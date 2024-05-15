May Market Analysis: Top 5 Altcoins With Sky-High Growth Potential In Q2

In the crypto market, the Akash token has been on a significant uptrend in 2024. For context, the price of Akash token has grown to surpass the $6 mark in March. This will be the first time that the token has traded above the $6 threshold since April 2021. As such, the Akash price trajectory is showing promising signs of raising significant price gains in 2024. The Akash Network trading volume, a key market indicator, has been displaying a positive trajectory in recent weeks which could trigger more rallies, making it one of the best altcoins to buy in May.