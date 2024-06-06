KuCoin Celebrates Historic Prosperity Carnival While Recording A 356% Surge In App Downloads In India, Cementing Its Status As The Fastest Growing FIU-Compliant Global CEX

While experiencing a huge uplift in app downloads in the Indian market, KuCoin, known as“ the People's Exchange”, announced the launch of the " Historic Prosperity Carnival " in India to give back and celebrate with its community. From May 14th to August 11th 2024, users are invited to participate in exciting campaigns such as Weekly Futures Trading Challenges and Margin Events, with opportunities to win rewards including Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, cashback and airdrops. On top of all these, starting from June 6th, newly registered users will receive a 2 USDT bonus as a welcome gift, plus an additional 2 USDT bonus upon completing their first trade. Participants are also encouraged to join KuCoin Indian Community for the upcoming airdrops.