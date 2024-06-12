Meme Coin Markets Down Across The Board - New Presales Pushing Through Milestones

After the massive bull run, the meme coin market started to decline. Trading volume went down from $8 billion to $5 billion last Friday. Although the situation improved on Monday, when meme coins recorded $7 billion in trading, the performance is far from the golden period.
Some projects have a great performance, despite the unfavorable market results. PlayDoge, Sealana, WienerAI, and Base Dawgz show massive potential. These new presales are breaking all results, collecting massive funding and community support.
Why is the meme coin market down?
The main reason for the meme coin market's poor performance is Bitcoin's inability to break $70k levels. This caused investors to move away from highly volatile assets like meme coins.
Bitcoin's performance corresponds to the situation in the whole crypto market. The crypto market capitalization is down by $65 billion in less than a week. Also, there is a strong connection between unemployment rates in the USA and the performance of the coin market.
But after Bitcoin managed to break past the $71k level, analysts now expect the market to flourish again. Among the big gainers could be meme coins, including PlayDoge, Sealana, WienerAI, and Base Dawgz.
Here is more about them.
PlayDoge is the next big Play 2 Earn meme crypto!
PlayDoge is the latest P2E meme release gaining popularity because of its unique blend of gaming and rewards. This new presale brings back the virtual pet craze, combining it with modern enhancements like high-definition graphics, touchscreen controls, direct pet interaction, and blockchain integration.
This meme coin transforms the iconic Doge meme into a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet. Players earn $PLAY tokens by taking care of their Doge pets by engaging in activities such as feeding, entertaining, putting them to sleep, and training. The better you care for your pet, the happier it becomes, and the more tokens you earn.
Playing the game also places you on the leaderboard. Those with the most tokens can win bonus tokens and exclusive rewards available only to $PLAY token holders. Additionally, you can stake your $PLAY coins for a dynamic annual percentage yield (APY), currently standing at 320%. The staking is available on Ethereum and Binance blockchains, making PlayDoge a multi-chain project.
The project has already raised over $3.7 million in funding. PlayDoge is close to entering the next presale stage; in less than two days the $PLAY price will increase. Experts predict a potential 170x price surge after the initial presale stage. This project, the only P2E Doge companion, could be the next big thing in crypto.
Sealana will be the Solana-based meme leader
Sealana, now a well-known Solana-based meme crypto, has raised over $3 million in funding. Experts predict this project will be the front-runner in the upcoming Solana meme coins run. The project will go live in less than 15 days; experts predict it will go 10x after DEX listings.
Readwrite has named this new project among the top cryptocurrency presales to watch. Sealana price predictions suggest that $SEAL could reach $0.5 in 2024, $0.8 in 2025, and $1 by the decade's end.
If you want to invest in Sealana, you can do that via the website widget and buy the project using $SOL, $ETH, and $BNB. You can also send $SEAL tokens to a designated wallet. For every $SOL you send, you receive 6,900 $SEAL tokens.
WienerAI is the AI meme project of the year
WienerAI simplifies crypto trading with its beginner-friendly, AI-integrated, and intuitive interface. It makes navigating the complex crypto space easier, allowing investors to conduct market analysis and perform coin swaps on decentralized exchanges without fees. Thanks to the powerful combinations of these features, the project will capitalize on two fronts.
WienerAI offers passive income opportunities through staking, with an impressive APY of 208%. Price predictions say that $WAI could reach $0.002 in 2024, $0.003 by 2025, and $0.004 by 2030. The Economic Times says WienerAI is the next potential 100x meme coin.
In its presale, WienerAI has raised over $5.3 million in funding. The next presale stage is set to begin in less than two days, increasing the $WAI price. If you want massive ROI from your investment, hurry and get $WAI before the price increases!
Base Dawgz could be the next top meme to buy
A new Base meme coin presale, Base Dawgz, offers multi-chain purchases, staking rewards, and Share-to-Earn functionality. The project is primarily Base Chain-based but spans Ethereum, Solana, Binance, and Avalanche. Thanks to the unlimited multi-operability, Base Dawgz users can navigate the decentralized world without limits.
Inspired by the thrill and excitement of base jumping, the project aims to showcase the possibilities in the crypto world. You can stake your coins on the Ethereum network or participate in an airdrop on social media. Users who share Base Dawgz content across social media collect points, which they can redeem for $DAWGZ tokens once the presale is complete.
The project has raised over $900k in funding. This project is the next crypto to buy during the Base meme coins pump. Base Dawgz price predictions say this new presale could hit $0.03 by 2024, $0.15 by 2025, and 0.4 by 2030.
Final words. Invest in the new presales for massive gains
Despite the unfavorable results of the meme coin market, PlayDoge, Sealana, WienerAI, and Base Dawgz show resilience. These new presales are pushing through their milestones, signalizing they hold massive ROI potential.
You can get them on presale and save massively. But act quickly; they might sell out soon!