Gunnebo India: Scaling New Heights In Security Solutions Under The Leadership Of Stefan Syrén, President & CEO Of Gunnebo Group

Sabyasachi Sengupta, Vice President, Asia Gunnebo Safe Storage elucidates Gunnebo India’s definite growth trajectory. “Gunnebo India’s plethora of products has helped it emerge as a big player in the banking security. Our products, such as, Safes, Safe Deposit lockers, Vault & Strong Room Doors, Fire Resistant Record, Filing Cabinets, Fire Safety Products, Entrance Control systems etc. and brands like Steelage, Chubbsafes and Minimax have earned a formidable reputation in India.” Gunnebo India is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions with the aim of enhancing the security levels, while simultaneously improving the convenience of users. In the banking sector, the organisation has adopted high security solutions pro-actively as mandated by the government regulations. It boasts of a standard set of BIS certified products that have become very popular over the years. Solutions like Modular Strongrooms are quick and easy to install, portable and secure on all 6 sides; whereas the Robotic Lockers (Safe Store Auto) can provide locker access to customers 24x7. Gunnebo India is also investing in IoT technology to create locking solutions which are secure, intelligent and can facilitate remote monitoring to avert security breaches.