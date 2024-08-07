Massive Crypto Crash Likely A Short-Term Issue - New Cryptos To Buy And HOLD For Huge Returns

The cryptocurrency market has always been known for its volatility. Recently, a significant crash has shaken the industry, causing concern among investors. However, experts suggest this downturn might be a short-term issue, offering a unique opportunity to capitalize on new, promising cryptocurrencies.
In this article, we'll explore some of the top new cryptos to buy and hold for potentially huge returns. Among all the projects, Pepe Unchained, Base Dawgz, PlayDoge, Shiba Shootout, and Meme Games make the top of the list.
Best cryptos to buy amidst the massive crypto crash
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
PlayDoge ($PLAY)
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
Meme Games ($MGMES)
Crypto market crash. What's behind the biggest crash since 2022?
The recent days have been horrible for the crypto investors and the overall market. Many reasons are behind the recent massive crypto crash, the largest one since 2022. Here's what caused the crisis.
The decreasing odds of Donald Trump's win in the US presidential elections have shaken things up. Trump is known as a pro-crypto, and with the recent changes, many investors have moved away from investing, afraid of more strict policies in the future.
The Bank of Japan raised interest rates on its yen from 0% to 0.25%. This was the first interest increase in years. Since many investors borrowed yen virtually, the more expensive positions have become hard to maintain. Because of this, many investors hurried to sell.
Increased tensions in the Middle East and a war in Gaza increased market uncertainty. These conflicts increased global risk and caused investors to move to safer investment opportunities.
Jump Trading is moving some of its positions, leading to further sell-offs.
The long-awaited Mt. Gox distributions have finally started. And some investors who received their payouts decided to sell them, increasing Bitcoin supply and decreasing its price.
The recent price spikes attracted many fresh investors who invested for massive long-term gains. As the market crashes, they decide to sell their coins, causing downward momentum.
What could happen in the future?
Experts believe this crypto meme crash could be a short-term issue. They strongly believe in fast recovery and massive uprisings. The prices should stabilize when the market adjusts to the increased supply of Bitcoin. For example, Willy Woon, a famous analyst claimed Bitcoin could skyrocket 975% in the following weeks.
The temporary price dip presents a unique opportunity for investors to buy promising new cryptos at lower prices. Investors are on the lookout for alternative market options, and investing in presales sounds like a smart move. We have researched the top 5 new cryptos to buy with a bright future driven by new technology and a broad community.
Pepe Unchained: The next big meme coin
Pepe Unchained creates a waves in the meme coin space. Compared with many different projects, $PEPU can offer many advantages. An advanced Layers 2 blockchain technology provides enhanced speed, security, and cost-effectiveness. This unique approach overcomes many limitations in the crypto blockchain technology. As a result, every process is faster and transactions cheaper. Because of these features, Pepe Unchained could be the best Pepe Coin alternative.
$PEPU is so attractive when you look at the impressive staking rewards. It boasts an annual percentage yield (APY) of 263%. This high yield makes a positive impression on investors who want to create lucrative passive incomes. In the short period of its presale, $PEPU has raised over $7.4 million. Amidst the massive crash, Pepe Unchained redefines the crypto market, positioning itself as the best new crypto to buy for massive gains.
With a new presale stage set to begin soon, the token price is expected to increase, making early investment particularly advantageous. Pepe Unchained aims to establish itself as a leading meme coin in 2024. It offers substantial growth potential and lucrative returns for early adopters.
Base Dawgz: The unique meme coin with massive growth potential
Base Dawgz is a meme coin project centered around a Shiba Inu coin. The project's association with the Base blockchain adds credibility, appealing to meme enthusiasts and serious investors.
One of the main features of Base Dawgz is its impressive staking rewards. Investors can stake their tokens and collect impressive APY. Currently, passive rewards for investors are 959.4%. Also, there are additional rewards for investors. If you promote Base Dawgz via social media, you can earn some extra tokens!
Base Dawgz operates across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Binance, and Avalanche. This multi chain approach allows users to store, claim, and trade $DAWGZ on these networks. With over $2.8 million raised in its presale, Base Dawgz is positioned for significant growth. In fact, Base Dawgz is among the top new cryptos to buy this August. Early investment is encouraged before the next presale stage starts.
PlayDoge: The ultimate crypto gaming experience
PlayDoge is a mix of gaming and cryptocurrency profit. The project is based on popular Tamahotchi games transformed into a vibrant 8-bit world. Players take care of lovely pets and earn extra rewards if they train, feed, entertain, and rest them. The happier the pet, the more rewards.
Android and Apple applications let you climb on the leaderboard and earn extra tokens if you play the game there. Players can stake PlayDoge tokens on the BNB Chain and the Ethereum network. With an APY of 78%, PlayDoge provides a steady passive income.
The PlayDoge presale has raised over $6 million. Analysts are optimistic about PlayDoge's growth potential. They suggest it could become the next major 10x meme coin. Early participation in the presale is encouraged, as the next phase will increase the token price soon.
Shiba Shootout: A Wild West Crypto Adventure
Shiba Shootout combines Wild West adventures with meme culture in a play-to-earn environment. Players can earn tokens through the gun battle challenge. Also, there are options for early investors to invest and take referral bonuses.
Shiba Shootout is a community-driven project that allows investors to vote on crucial project decisions in the Token Governance Roundup. Further, with the Lucky Lasso Lottery, investors can earn extra rewards. The Savings Saddlebags option allows investors to lock tokens in a dedicated wallet, earning extra tokens as a reward.
Atop its community-driven mindset, there is growth potential for Shiba Shootout to be one of the top crypto picks. Shiba Shootout's structured presale and growth potential make it a top new crypto to buy. Early investment is encouraged to maximize returns. The project has raised over $880k, with the next presale stage starting soon.
Meme Games: The Olympic meme coin
Meme Games is a game excitement with a mix of cryptocurrency benefits. Known as a Paris Official Olympic Meme Coin, $MGMES lets participants choose from popular meme athletes and well-known projects: Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo. In the game, you pick your meme athlete and play the games to become the Olympics winner.
If your athlete wins the event, you can earn a 25% bonus on your token purchase. Players can participate as many times as they want, selecting different athletes and making better changes to take a bonus. This setup enhances both gaming and investment experiences.
Investors show strong interest in this crypto, so there is an evident uprising trend where the presale has raised more than $340k. Analysts predict Meme Games could become a major player in the meme coin market. The next presale stage will start soon, and the price of $MGMES will increase. Meme Games is among the best new cryptos to buy for investors looking for fun and profit. So, if you want to invest, hurry before the upcoming price increase!
Conclusion. The best new cryptos to buy.
The market crash has created a new opportunity to invest in promising new crypto. Projects like Pepe Unchained, Base Dawgz, PlayDoge, Shiba Shootout, and Meme Games are on fire. Technology innovation mixed with a meme theme offers us an interesting way of investing.
Many investors look at meme coins as a lucrative return with huge APY potential. Early investment in these new cryptos to buy could yield significant benefits. Don't miss your opportunity!