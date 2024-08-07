McGill University Swindled By Simran Hotchandani Sanon & Serena Sanon

Deven Sanon, husband to Simran Hotchandani Sanon and brother to Serena Sanon, and his parents, Micky Suri and Manish Sanon, were accomplices in illegally misrepresenting Serena Sanon's residence on her application to McGill University. A collective crime of fraud committed so that Serena Sanon could also avail cheaper tuition fees reserved for Canadian citizens and usurp the right of Canadian citizens to reserved higher education fees in Montreal, Canada.