Meme Coin Markets Below $40B Once Again - New Project Presales Showing No Sings Of Stopping

The meme coin market is hovering around the $40B mark and doesn't look like it will see exponential growth soon… but these new coins could.

Meme Coin
Investors are relieved as the market is finally recovering from last week’s dip.

Ethereum recorded a rise of 2.2% this week, BNB a bit higher with 4.2%, and surprisingly, Toncoin has spiked 7% in value.

However, the meme coin market is showing bear market signs.

Dogecoin is the only meme coin that is stagnantly trading at 0.7% lower, but Shiba Inu is 1.6% down. Dogwifhat, Bonk, and Floki are hit the worst with over 8% decreases.

This has led investors to find better alternatives such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), which have enormous ROI potential.

Let’s check out the details below.

Meme Coin Market Cap Barely Passed 40 Billion – Presales Have The Biggest Profit Possibilities

Nearly two weeks ago, the crypto market experienced a massive hit following the domino effect that the stock market crash made.

All coins have experienced a dip, some dropping by 30% and 40% in value overnight. Many analysts were pessimistic and said that the situation would only get worse. Despite these assumptions, the market has shown positive signs.

Meme Coin Market
However, the meme coin market is in trouble. It’s once again swimming in bearish waters. Although its current market cap is $40.5 billion, its value is downward.

It also has a 3.4 billion daily trading volume, which is also in a negative trading pattern. These stats reflect the value loss of all meme coins.

Is there room for profits in this sector? Experts believe so.

New presale projects Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) are expected to skyrocket all portfolios.

Let’s take a closer look.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Holds Immense Value With Due To Its Massive Technological Improvement

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has enormous potential with improved and upgraded technologies. This is the first-ever meme coin to have its native blockchain, “Pepe Chain.”

Pepe Chain effectively tackles common challenges like slow speeds and high transaction costs that plague many blockchain projects due to its layer-2 blockchain design.

This innovative meme coin is designed to deliver faster, more affordable, and more secure transactions, addressing the limitations often encountered by meme coins on the Ethereum network.

Pepe Unchained
The ongoing presale phase has seen high momentum, with nearly $9 million raised relatively quickly.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Merges Top Meme Coins For Impressive Staking Rewards

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is a newly launched ICO that has quickly gained significant attention from the investment community, amassing nearly $400k in a remarkably short period.

This project features an innovative “MemeVault” staking protocol, which allows investors to stake their favorite meme coins together in a unified system.

By staking their meme tokens in the MemeVault, investors can earn $STARS, creating a unique opportunity that no other project has offered.

Crypto All-Stars
As global interest in meme coins rises, so does the potential for $STARS to become a top contender in the meme coin space. Positioned as an innovator and first-mover, Crypto All-Stars aims to add value for meme coin holders and secure a spot among the top 10 meme coins ever created.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Is Positioning As A Top Market Conteder With Its Multi-chain Interoperability

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is setting the pace for other projects due to its multiple blockchain options. This is carefully designed to cater to many investors as it bridges five blockchains – Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.

Base Dawgz
This multi-chain approach gives it a technological advantage over many other meme coins, positioning it well against competitors on the Base network and beyond. This is primarily reflected in the presale numbers, which total more than $2.9 million.

You can also capitalize on its Share2Earn model, which encourages community engagement. Users earn points by creating and sharing content related to Base Dawgz. These points can then be redeemed for rewards, which leads to more active participation and viral marketing within the community.

PlayDoge ($PLAY) Delivers Engaging Mobile Game With Play2Earn Elements

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is set to significantly impact the P2E market with its upcoming mobile game release. This game is a modern spin on the classic 90s Tamagotchi Pets, where players earn $PLAY tokens by caring for a virtual doge through activities like feeding and playing.

PlayDoge
The project’s tokenomics are designed for growth, with 50% of the total 1 billion tokens allocated for the presale. Other allocations include 7.5% for community rewards, 11.5% for liquidity, 12.5% each for marketing and project funds, and 6% for staking.

The presale has already raised over $6 million, signaling a promising future for PlayDoge in the market.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) Capitalizes On Its Lucrative Rewards For Investors

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is quickly gaining attention in the crypto community, especially as the original Shiba Inu coin struggles amidst a bear market.

Shiba Shootout
Despite Shiba Inu's recent downturn, investors are focusing on ShibaShootout, which has shown impressive growth since its ICO launch, raising over $950k and approaching its first million milestone.

The project’s unique features, such as the “Cactus Staking” program with a high APY of 1005%, community-driven initiatives like "Posse Rewards," and a solid tokenomics plan, draw diverse investors.

Conclusion

The meme coin market is struggling, but that isn’t discouraging experienced investors who believe this is a gold mine for future profits.

They are massively investing in the new presale projects – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) as they hold tremendous potential.

Make sure to buy them before their post-launch surge!

