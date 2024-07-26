Hub4Business

India Makes A Big Crypto Move While DTX Exchange (DTX) Presale Frenzy Intensifies

India makes a big move in the crypto market by introducing a new policy, while the presale for DTX Exchange (DTX) continues to attract interest.

India is preparing to publish a cryptocurrency policy discussion paper in September 2024 as the worldwide crypto market grows. This revelation came thanks to a recent interview by Money Control with Ajay Seth, the secretary of Economic Affairs. This move is believed to impact India's and global crypto environment.

In the meantime, the presale of DTX Exchange (DTX) is picking up at an incredible speed, having provided early buyers with a 100% ROI. Certain analysts hint that this Stage 2 presale star may surge by 50x soon and leave well-known cryptocurrencies such as Mantle (MNT), Polkadot (DOT), Jupiter (JUP) and Uniswap (UNI) in the dust in terms of growth potential.

DTX Exchange (DTX): The Hottest Presale in August

As India's regulatory environment changes, DTX Exchange (DTX) is working on becoming a major player in the crypto market. Having already raised over $1.1M during its ongoing presale, it will hit $2M by August 2024. This strong performance hasn't gone unnoticed; YouTuber Crypto League praised DTX Exchange's potential as an online trading leader.

One of DTX Exchange's unique selling points is that it operates via a hybrid trading model combining CEX and DEX elements. By doing so, DTX Exchange may even outcompete exchanges like Binance or Coinbase. For instance, traders will gain access to over 120K asset classes like gold, commodities and cryptos at leverage rates of 1000x and no KYC checks.

The DTX utility token will power these features and everything else on DTX Exchange. Holding this token will bring you many perks, including governance voting rights, access to advanced analytics tools, and reduced trading fees. Those who buy $100 of DTX during its presale will also gain access to a $1M giveaway. In this giveaway, ten individuals receive $100K each.

Currently, one DTX costs only $0.04 in Stage 2 of its presale. This is a 100% increase from its starting price of $0.02. But, this price will sit at $0.06 once Stage 3 begins. Experts in the crypto field forecast a 50x surge once a Tier-1 CEX lists DTX in Q3 of 2024 - a stellar growth potential.

Mantle (MNT): New Bybit Partnership

Mantle (MNT) has seen some exciting developments recently. Notably, Mantle announced a new partner for Season 1 of Metamorphosis - Bybit. With this Mantle news, users can earn 10 Powder per mETH held on Bybit, which will be turned into COOK in the future.

The Mantle crypto value has jumped nearly 50% in the past year alone. Furthermore, MNT now boasts around nine technical indicators in the buy zone. As a result, market analysts forecast a potential surge to $1.20 for Mantle within Q3 of 2024.

Polkadot (DOT): May See a Breakout Soon

Polkadot (DOT) has been riding a bullish wave on the price charts. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Polkadot price increased over 10% in the past 12 months. Analyst AMCrypto remains bullish on this crypto. In his X post, he claims the Polkadot crypto is forming an inverse head-and-shoulder pattern that could trigger a breakout above $6.5.

The technical analysis for the Polkadot coin also appears bright. For instance, DOT trades above its 100- and 200-day EMAs with nine green technical indicators. Thus, experts foresee a jump to $7 before Q3 of 2024 ends in their Polkadot price prediction.

Jupiter (JUP): New Integration With HOT Wallet

Meanwhile, Jupiter (JUP) has also made a name for itself. Recently, HOT Protocol announced that it has integrated the Jupiter exchange into the HOT Wallet. With this development, HOT Protocol will add new functionality for trading in Telegram.

This bullish Jupiter news could trigger a rally for this crypto. Speaking of which, the Jupiter token value fell over 40% in the past year alone. Nevertheless, around ten technical indicators are now in the buy zone for Jupiter. Because of all these factors, market analysts predict JUP will trade at $1.34 within Q3 of 2024.

Uniswap (UNI): Analyst Remains Confident

Uniswap (UNI) is showing some green charts at the moment. CoinMarketCap data shows that the Uniswap price increased nearly 25% on the YTD chart. James CryptoGuru also made a bold forecast for this crypto. According to his X post, the Uniswap coin sees a massive symmetrical descending triangle pattern and could soar to $18 after a breakout.

The technical analysis for the Uniswap crypto supports this statement. For instance, UNI trades above its 100-day EMA with six green technical indicators. Therefore, experts foresee its value reaching $10 before Q3 of 2024 ends in their Uniswap price prediction.

Will DTX Exchange Surge Faster Than Mantle, Polkadot, Jupiter and Uniswap?

An innovative hybrid trading model, a low market cap, ties to plenty of trillion-dollar financial markets and a lot of initial interest set up DTX Exchange well against established crypto coins. Therefore, DTX may surge faster than Mantle, Polkadot, Jupiter and Uniswap as it needs fewer new funds. If you wish to capitalize on its growth, click the links below.

