Meme Coin Markets Gains Multiply - New Projects Expected To Explode In 2024

The meme coin market quickly received from last Monday but we think it's new projects that are next up to experience some explosive gains.

Pepe Unchained
After the big scare last Monday where it looked like for a brief moment the market might collapse, everything is almost back to normal. The meme coin market in particular has almost returned to where it was post-dip.

Notably, however, most major coins like Brett Coin (BRETT), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are still all down just under 10% in the last week. Where the real growth is coming from is the presale market. In fact, some tokens didn’t even experience a pause in fundraising even when established memes were tanking.

We have found six tokens in particular that we think are going to explode as we head closer to the last quarter of 2024. These meme coins are a perfect encapsulation of the movement the market seems to be taking away from old meme coins and to the new generation. Here they are:

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

  • Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

  • PlayDoge ($PLAY)

  • Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

  • The Meme Games ($MGMES)

  • DogDump ($DOGDUMP)

Let’s examine each project on its merits now so you can see why we think they are going to explode.

Pepe Unchained- This project could replicate the super-successful Base coin

We think that the Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) creators may have seen the success that coinbase has had with their Base token and decided they want a piece of the action. They recognize that although Pepe Coin (PEPE) was a great project it is limited to how far it can grow because of its attachment to the layer 1 chain.

Pepe Unchained will be built on top of Ethereum on its own layer 2 chain, which means it has the potential to host tokens in the future that will help the token explode. Investors will also benefit from faster transactions and cheaper gas fees. The presale reflects this potential, as it has raised over a whopping $8.2 million.

Pepe Unchained
Base Dawgz- Stack your $DAWGZ tokens before the listings even begin

The Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) presale is one of those rare opportunities where investors can collect a lot of tokens and position themselves perfectly for profit before the listings begin. That is thanks to the share-to-earn promotion that this multi-chain project is running. The presale has raised over $2.5 million so far.

The share-to-earn campaign is very easy to enter, all you have to do is share information related to the presale on your social media and you can earn points. This can be memes or other content and then the points can be used to redeem tokens once the presale ends. There is also a 5% referral code to share that will increase your bonus even more.

PlayDoge- The P2E game that is stealing investors from Dogecoin

No project represents the shift from the old generation to the new than PlayDoge ($PLAY). It is a Dogecoin (DOGE) derivative but offers much more utility than the number one meme coin. It's no wonder investors are flocking from Dogecoin to stock up on $PLAY. The presale has now raised an impressive $6 million.

There are impressive staking rewards available for investors but the main utility comes from the P2E game. It takes inspiration from Tamagotchi, the hand-held game that every 90s kid will remember. Players will need to take care of their pet Doge like they would a real-life pup with food, medicine, and entertainment. If they are good enough at the game they can also earn more $PLAY.

Shiba Shootout- The Wild West town that emphasizes a sense of community

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOTOUT) is a great place for investors to go if they want to meet like-minded people and feel a sense of community but it also provides an opportunity for big gains. For example, there is the Lucky Lasso Lottery system, where participants use Shiba Showdown tokens for a chance to win big crypto prizes, with a portion supporting charitable initiatives.

This isn’t even the main feature! The P2E game is based around the fictional Wild West town of Shiba Gulch and it's a place where investors can come together to battle each other but also to share memes and a laugh. The presale is still relatively new but has raised over $900k.

The Meme Games- The token to buy as the Olympics concludes

The Olympics are coming to an end soon and one thing is for sure they have captured the hearts and minds of the world. The Paralympics are now about to kick off so you should definitely want to invest in the token that is now known as the official token of the games by crypto enthusiasts. The Meme Games ($MGMES) presale runs alongside the game's schedule and will end when the Paralympics concludes.

When investors buy their $MGMES tokens they will be asked to predict the result of the exciting 169 m sprint contested by Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo. If they guess correctly they will get a massive presale multiplier of 25%. Considering we expect this token to pump that could increase your profit margins by a big amount. The presale so far has raised over $350k.

DogDump- A novel initiative where you win when Doge loses

You can see a theme from some of our projects here that we think Dogecoin is vulnerable. The creation of DogDump ($DOGDUMP) is a perfect example of this. The project will actually burn 0.2% of its supply every time that the price of DOGE is down after a 24 hour period. As we know scarcity almost always equals profit nowadays so this project could be very valuable if DOGE continues to perform poorly.

Conclusion

That’s just about it from us. As you can see we believe that there is a clear shift coming in the market from old meme coins to new. We think this will come to fruition before the end of this year so positioning yourself now will lead to the most amount of gains.

