Latest News On Ripple And DOGE Developments; DTX Hybrid Blockchain To Launch In 3 Days

Ripple (XRP) To Break Historical Records This Cycle

Ripple (XRP) dipped by an alarming 2.88% in August, as per the latest data update from Cryptorank. While September has just begun, it’s highly unlikely that Ripple (XRP) will follow the same price trend. Leading analysts predict better price movements for Ripple (XRP) as investors have resumed investing in it after the prolonged lawsuit fiasco.