Intel Markets On Path To Transform $36.5B Industry And Rival Solana And Binance Coin

Explore how a new trading platform is leveraging the $36.5B industry to challenge Solana and Binance Coin.

Over the last few months, cryptos have seen an increased interest from institutional investors, with Solana leading the way. SOL-based products have seen an increased inflow of over 7,600% in the last week. Also, BNB Chain DEX volumes have dropped by 24% in the past week.

Meanwhile, Intel Markets is building a dual-chain platform where expert and novice readers can trade digital currencies using new advanced technological tools. Analysts believe this new platform will revolutionize the $36.5 billion crypto trading platforms sector.

Solana (SOL) Sees 7,500% Surge in Funds Flow

According to the news report by CoinShares, Solana (SOL) emerged as the best performer in the crypto investment product industry. Solana ETP inflows have soared by 7,600% during the week, from $100,000 to $7,600,000.

This has taken the YTD inflows to $39 million. The potential for a Solana ETF could be the reason for the latest increase in interest in Solana-based products. In the meantime, the Solana coin is facing tough resistance at the 50-day SMA.

The cryptocurrency has failed to reclaim the $200 level in the past three months. Still, things could turn around for Solana crypto soon. Analysts forecast a potential surge to $210 in the coming months.

BNB Chain DEX Volumes Drop 24% in a Week

According to data from DefiLlama, BNB Chain’s DEX volumes declined by 24% in the past seven days. The drop in trading volume is a reflection of the poor sentiment in the crypto market.

Also, the Binance Coin price has dropped on the weekly chart, trading below the 50-day SMA ($550.06). Nevertheless, it is still among the best performers in the crypto market, with a YTD of 140%, according to CoinMarketCap.

In a recent tweet, Degen.eth, an anonymous altcoin trader, predicted the value of Binance Coin crypto could increase in the coming weeks. He believes the price of the Binance Coin BNB could rise on September 29th.

Why Intel Markets Has Been Attracting a Ton of Attention

Intel Markets (INTL) is a dual-chain trading platform that aims to provide professional and novice traders with next-gen trading instruments. The dual-chain implies that Intel Markets is working on two blockchains, Ethereum and Solana. It is evident that this dual-chain structure adds a lot of advantages to the traders.

It allows investors to enjoy these trading tools at top speed, with small fees and high throughput. Besides this, they can use the platform’s main tool, an AI trading bot. This bot has a number of benefits. It can be used by investors in analyzing the price movement of digital currencies and possible targets.

Another key feature of Intel Markets is its relation to the perpetual futures market. Perpetual futures contracts are available to traders for trading on the platform, with high liquidity, while the market is open 24/7.

Intel Markets is still in the first stage of the presale, where it has attracted a lot of attention, quickly raising over $222k in the first week. Its native token, INTL, currently sits at $0.009, but experts estimate that its price is to rise to 150% soon.

Can Intel Markets Compete With Solana and Binance Coin?

Analysts are optimistic about the future prospects of Intel Markets. They believe its foray into the $36.5 billion and list of advanced trading tools makes it a top contender against other cryptocurrencies.

