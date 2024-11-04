Importance Of Having Life Insurance

1. Financial Security for Family

The primary purpose of life insurance is to provide financial security to your loved ones in case of an untimely death. When you have a life insurance policy, it guarantees your family will receive a lump sum (death benefit) to cover immediate and long-term financial needs. For example, if a primary breadwinner were to pass away, their policy nominee could use the death benefit to cover any liabilities they may have left behind, along with their regular expenses as well as other financial goals.