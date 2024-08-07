Massive Crypto Crash Likely A Short-Term Issue - New Cryptos To Buy And HOLD For Huge Returns

In this article, we'll explore some of the top new cryptos to buy and hold for potentially huge returns. Among all the projects, Pepe Unchained, Base Dawgz, PlayDoge, Shiba Shootout, and Meme Games make the top of the list.

Best cryptos to buy amidst the massive crypto crash

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

PlayDoge ($PLAY)

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

Meme Games ($MGMES)

Crypto market crash. What's behind the biggest crash since 2022?

The recent days have been horrible for the crypto investors and the overall market. Many reasons are behind the recent massive crypto crash, the largest one since 2022. Here's what caused the crisis.

The decreasing odds of Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections have shaken things up. Trump is known as a pro-crypto, and with the recent changes, many investors have moved away from investing, afraid of more strict policies in the future.

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates on its yen from 0% to 0.25%. This was the first interest increase in years. Since many investors borrowed yen virtually, the more expensive positions have become hard to maintain. Because of this, many investors hurried to sell.

Increased tensions in the Middle East and a war in Gaza increased market uncertainty. These conflicts increased global risk and caused investors to move to safer investment opportunities.

Jump Trading is moving some of its positions, leading to further sell-offs.

The long-awaited Mt. Gox distributions have finally started. And some investors who received their payouts decided to sell them, increasing Bitcoin supply and decreasing its price.

The recent price spikes attracted many fresh investors who invested for massive long-term gains. As the market crashes, they decide to sell their coins, causing downward momentum.

What could happen in the future?

Experts believe this crypto meme crash could be a short-term issue. They strongly believe in fast recovery and massive uprisings. The prices should stabilize when the market adjusts to the increased supply of Bitcoin. For example, Willy Woon, a famous analyst claimed Bitcoin could skyrocket 975% in the following weeks.

The temporary price dip presents a unique opportunity for investors to buy promising new cryptos at lower prices. Investors are on the lookout for alternative market options, and investing in presales sounds like a smart move. We have researched the top 5 new cryptos to buy with a bright future driven by new technology and a broad community.

Pepe Unchained: The next big meme coin

Pepe Unchained creates a waves in the meme coin space. Compared with many different projects, $PEPU can offer many advantages. An advanced Layers 2 blockchain technology provides enhanced speed, security, and cost-effectiveness. This unique approach overcomes many limitations in the crypto blockchain technology. As a result, every process is faster and transactions cheaper. Because of these features, Pepe Unchained could be the best Pepe Coin alternative.

$PEPU is so attractive when you look at the impressive staking rewards. It boasts an annual percentage yield (APY) of 263%. This high yield makes a positive impression on investors who want to create lucrative passive incomes. In the short period of its presale, $PEPU has raised over $7.4 million. Amidst the massive crash, Pepe Unchained redefines the crypto market, positioning itself as the best new crypto to buy for massive gains.

With a new presale stage set to begin soon, the token price is expected to increase, making early investment particularly advantageous. Pepe Unchained aims to establish itself as a leading meme coin in 2024. It offers substantial growth potential and lucrative returns for early adopters.

Base Dawgz: The unique meme coin with massive growth potential