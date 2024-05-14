Key Upcoming Altcoin Presales - Essential Additions To Enhance Your Crypto Holdings

After an amazing first quarter of 2024 the crypto market’s growth has slowed down a little and has returned to a landscape we are more familiar with. It felt like every project was pumping at the start of the year so investors could pretty much turn a profit anywhere in the market. Now we are back to a time where they need to be selective.
Taking that into account we decided to explore the market and find altcoin presales that are essential additions for those looking to enhance their crypto holdings. We focused on the presale market because conditions now are a little bearish but it is likely that when these coins listings begin the market will be in a better state. Here are seven projects we found that stood out above the rest.
Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)
WiernerAI ($WAI)
Sealana ($SEAL)
99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC)
5thScape (5SCAPE)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Insanity Bets (IBET)
Dogeverse- This new meme coin could soon compete with the big dogs
Dog meme coins are the dominant force in the sector. Between Doge and Shib they have ruled the roost since the very start. Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) is also a dog meme coin but with a big difference. Meet Cosmo the space dog. He is similar to the other dog memes on the market but with one crucial difference, he was born with the ability to jump from chain to chain.
That makes Dogeverse a multi-chain token, a trait that looks like it will become very valuable in the future. One just has to look at the contrasting fates of Solana and Ethereum to see this. It wasn’t too long ago that Solana was being written off as a failed experiment and now today it is much more popular than Ethereum with investors. Things can always change in crypto.
Not only is Dogeverse a multi-chain token but it is the first project that will span six different chains. When it launches Dogeverse will be available on a mixture of Layer 1s like Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and BNB Smart Chain, alongside Layer 2s such as Polygon and Base. We should also mention the presale has been a huge success and has raised $15 million in just over a month.
WienerAI- This meme coin comes from the future and will likely bring future gains
The meme coin market since it started exploding last year has been known to throw up projects that use combinations to attract investors. P2E games and meme coins have been a very successful combo and so have AI and meme coins. WiernerAI ($WAI) falls into the latter category but the makers have chosen a unique way to add AI into the mix.
While most projects use AI to add utility, WiernerAI may still do that down the line, the project has, for now, chosen a different route. WienerAI has made a detailed back story to its meme and the AI is included in this. It all starts in 2132 where a mad scientist called the architect is located in a place called New Silicon Valley.
As is pretty canon for any mad scientist, he is trying to combine two separate entities to make one super-entity. In this case, it is a pup and AI. However, just as the experiment is about to begin the architect accidentally drops a sausage into the experiment and we are left with WiernerAI. We love the detail behind this and think investors will too. Expect other projects to catch on to this new trend too.
Sealana- Solana looks like its next millionaire meme coin is going to be a seal
We already touched on Solana’s great performance as a network so far in 2024. What we didn’t mention is that the network has meme coins to thank for a lot of its growth over the last year. The majority of the biggest success stories in the meme coin sector have come from the Solana network. Coins like DogWifHat (WIF) and Slerf Token (SLERF) come to mind and now we have a new sensation in Sealana ($SEAL)
The meme coin market has become so popular that we now have enough room for two types of coins to succeed, projects with utility and traditional meme coins. Sealana falls into the second category. We have seen in 2024 that throwback meme coins can have huge success. These are coins that rely on the strength of their meme and by going viral online.
Sealana is a tongue-in-cheek meme that has a fun dig at crypto investors. The seal is based on a character from the South Park episode ‘Make Love Not Warcraft’. In the episode, the character's whole life is playing the game World of Warcraft and he has no life. Sealana is a seal that only trades crypto in his mom's basement which is a cheeky nod to a crypto stereotype that investors will love.
99Bitcoins Token- A learn-to-earn token that could start a popular new trend
99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC) is a project we are very excited about. Not just because of what the project brings to the table but because of the people behind this presale. Many readers may already recognize the name 99Bitcoins, but for those that don’t, they are the most popular crypto learning platform on the market.
They have been around for years and in that time have sold over 2 million courses and amassed over 750k followers on YouTube. They offer extensive courses for all kinds of levels of crypto knowledge. Now they have conquered that market they are turning to the Web 3 sphere.
They have seen the success projects have had with play-to-earn and other such systems and given their extensive knowledge and resources have decided to create a learn-to-earn project. Investors will be able to earn $99BTC by learning and passing through the curriculum. Tokens can be used to trade on the market, purchase partner products, or stake to earn more crypto down the line.
5thScape- The combination of crypto and VR that the market badly needs
The crypto world proudly thinks of itself as ahead of the curve when it comes to technological developments. This is true as all you have to do is look at all the innovative Web 3 projects that the market offers. However, the people behind 5thScape have noticed that nobody has realized yet that the future of VR can be tokenized.
The introduction of the Apple Vision Pro to the world made a lot of us realize that VR is about to play a much bigger part in our lives quicker than we thought. 5thScape has gotten ahead of the curve with this one and is offering its investors access to the latest educational resources, blockbuster movies, and of course exclusive video games.
The people behind the project have certainly gone all in as they have made every development in horse. Even the awesome VR goggles were designed by the creators. If the presale is anything to go buy investors are certainly taking a liking to this project. It has already raised over $5.8 million and is going from strength to strength.
Sponge V2- One of 2023's hottest meme coins is giving us a new version for 2024
One of the things we search for in the crypto market is innovation. It truly is survival of the fittest out there so you need to be able to bring something to the table for investors. Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) will be the second token released from the ecosystem. However, instead of having them compete against each other, the project has found a way to create a symbiotic relationship between the two.
The system is called stake-to-bridge and it ensures the success of both coins. How it works is those who wish to purchase the new Sponge V2 token must first purchase and stake the original Sponge Token. When they do so an equivalent amount of $SPONGEV2 is also bought and stored for them. Once $SPONGE is completely sold out investors will receive their version 2 tokens and their staking rewards.
A great way to ensure both tokens don’t compete for investors. Sponge V2 will add a racing P2E game to its arsenal that will be hoping to have similar success to Sponge Token. The original launched last year during some of the worst bearish conditions. Despite this, it still managed to pump hundreds of percent and created a real online community that Sponge V2 hopes to build on.
Insanity Bets- This token could be the future of crypto casinos
The crypto casino market has been one of the main benefactors of crypto growth over the last few years. The casinos have advantages such as faster processing times and no geo-blocks that give them real advantages over normal online casinos. One problem however that hasn’t been solved is how to properly involve investors. Insanity Bets ($IBET) is going to try to change that.
They have truly ambitious plans to involve their investors in the revenue the casino generates. It will be divided into three levels. Staking tokens will allow investors to receive 35% of trading fees, ILP fees, and game-winner fees, burning will up that to 50%. Then for the ambitious, minting their own ILP will allow them to become the house. They will earn 90% of all wins and losses which could be hugely profitable.
Conclusion
So there you have our analysis of some of the best presales currently on the market. When conditions are uncertain or even bearish the presale market is a great place to turn. Not only is your investment insulated until listings begin, but they also represent low-risk investments because of their low prices and low market caps. These projects all have the properties necessary to succeed for a long time as well.