Gunnebo India: Scaling New Heights In Security Solutions Under The Leadership Of Stefan Syrén, President & CEO Of Gunnebo Group

The multinational corporation Gunnebo, which is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in security products, primarily in the areas of entrance control and safe storage. With a legacy of more than 90 years in India, Gunnebo India is already a leading player in Physical Security Solutions Industry in India, not to forget its 250-year presence globally. As one of the world’s top organisations that has its operations in 25 countries & 10 Global manufacturing sites with approximately 3,400 employees and a reported global revenue of MEUR 418 for 2023, Gunnebo India is one of the leading providers of security solutions for a safer future.
Stefan Syrén, President & CEO of the Gunnebo Group says, "As part of the Gunnebo Group, Gunnebo India provides state of the art security solutions and services from its repertoire of global and Indian products under license from The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and other global bodies like European Standards.”
Sabyasachi Sengupta, Vice President, Asia Gunnebo Safe Storage elucidates Gunnebo India’s definite growth trajectory. “Gunnebo India’s plethora of products has helped it emerge as a big player in the banking security. Our products, such as, Safes, Safe Deposit lockers, Vault & Strong Room Doors, Fire Resistant Record, Filing Cabinets, Fire Safety Products, Entrance Control systems etc. and brands like Steelage, Chubbsafes and Minimax have earned a formidable reputation in India.” Gunnebo India is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions with the aim of enhancing the security levels, while simultaneously improving the convenience of users. In the banking sector, the organisation has adopted high security solutions pro-actively as mandated by the government regulations. It boasts of a standard set of BIS certified products that have become very popular over the years. Solutions like Modular Strongrooms are quick and easy to install, portable and secure on all 6 sides; whereas the Robotic Lockers (Safe Store Auto) can provide locker access to customers 24x7. Gunnebo India is also investing in IoT technology to create locking solutions which are secure, intelligent and can facilitate remote monitoring to avert security breaches.
Huge successes in Europe and the US
Having proven its capabilities in Europe and Americas in the last decade by providing its customers across sectorswith cost-effective and high-quality security solutions and products, Gunnebo has established itself as a key player in the security solutions market. Gunnebo India intends to replicate that success in the Indian market with a strong India development plan.
Stefan Syrén adds, "And the timing cannot be more apt than now, with the economy consistently projected to grow, India will continue to be one of the key markets in the coming decade. The current investment of INR 750 mn to expand the infrastructure of Halol plant by 50% is a testament of our commitment to the Indian market and will help us cater to the growing demands of high-quality security products in this country.”
Make in India
Gunnebo India aims to follow a ‘Make in India’ investment strategy for India in accordance to the Indian government's policies. Gunnebo India isupgrading it's plant capacity as well as R&D capabilities in India with the intent of developing region-specific security solutions for our customers.
Banking sector vs Non-Banking sector
After having established its supremacy since 2000, Gunnebo India’s mainstay remains banking security (safe deposit lockers, doors for automated teller machine outlets, etc).
Gunnebo India has had a phenomenal rise in sales since early 2012 notching 50% capitalising on a huge demand forsecurity services and products across banking, infrastructure and retail segments.
"Particularly in In the banking segment, both public and private sector organisations are very conscious aboutcompliance. Gunnebo India has enjoyed strong growth in this segment due to its strict compliance with the prevailing robust guidelines and standards laid down by Bureau of Indian Standards. However, when it comes to Non-Banking sectors like Jewellers, Small Offices, Retail, etc. the awareness regarding security standards is on the lower side resulting in relatively less adherence to compliance among the industry players in these sectors." explains Stefan Syrén.
Gunnebo India is actively engaged with the policy makers to introduce relevant standards which can address the security requirements of organizations in the Non-Banking segment. It leverages industry forums to educate its prospective customers regarding their security needs and through a consultative approach deliver the right solutions tailored to their requirements.
Technological Edge
Use of latest advancements in technology by Gunnebo India has led to development of various kinds of security products, out of which some are already being tested for distribution in the near future.
“Prominent among our latest product offerings are automated safe deposit locker system for medium to large self-service areas, without requiring pre-built vaults, 24x7 self-service safe deposit boxes or compromising top-level security, says Sabyasachi Sengupta.
With several forthcoming security solutions in the pipeline, the prospects for Gunnebo India are very promising as the sky seems to be the limit for its market growth.