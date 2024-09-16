Hub4Business

IntelMarkets (INTL) Enters AI Race With FET As Donald Trump Promises To Embrace Crypto And AI If Elected

IntelMarkets partners with FET in the AI race—will Donald Trump's pledge to support crypto and AI if re-elected reshape the future?

IntelMarkets (INTL)
IntelMarkets (INTL) Enters AI Race With FET As Donald Trump Promises To Embrace Crypto And AI If Elected
IntelMarkets (INTL) has boldly moved into the AI space along with Fetch.AI (FET), signaling its intent to capitalize on the rapidly growing industry. This drew attention from crypto and AI enthusiasts as former President Donald Trump pledged to embrace both as key drivers of future economic growth if re-elected. Donald Trump promised to make the U.S. the "world capital for crypto and Bitcoin."

As AI and blockchain shape the global economy, INTL’s entry could position it as a key player in these transformative sectors. Let’s explore more!

IntelMarkets Offers AI-Powered Crypto Trading Platform

In parallel with Trump’s vision to position the U.S. at the forefront of emerging industries, IntelMarkets has entered the AI race with its AI-powered trading platform. It offers retail traders access to next-generation tools.

If you are a trader looking for better analysis, INTL offers verified data from over 1000 technical sources. It also provides a detailed analysis of over 100,000 crypto assets. As a result, you’ll get access to critical market movements and make smarter and more informed trading decisions.

A standout feature of IntelMarkets is its self-learning trading robots, powered by the advanced Rodeum AI.

This trading robot is special because it learns from users' trading habits and minimizes risk automatically. Thus, traders can set their targets and let the AI optimize performance while they focus on strategy.

Additionally, the platform’s omnichannel trading environment enables users to manage multiple positions from a single margin account, leveraging the best of Solana and Ethereum's dual-chain infrastructure. IntelMarkets combines speed, security, and flexibility, ensuring fast trade execution while maintaining top-tier quantum-proof security protocols.

Whale Swapped 255 Billion SHIB to FET

In late August 2024, a crypto whale swapped 255.6 billion SHIB tokens (worth $3.11 million) for FET, driving a 14% increase in FET's price. This whale, an early SHIB investor, had faced an unrealized loss of $11.51 million and sought to recover by shifting to FET. Despite the swap, the whale still held $10 million worth of SHIB.

From a technical perspective, FET’s price action has shown positive signs, breaking out of range and rising above the 20-day EMA. In early September, the price of FET was around $1.10, rising over 24% in the past month.

Meanwhile, technical analysis shows FET at a critical support level of $1.10 after facing rejection from the 200-day EMA.

Market experts believe it could form a bullish inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, which could lead its price towards $1.46. However, if FET fails to hold the $1.10 support, it may decline to around $0.751.

Now is the Perfect Time to Invest in INTL!

Discover More About Intel Markets:


, with the token priced at $0.009. After completing the private round, which raised over $2 million, INTL is attracting crypto investors with its amazing projected ROI.

Experts say that INTL could offer profits of up to 10000% once it gets listed on major exchanges. The potential for returns is staggering: even a $500 investment during the presale could turn into $50,000.

Another amazing fact is that IntelMarkets has undergone a comprehensive security audit, ensuring that investing in INTL is safe and trustworthy. Investors can rest assured that their funds are secure in a project backed by solid fundamentals.

Don't miss this opportunity. INTL early investors could see wonderful returns in the near future!

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com/

Buy Presale: https://buy.intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets

