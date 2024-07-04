Meme Coin Market Struggling To Break Through $50B MCap - New Token Presales Exploding

Play Doge - A New Contender

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a mobile play-to-earn game that is based on the idea of the classic Tamagotchi virtual pet and adds crypto features to it. In PlayDoge, players take care of their virtual pets by feeding, entertaining, and training them. They can also go on 8-bit side-scrolling journeys that make them feel nostalgic for the 1990s. By interacting with other players and taking care of their pets, players earn $PLAY coins.