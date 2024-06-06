Hub4Business

KuCoin Celebrates Historic Prosperity Carnival While Recording A 356% Surge In App Downloads In India, Cementing Its Status As The Fastest Growing FIU-Compliant Global CEX

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles.

KuCoin
info_icon

VICTORIA, Seychelles - According to Sensor Tower’s data in May 2024, KuCoin saw a 356% surge in App downloads from India, underscoring its rapid growth as the first FIU-compliant global exchange. The second and third fastest-growing FIU registered compliant exchanges are CoinDCX with a 26.3% increase and CoinSwitch with a 15.1% increase

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, commented, "We are immensely proud to be the fastest growing compliant global CEX in India. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing secure, reliable and innovative financial solutions to our users. The Historic Prosperity Carnival is one way to celebrate this milestone with our community, and we look forward to building and creating more value in the Indian market.

While experiencing a huge uplift in app downloads in the Indian market, KuCoin, known as“ the People's Exchange”, announced the launch of the "Historic Prosperity Carnival" in India to give back and celebrate with its community. From May 14th to August 11th 2024, users are invited to participate in exciting campaigns such as Weekly Futures Trading Challenges and Margin Events, with opportunities to win rewards including  Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, cashback and airdrops. On top of all these, starting from June 6th, newly registered users will receive a 2 USDT bonus as a welcome gift, plus an additional 2 USDT bonus upon completing their first trade. Participants are also encouraged to join KuCoin Indian Community for the upcoming airdrops.

For more information on the Historic Prosperity Carnival and to participate in the events, please visit the official announcement page or the event page on KuCoin’s website.

 About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 31 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. In 2024, KuCoin was acclaimed as “One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024” by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the “2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List”. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One Suffers Minor Injury During Removal Of Digital Advertising Board
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: SC Order For Surplus Water 'A Victory For People', Says AAP's Atishi
  3. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Urges Bengal Governor To Visit Areas Affected By "Post-Poll Violence"
  4. MP: Three Dead After Inhaling Suspected Poisonous Gas During Bid To Rescue Cow From Well
  5. Water Sports Facilities Will Be Developed In Indore And Ujjain Along With Bhopal: MP CM Yadav
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 4 First-Look Photos Out: Lily Collins, Ashley Park And Lucas Bravo To Reprise Their Roles
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Sanya Malhotra Choreographed A Song For THIS Aamir Khan Movie
  3. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Warns Against 'Fraudulent' Employment Offers
  4. ADOR Issues Statement Against Malicious Posts Targeting NewJeans, Threatens Legal Action
  5. Sania Mirza Talks To Kapil Sharma About Her Winning Streak Against Martina Hingis
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 12: When, Where To Watch
  2. India At T20 World Cup: Team Has Experience And Skills To Tackle NY Pitch, Asserts Rathour
  3. Namibia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Match 12 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final Live Streaming: Head To Head, When, Where To Watch French Open 2024 Match
  5. French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Mirra Andreeva At Roland Garros QF - In Pics
World News
  1. Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ
  2. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts 3 Times, Spewing Lava And Clouds Of Grey Ash
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Unveil Solid-Fuel 'Palestine' Missile That Resembles Iranian Hypersonic
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; EC To Present Final Results To President Murmu
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win