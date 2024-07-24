Is Meme Coin Season Back? Pepe And AI Meme Sensation Raboo Outpace DOT

Technical indicators show PEPE trading just below its 9-period EMA at $0.0000121, with the EMA serving as immediate support and another key support level at $0.0000085. Market analysis highlights the importance of this support during potential volatility, especially with the upcoming launch of ETH ETFs. Crypto experts have opined that PEPE might be one of the best cryptos to buy right now, given that the increasing number of investors alongside strong trading volumes signal a potential bullish trend ahead for PEPE.