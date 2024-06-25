GEGE Explodes Gaining Over 240% In 24 Hours - Memes To Copy Its Success This Summer

While GEGE did lose about half of its ATH hours after reaching it, the token is still over 122% higher than the launch price, making it one of the rare few memes going against the overall tide. For example, almost all leading memes lost between 12% and 25% in the last 7 days alone. WIF's market cap dropped below $2 billion for the first time since early March, and is still retracting without showing signs of stopping. The token had an ATH of over $4.7, while today it's trading at only $1.9.