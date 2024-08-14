Incoming Interest Rate Cuts Likely To Spark Crypto Market Rebound

Hub4Business

On Monday August 5th, we witnessed the biggest stock market downfall, which also had a domino effect on the crypto market. All coins dropped by a minimum of 30-40% in value, skyrocketing the fear index and sparking massive selloffs.

However, things have changed as the market surges, and with the possible income interest rate cuts, we could see even bigger jumps.

Bitcoin has increased by 11.5% and is nearing the 60k price point. Ethereum, Solana, and BNB follow, all with similar percentage rises.

Are these options the best for the upcoming bull market? Experts don’t think so.

In fact, experts believe that the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES) all have bigger potential.

Let’s check out the details below.

>>>Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Best Cryptos to Hold as New Interest Rate Cuts Spark a New Rally – Quick Analysis

First, let’s go through a quick summary of each coin

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Revolutionizes the Market By Being The First Meme Coin With Its Native Blockchain

  • Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – This ICO Offers Multi-chain Interoperability and Engaging Token Reward Feature

  • PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Plans On Releasing a Mobile Game That Is Going to Take Over the Play2Earn Market

  • Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOO) – Perfectly Captures the Wild West Theme With Its New Coin

  • The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Named the “Official” Meme Coin For the Olympics

  • SpacePay ($SPY) – Use Crypto to Make Purchases In Your Favourite Retail Stores

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Best Cryptos to Hold as New Interest Rate Cuts Spark a New Rally – Detailed Analysis

Now, let’s go into a bit more detail.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Revolutionizes the Market By Being The First Meme Coin With Its Native Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) positions itself as the leader among the presales. Its new coin perfectly captures the Pepe frog meme but with a massive improvement. This new token is the world’s first meme project with its own blockchain.

This new network is a layer-2 solution to Ethereum's biggest problems. It mainly fixes the scalability issue and improves transaction speed and costs. The official website advertises it as 100x faster than ETH.

The “Pepe Chain,” as it’s called, offers instant bridging and higher volume capacity, enabling such improvements. Additionally, it has a dedicated block explorer, making it easier to track your $PEPU and playing a significant security role.

Ongoing presale has reached an incredible $8.4 million in fundraising.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – This ICO Offers Multi-chain Interoperability and Engaging Token Reward Feature

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) attracts a wide array of investors due to its multi-chain option, which allows investors to use 5 blockchains to purchase $DAWGZ.

You can use Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. Each network has significant advantages and contributes to the overall project.

This approach has secured over $2.9 million in sales, and the current price of $0.007414 makes this token even more attractive.

The innovative Share2Earn option adds even more value. This feature promotes community growth and marketing, as all users who create and share project-related content can earn token rewards. Out of 8.45 billion tokens, 15% is dedicated to $DAWGZ rewards, making this option lucrative.

>>>Buy Base Dawgz Now<<<

PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Plans On Releasing a Mobile Game That Is Going to Take Over the Play2Earn Market

PlayDoge ($PLAY) takes on the legendary Tamagotchi Pets model and improves it in its new mobile game, released post-launch.

This new remake brings better graphics with updated resolutions, but you must still care for your little companion. In fact, for all the time spent with your dog and regularly feeding and playing with him, you will get $PLAY tokens.

However, if you fail to do so, your pet will run away or, even worse, die. Don’t panic; developers have made this version a bit more resilient, so you won’t have to be 24/7 on your phone.

The presale was a massive success, with over $6 million accumulated. It consists of stages, with each new one having a slight price increase, so hurry up and buy before that happens.

>>>Buy PlayDoge Now<<<

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOO) – Perfectly Captures the Wild West Theme With Its New Coin

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is the newest meme coin aiming to propel the Shiba Inu character to new heights. This Western-themed project has impressive presale results and offers engaging offers to all investors.

The presale has almost $1 million in sales, and they are just shying off $70k until that milestone. You can get $SHIBASHOOT using Ethereum, Tether, BNB, or simply bank cards, making it accessible to all types of traders.

This project offers exciting options such as “Cactus Staking” and “Posse Rewards”. It mimics the typical Wild West town with the “Token Governance Roundups,” where all investors can cast a vote regarding future project decisions

Additionally, you can play the Shiba Shooter mobile game and test your gunslinging skills with the best cowboys of that era. The game’s economy is based around the $SHIBASHOOT token; therefore, you can earn significant rewards.

>>>Buy Shiba Shootout Now<<<

The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Named the “Official” Meme Coin For the Olympics

The Meme Games ($MGMES) captures the essence of the Olympic games through its project theme. You get to choose between five of the most iconic meme characters, each representing a certain country—Dogecoin (USA), Pepe (FRA), Dogwifhat (GBE), Brett (GER), or Turbo (ITA).

After doing so, you will enter a 169-meter dash with a chance of winning a 25% token multiplier. With the current price of $0.0092 per $MGMES token, this isn’t some consolation prize. However, if you don’t make it immediately, you can try your luck again by purchasing the coin.

The presale will end the same day as the Paralympics, and the current fundraising of $360k will surge drastically as the day approaches.

>>>Buy The Meme Games Now<<<

SpacePay ($SPY) – Use Crypto to Make Purchases In Your Favourite Retail Stores

SpacePay ($SPY) is bringing massive improvements and is one of the most promising presales. It offers a unique blend of traditional finance and blockchain technology.

The platform features an intuitive payment app that facilitates crypto transactions at retail locations, making it accessible and practical for everyday use. This is available through the native $SPY token, priced at $0.00176.

Token holders benefit from monthly airdrops, rewarding those who maintain active wallets. Additionally, the token grants its holders voting rights on critical project decisions, ensuring the community has a say in the platform’s future direction.

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Conclusion

The best is yet to come for the crypto market in the upcoming days, as investors are gearing up for the bull run. Following the massive surges all coins had this week, they predict it will happen in the next period.

According to leading analysts, now is the best time to invest in new tokens. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES) are all in presale stages right now and have the potential to skyrocket your portfolio.

Hurry up and buy now before the price spikes after the launch!

