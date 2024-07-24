Hub4Business

Is Meme Coin Season Back? Pepe And AI Meme Sensation Raboo Outpace DOT

Meme Coin Season returns! PEPE surges, DOT dips, and Raboo revolutionizes with AI-powered memes. Join the presale now and be part of the next big thing in crypto.

Raboo
Raboo
info_icon

PEPE surged recently amid substantial accumulation by a venture capital firm while DOT declined. Meanwhile,the new AI meme sensation, Raboo, is back in the news with over 10,000 registered users and more than $2 million raised.

Crypto experts have predicted that Raboo presale token will continue to gain traction, making it one of the best altcoins to invest in 2024.

Pepe rallies amid increased investor confidence and volatility

PEPE's recent rally was driven by heightened retail interest and a bullish market sentiment. Notably, venture capital firm Nascent accumulated 141 billion PEPE, boosting its total holdings to 608.85 billion.

Nascent's significant accumulation of PEPE resulted in a 23% price surge on July 16, alongside a substantial rise in PEPE's futures open interest and derivatives volume. On-chain data revealed that Nascent swapped MKR positions for PEPE and LDO tokens, indicating strong confidence in PEPE's potential. The RSI for PEPE is around 58, suggesting a neutral market with a slight bullish trend, potentially leading to more buying opportunities.

Technical indicators show PEPE trading just below its 9-period EMA at $0.0000121, with the EMA serving as immediate support and another key support level at $0.0000085. Market analysis highlights the importance of this support during potential volatility, especially with the upcoming launch of ETH ETFs. Crypto experts have opined that PEPE might be one of the best cryptos to buy right now, given that the increasing number of investors alongside strong trading volumes signal a potential bullish trend ahead for PEPE.

Polkadot dips amid broader market downturn

DOT continues to underperform since Q3 of 2024 began after the Polkadot network activity hit a significant low in June, highlighted by notable decline in active addresses on both its Relay Chain and parachains. Crypto analysts noted that the leading Layer-0 blockchain was significantly affected with a significant drop in user demand that eventually caused a 15% month-over-month decrease in active addresses on the Relay Chain and a similar decline on parachains. However, coin transfers on parachains slightly increased by 10% from May to June 2024.

The dip in Polkadot’s network activity has caused a substantial decline in DOT’s price with the token currently trading at $6.02, representing a 5.66% decline this week. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for DOT indicates a potential bearish trend, with the RSI value at 42.32, suggesting that more holders are selling DOT faster than the accumulation rate.

Although investors are yet to receive specific details concerning Polkadot’s upgrade to Polkadot 2.0, analysts believe that DOT might be on track for recovery amid plans by the Web3 Foundation to invest in Polkadot alongside the upcoming partnerships with the Heroic esports platform and Polimec funding protocol. If the partnerships succeed, DOT’s might witness a rebound that could propel the token towards a positive future.

Raboo: The new meme token revolutionizing crypto with Social-Fi and AI hits another milestone

Raboo, the new meme token, is back in the limelight, driven by its commitment to fostering a strong community of meme enthusiasts by integrating social-fi and artificial intelligence elements. With its novel zero buy and sell taxes, Raboo ($RABT) presale token is based on the Ethereum blockchain, featuring a fully audited smart contract by SOLIDProof for maximum reliability. Raboo’s goal is to empower buyers through staking, allowing them to earn regular tokens at attractive reward rates, thereby solidifying the project's long-term future.

Currently in Stage 4 with an entry price of $0.0048, marketing efforts for Raboo are ramping up, with a series of viral campaigns aimed at making the coin unforgettable. This includes partnerships with platforms and influencers to enhance the project's visibility and growth. Furthermore, the exclusive Rabooscan technology, equipped with AI capabilities, will scan social platforms for fresh memes, analyze them, and generate new AI-created memes, leveraging the power of data-driven content creation.

Raboo's community continues to thrive, with more than 3,000 token holders, and over $2 million raised. The meme token is currently offering a flash sale with an automatic stage bonus doubled from 10% to 20% for a limited period. Raboo's mission to become the biggest meme coin by market cap is fueled by its innovative Post-to-Earn platform, enabling memecoin enthusiasts to monetize their social media content and engage with a like-minded community.

Conclusion

PEPE surged recently due to increased significant accumulation by venture capital firm Nascent. In contrast, Polkadot's network activity declined, causing the DOT token price to dip. Meanwhile, Raboo, tipped as one of the best altcoins to invest in, is set to revolutionize the Meme Coin ecosystem with several innovative features that has positioned it as one of the best cryptos to buy in 2024.

You can participate in the Raboo presale here:

Telegram: https://t.me/RabootokenPortal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Raboo_Official

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: Do Or Die For BAN-W As They Face Winless MAL-W
  2. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  3. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  5. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  2. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  4. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  5. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted After Touching Iron Gate On Waterlogged Street
  2. Weather News LIVE: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road In Delhi; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  3. Waterlogging In Delhi After Rains
  4. Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Suspends Indefinite Fast Over Maratha Quota Issue
  5. SC To Examine 'Right To Be Forgotten' Of Accused After Acquittal In Criminal Case
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  2. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Back To Back Box Office Flops: You Have To Learn To See The Silver Lining
  3. 'Kill': Lakshya-Raghav Juyal Starrer Releases On OTT But Everyone Can't Watch It; Here's Why
  4. Ali Fazal Set To Star Opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK's 'Rakht Brahmand'
  5. Ajith Kumar And 'KGF' Director Prasanth Neel In Talks To Collaborate On Two Films? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  4. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
World News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. France: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped In Paris; Seeks Help At Kebab Shop | On Cam
  4. Nepal: Pilot Survives, All 18 Onboard Dead After Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes At Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Int'l Airport
  5. Netanyahu In US: Massive Protest Welcomes Israel PM; His Key Congress Address Today | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Ali Fazal Joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Raj & DK’s New Series ‘Rakht Brahmand’
  8. Weather News LIVE: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road In Delhi; Assam Flood Situation Improves