Greed Index Growing – Buy These Cryptos Before The Crypto Market Explodes

Good news for all crypto lovers! This month’s crypto market has shown promise as the Greed Index grows, reaching 70%. So far, crypto giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum have recovered speedingly, with price increases of 27% and 36%, respectively.
Interestingly, crypto analysts predict a recovery in August 2024, driven by stabilized interest rates and a supportive political landscape. As the Greed Index grows, now is the time to consider cryptos you should have in your wallet before the market explodes in the coming months.
Thankfully, this article delves into the projects poised to provide remarkable gains this year. Without further ado, let’s take a look at them.
Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A Novel Layer 2 Blockchain Project With Amazing Prospects
Pepe Unchained is a novel meme project gaining virality as it reinvents the iconic Pepe the Frog but with a twist. This cryptocurrency runs on a Layer 2 blockchain, ensuring fast transactions at low costs and handling more transactions efficiently than Layer 1 networks.
Another standout feature of Pepe Unchained is its double-staking rewards, which offer an impressive 350+% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) to early investors. The presale has already raised nearly $5 million, with the coin priced at $0.008596. Analysts, especially Jacob Bury, predict PEPU could see at least 10x gains post-presale
With 20% of the 8 billion tokens set aside for presale and 30% allocated for staking rewards, early backers are set for significant returns. Therefore, join the presale, stake your PEPU tokens, and follow Pepe Unchained on social media to stay updated. Ensure you get involved in this project and enjoy bullish returns in no time.
Meme Games (MGMES): A Meme Crypto Inspired by the 2024 Olympic Games
Meme Games is an exciting crypto inspired by the 2024 Paris Olympics. In its first few days of presale, it has already raised over $200,000, signaling strong early interest. A unique feature is the 169-meter dash event, where you choose from five meme coin characters (Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki, Turbo, and Dogwifhat) for a virtual sprint.
If your character wins, you receive a 25% bonus. Each character has a 20% chance of winning, making it a fun mix of skill and luck. Besides this playful theme, Meme Games offers a staking feature with an impressive 1,000+% APY. Notably, investors should bear in mind that staking rewards will decrease as more tokens are staked.
With a total supply of 2.024 billion tokens, the allocation is designed to support growth and long-term holding: 38% for presale, 9.3% for game winnings, 10% for staking, 15% for marketing, and 20% split between liquidity and project funds.
You can buy $MGMES tokens for $0.00905 each. The presale runs until September 8, 2023, with the exchange launch on September 10. So, get involved with Meme Games and ride the wave of the 2024 Olympics and the popularity of meme coins. For the latest updates, visit the presale website or follow Meme Games on X and Telegram. Endeavor to take advantage of its early stage.
Wiener AI (WAI): A Meme Project Merging Fun with Artificial Intelligence Trading
WienerAI combines the fun of meme coins with the power of Artificial Intelligence trading. Its main feature is an AI-powered trading bot. Instead of spending hours researching, you can ask this bot questions like, “Will Bitcoin go up in the next few weeks?” and get a clear, concise answer.
But there’s more! WienerAI offers a staking system for its WAI tokens with a 100+% annual reward rate. Remarkably, the presale for WAI tokens is almost over, having raised over $7 million so far. You can buy them for $0.00073 each, but the price will likely rise once they hit the open market.
Additionally, the team plans to launch WAI on Uniswap first, with potential listings on centralized exchanges later. They’ve reserved 10% of the token supply for liquidity, ensuring plenty of WAI for trading and reducing price volatility. By combining AI and memes, WienerAI is poised to see major gains. Ensure you check this project out as soon as possible.
PlayDoge (PLAY): The Meme Coin with a Play-to-Earn Twist
PlayDoge is a unique meme coin that integrates play-to-earn (P2E) gaming capabilities. The coin integrates gaming utilities within its upcoming mobile game, which is set to launch on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
The project introduces virtual pet gaming, reminiscent of Tamagotchi. This has boosted engagement for this project among meme communities, which is evident in its ongoing presale event that has raised nearly $6 million. Currently priced at $0.00521, the token is expected to rise soon. So far, 220 million $PLAY tokens are locked in the staking platform, with an APY of over 50%.
Investors can buy $PLAY tokens on the PlayDoge website using BNB, ETH, USDT, or bank cards. As this P2E project gains virality, you can add PLAY tokens to your portfolio and watch it soar soon. Don’t miss out!
Base Dawgz (DAWGZ): The Next Big Meme Crypto with Multi-Chain Utility
Base Dawgz emerges as a top meme coin on the Base blockchain, and it’s not just confined to one network. Thanks to its innovative “Wormhole and Portal Bridge” technology, DAWGZ can also be traded on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.
In addition, the project offers high staking rewards, with 1.69 billion DAWGZ tokens allocated for this purpose. Early investors enjoy an impressive 1,000+% APY, which will decrease as more tokens are staked.
Base Dawgz also emphasizes community growth with a social rewards program, encouraging members to share memes and posts for DAWGZ tokens. This strategy has significantly boosted its online following and presale success. With its unique multi-chain functionality and strong community support, Base Dawgz is poised to become the next big meme coin.
Notcoin (NOT): A Promising Investment to Soar in Value Soon
Notcoin is a Telegram-based token that has gained significant attention since its launch. It now trades at $0.14 - $0.15, commanding a market cap of $1.5 billion. Despite recent volatilities, this project remains stable.
The project leverages community support, focusing on Web3 integration and partnering with Helika for crypto-backed Telegram games. This token shows promise, with crypto analysts predicting more gains in the coming months. Endeavor to take advantage of this next big Telegram token.
Check Out These Promising Crypto Assets and Enjoy Guaranteed Price Gains Soon
As the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shifts and grows, the market is primed for a potential explosion. As major players continue to side with Bitcoin and Ethereum, other savvy investors are looking for small-cap gems ready to explode in the coming months.
Remarkably, we’ve highlighted new and emerging cryptos that are ready to deliver outstanding gains soon. Therefore, endeavor to invest in them now before their value skyrockets.