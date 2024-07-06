Happiness Within: The Fusion Of Fashion, Sustainability & Inclusivity

Hub4Business

In a world where fashion flies like a butterfly from one trend to the next, Akshay Tyagi and Harry Olson are skipping down a different path.

Happiness Within, isn't just a brand—it's a glittering unicorn of inclusivity, sustainability, and inner zen. Launched right under the rainbow glow of Pride Month, their three sparkling collections—Bloom, Thrive, and Spark; are poised to turn the fashion world on its head.

Our Dynamic Founder Duo. 

Akshay Tyagi and Harry Olson sound like an unstoppable duo, each bringing their own unique expertise to the table. Akshay's mastery of celebrity fashion and costume design, especially with his fusion of cross-cultural aesthetics, adds an exciting dimension to their collaboration. His work, showcased in prestigious publications like Vogue India and Vogue Italia, speaks volumes about his creativity and innovation. Meanwhile, Harry Olson's background in service design and his multidisciplinary approach provide a solid foundation for their joint venture. His focus on visual communication, urbanism, and holistic design philosophy indicates a keen understanding of how to engage with audiences in both physical and digital spaces. 

Introducing Happiness Within

Happiness Within is more than just a fashion brand. Founded in 2022, this brand celebrates diversity and inclusivity, embracing all genders and sexual orientations. Each piece in their collections is handcrafted in India from sustainable virgin poly-based fabrics, promoting a “wear, share, and repeat” ethos that stands in stark contrast to the throwaway culture of fast fashion. 

The New Collections: Bloom, Thrive, and Spark

Bloom: Celebrate the Changemakers

Bloom is a tribute to those who are unafraid to shine. This collection is all about versatility and vibrancy, featuring the IT color of the season in reversible designs. Whether basking in the sun or dancing in the rain, Bloom is designed for those who live life in full color, celebrating every moment with gusto. 

Thrive: Honoring Icons 

Thrive is a nod to the revolutionaries who inspire us to be our best selves. These pieces are adaptable and reversible, reflecting the dynamic nature of those who wear them. Thrive is for the visionaries who continually seek new ways to flourish, empowering wearers to embrace their revolutionary spirit both outwardly and within.

Spark: Inspired by Youth and Boldness 

Spark is the embodiment of youthful exuberance and daring creativity. With vibrant colours and striking contrasts, this collection is designed to ignite a spark wherever you go. It celebrates the innovators and dreamers who dare to think outside the box and redefine it, encouraging a bold, creative spirit.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Inner Peace

Happiness Within collections are not just about looking good; they are about feeling at peace. As Akshay Tyagi says, “Happiness Within outerwear is not just about what you wear; it is an extension of who you are,”. This philosophy is woven into every piece, ensuring that the garments are not only stylish but also meaningful and long-lasting. Each collection is a testament to Akshay’s dedication to creating fashion that fosters inner peace and positivity, making them the perfect companions for a long, fulfilling journey.

For those eager to explore these innovative collections and join the movement towards sustainable, inclusive fashion, visit Happiness Within. Let your wardrobe be a testament to inner peace, positivity, and the celebration of diversity.

