coming from is the presale market. In fact, some tokens didn’t even experience a pause in fundraising even when established memes were tanking.

We have found six tokens in particular that we think are going to explode as we head closer to the last quarter of 2024. These meme coins are a perfect encapsulation of the movement the market seems to be taking away from old meme coins and to the new generation. Here they are:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

PlayDoge ($PLAY)

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

The Meme Games ($MGMES)

DogDump ($DOGDUMP)

Let’s examine each project on its merits now so you can see why we think they are going to explode.

>>>Find The Best Meme Coins Here<<<

Pepe Unchained- This project could replicate the super-successful Base coin

We think that the Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) creators may have seen the success that coinbase has had with their Base token and decided they want a piece of the action. They recognize that although Pepe Coin (PEPE) was a great project it is limited to how far it can grow because of its attachment to the layer 1 chain.

Pepe Unchained will be built on top of Ethereum on its own layer 2 chain, which means it has the potential to host tokens in the future that will help the token explode. Investors will also benefit from faster transactions and cheaper gas fees. The presale reflects this potential, as it has raised over a whopping $8.2 million.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<