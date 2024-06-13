Hub4Business

Inside BlockDAG's $49.2 Million Presale Success: Leading Over Chainlink & Quant As 2024's Best Bet

Explore why BlockDAG, with its impressive $49.2M fundraising and state-of-the-art technology, stands out as 2024’s prime crypto investment, overshadowing Chainlink's bullish prospects and Quant's downturns.

BlockDAG's $49.2 Million Presale
info_icon

BlockDAG has recently emerged as a leader in the cryptocurrency arena following its remarkable Keynote 2 presentation and significant presale success. While Chainlink (LINK) remains promising despite a recent price drop and Quant (QNT) struggles with a downward trend, BlockDAG’s novel approach and strong market position highlight its superior investment appeal. An 1120% increase in BDAG prices and substantial endorsements and advanced technological capabilities set BlockDAG up for extensive growth, making it an attractive option for investors aiming for substantial returns in the shifting crypto landscape.

Chainlink: Still Promising Above $17 Despite Dip

Chainlink experienced a minor setback with an 8% price drop after reaching a 0.618 Fibonacci level on May 29. Despite trading 23% below its March peak of $22.85, LINK stays resilient above the $16.80 support.

It has gained over 50% since mid-April, breaking a descending trend on May 16 with a rise to $19.22. While mixed signals arise from MACD and RSI indicators, the six-hour chart suggests a bullish potential, predicting a rise towards a new annual high of $23, keeping Chainlink in the investment spotlight.

Quant: Resists, Continues Downtrend

Recently, Quant faced resistance at $97 and continues its bearish trajectory, maintaining above the $91.50 support. After initially surpassing moving average lines, it was repelled by the 50-day SMA, moving below the 21-day SMA and signaling a bearish phase. With resistance from the 21-day SMA and doji candlesticks impacting movement, Quant’s near-term prospects suggest further decline, possibly reversing around the $76.96 mark based on Fibonacci analysis.

info_icon

BlockDAG: Stellar Growth Following Keynote 2 Release

BlockDAG recently captivated the cryptocurrency world with its second keynote, delivered from the moon, which ignited an astounding 1120% rise in BDAG’s price. Forecasts now suggest a potential 20,000x return on investment. This presentation showcased significant advancements, including unveiling the X1 Mobile Mining App Beta, 45 new development milestones, an ambitious future roadmap, and extensive global marketing initiatives.

During this event, BlockDAG highlighted its cutting-edge Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, celebrating its technological progress and significant recognition from media giants like Forbes and Bloomberg. This technology boosts the speed of transactions and cuts down on the time needed to confirm them, establishing BlockDAG as a durable and effective blockchain solution.

BlockDAG
BlockDAG
info_icon

Following this groundbreaking keynote, BlockDAG saw an enormous wave of investment, with an 1120% increase in BDAG’s price. The event resulted in the sale of over 11.3 billion coins, amassing over $49.2 million. Additionally, the launch of the X1 beta app for both Android and Apple platforms drew in many users, facilitating effortless cryptocurrency mining on mobile devices without significant data or battery consumption.

This substantial growth has led experts to predict that BDAG might climb to $1 by 2024, a significant rise from its current presale price of $0.011. Given its strong performance and innovative offerings, this period presents a prime opportunity for investors to consider incorporating BlockDAG into their investment portfolios.

Conclusion

BlockDAG's impressive presale achievements and forward-thinking developments position it as the prime investment choice over its peers. While Chainlink demonstrates potential and Quant faces hurdles, BlockDAG’s dynamic momentum, innovative features, and industry endorsements highlight its prospects for unprecedented growth. For those looking to capitalize on the evolving trends in cryptocurrency, BlockDAG presents a compelling opportunity to redefine blockchain technology and achieve significant investor returns.

info_icon

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  2. Atishi, Raghav Chadha Meet Kejriwal In Tihar; Get Directions To Curb Water, Power Crises
  3. Rising Airfare, Making Air Travel Accessible, Focus On Passengers: New Aviation Minister Naidu Shares 100-Day Plan
  4. Kuwait Fire Accident: Kerala Death Toll Rises To 24; Bodies Charred Beyond Identification, DNA Test Needed
  5. Two Persons Die In Karnataka After Drinking Contaminated Water
Entertainment News
  1. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  2. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  4. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
  5. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  2. England Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: How The Britons Can Qualify For Super 8?
  3. WI Vs NZ: Sherfane Rutherford Drags West Indies Into T20 World Cup Super 8s - Data Debrief
  4. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30 Preview: Result Decides Pakistan's Fate
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 Wolrd Cup 2024 Match 29 Preview: Afghans Close To Super 8
World News
  1. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  2. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  5. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know