Hub4Business

Is BlockDAG The Next Big Thing? Second AMA Drives Miner Sales To $4.8M! Dogecoin Whales Cash Out & Gigacat Faces 48% Price Drop

Read how BlockDAG's second AMA session boosts miner sales to cross $4.8 million while Dogecoin whales sell tokens & Gigacat price drops by 48%

BlockDAG
Is BlockDAG The Next Big Thing? Second AMA Drives Miner Sales To $4.8M! Dogecoin Whales Cash Out & Gigacat Faces 48% Price Drop
info_icon

As Dogecoin whales continue to offload their holdings, causing uncertainty about DOGE's future, Gigacat has also faced a sharp decline, dropping 48, leaving investors wary of its future. Despite these setbacks in the crypto trends, BlockDAG is capturing attention with its continued momentum and growing popularity.

Following its recent second AMA session, led by CEO Antony Turner, BlockDAG has sparked fresh interest in its crypto-mining platform. As the next crypto bull run approaches, mining enthusiasts are eyeing massive returns from a solid $1 price prediction for BDAG coins.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Dogecoin Whales Cash Out: Is $1 Target Still Achievable?

Dogecoin has recently seen significant shifts in whale activity. According to Whale Alert, a staggering 119.67 million DOGE, equivalent to $11.70 million, was moved from a private wallet to Robinhood. This Dogecoin whale’s recent movement signals a lack of confidence from large investors.

info_icon

DOGE's price has been struggling, dropping by 4% and currently hovering around $0.0963. With Elon Musk teasing the possibility of Dogecoin being accepted for Tesla merchandise payments, there was initial optimism. Despite these developments, market sentiment remains cautious. With large holders selling off their DOGE, the question of whether it can still hit the $1 target by year's end is under scrutiny.

Gigacat Price Prediction: Will It Rebound After 48% Drop?

Gigacat (GCAT), a meme coin from the Solana ecosystem, has experienced a sharp decline in recent days. Over the last week, Gigacat's price fell by 48%, and now it is trading at $0.0004531. This price drop is significant, especially when considering its previous high of $0.00128. The falling channel pattern that GCAT has been trading in signals that the coin is currently in a bearish trend.

Gigacat Price Prediction
info_icon

Despite this downturn, some analysts believe there could be a rebound on the horizon. However, the coin remains under its 50 and 200 simple moving averages, suggesting that the bearish momentum could continue if buying volume doesn't increase soon.

BlockDAG's AMA Spotlights its Miners & Mining Capabilities

In contrast to the struggles seen by Dogecoin and Gigacat, BlockDAG is on an upward trajectory. Its recent second AMA session, led by CEO Antony Turner, spotlighted BlockDAG’s mining capabilities, gaining the attention of crypto mining fans. This has led to a massive surge in miner sales, now at $4.8 million!

During the AMA, Turner outlined detailed strategies for maximizing mining rewards and shared insights on upcoming developments for the BlockDAG platform. This transparency in the mining process has led to renewed interest from seasoned miners and newcomers alike, eager to take advantage of BlockDAG's accessible mining tools.

BlockDAG
info_icon

BlockDAG’s X-series mining devices include the X1 Miner App and the X10, X30, and X100 miner rigs. The X1 Miner app allows users to mine up to 20 BDAG coins daily, creating an easy entry point for those interested in crypto mining without needing specialized equipment.

For more experienced miners, BlockDAG offers the X10, X30, and X100 home mining devices, which allow users to mine up to 2,000 BDAG coins per day, depending on the device. This scalable approach has broadened BlockDAG's appeal, drawing in a diverse community of miners.

BlockDAG's presale success further solidifies crypto miners’ interest in the BDAG coins, as the high demand has led to a 1680% surge in the coin’s value. BlockDAG has raised over $72.3 million by selling over 12.9 billion BDAG coins in just a few months. The excitement is building around BlockDAG’s September testnet launch, with institutional whales eyeing the presale and predicting 30,000x gains from this Layer 1 crypto.

Final Say

As Dogecoin whales continue to shed their holdings and Gigacat struggles to recover from its recent plunge, BlockDAG stands out as a project with significant momentum. Its recent second AMA has sparked new excitement around its crypto-mining platform.

With its presale amassing over $72.3 million and a $1 price prediction for BDAG coins, BlockDAG is set for substantial growth. As other coins falter, BlockDAG's steady rise presents an exciting opportunity for traders and miners alike, with significant rewards in the next crypto bull run.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Learn About BlockDAG:

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy: India B Openers Easwaran, Jagadeesan Shine After India C Post 525 Runs
  2. Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Maxwell Eager To See Kohli And Smith Clash For Supremacy
  3. AFG Vs NZ Test: New Zealand 'Really Disappointed' With Match Being Called Off
  4. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  5. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan 2-0 Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: First-Half Done As Mariners Lead The Islanders In Kolkata
  2. Bhaichung Bhutia Holds AIFF Responsible For India's Poor Performance; Seeks Overhaul
  3. Liverpool Not Distracted By Salah, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold Contracts: Slot
  4. Arne Slot 'Something Special', Can Do Wonders As Jurgen Klopp Successor: Eredivisie CEO
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
Tennis News
  1. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  2. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  4. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  5. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Basement Co-Owners
  2. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  4. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; Orange Alert In Delhi
  5. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  2. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  3. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  4. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  5. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
Latest Stories
  1. Amid Pouring Rain, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Amid Rain, Sea Of Supporters, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar On Bail | Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats