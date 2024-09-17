Hub4Business

From TikTok To Trading: The Success Stories Of The Top 3 Crypto Coins!

We have discussed Bitcoin, Maneki and Angry Pepe Fork.

Angry Pepe Fork
In the past months, there has been a growing trend of using popular social media app TikTok to promote upcoming projects. Popular coins have witnessed massive adoption due to interest from these social apps. In this article, we look at the success stories of three altcoins: Angry Pepe Fork, Bitcoin, and Maneki.

While Bitcoin's popularity has grown slowly but steadily over the years, upcoming projects such as APORK and Meneki have benefited from social media engagement. With Angry Pepe Fork's unique staking pool and conquer-to-earn model, investors' interest has heightened, with analysts projecting potential rallies soon. More details below.

Angry Pepe Fork: The Next Big Memecoin on the Solana Blockchain

Although still in presale, Angry Pepe Fork has become an instant hit in the meme coin space. Its major utilities including: staking pool and conquer to earn model have attracted investors to the project who see it as the next 100x Solana-based meme coin. Unlike Bonk and PopCat, Angry Pepe Fork has a real utility.

Angry Pepe Fork is a project on a mission to get rid of zombie meme coins with no real value. Its utility token APORK can be earned through its conquer-to-earn model.

Investors are rewarded when they participate in quests, tournaments, community events, and raids. In return, they become highly decorated members of the APORK community.

Unlike other projects that introduce staking at the end of the presale, the Angry Pepe Fork team has opened the staking pool, allowing investors to buy and stake the token during the presale. However, buying early will help you maximize the APY profits.

Currently, APORK is sold for just $0.025.

Having been audited by SolidProof, there is no concern about the safety of investors' assets.

Bitcoin Price Set for Major Breakout, Expert Predicts

While Bitcoin (BTC) remains the top crypto in the world with a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion, the BTC price is still far from its all-time high of $73,750 which it recorded in March 2024. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price has increased by 6% in the past week as it shows signs of a major breakout.

TedPillows, an astute crypto expert, compares the current Bitcoin price movement to Q3, 2023, where trading was within 30–35% for several months. He believes Bitcoin is presently in a consolidation phase and could break out within a few weeks. At the same time, Coincodex is bullish on BTC and forecasts a rise to $81,247 in the coming weeks.

According to technical analysis, the Bitcoin token is trading above the 50-day ($59,567) and 200-day EMA ($59,281). With data from Lookonchain showing MicroStategy's continued accumulation of BTC, the Bitcoin price might be heading to the moon soon.

Potential Breakout on the Horizon for Maneki Coin

Maneki (MANEKI) is a Solana-based coin that has been trading losses for months. However, based on CoinMarketCap stats, Maneki's price grew by 44% in the past month to show signs of recovery.

Crypto expert Official Jioke believes the whales have been holding and accumulating at this level. He sees the bears being defeated and the bulls taking over completely. When that time comes, he sees the Maneki coin soaring towards the moon.

Meanwhile, Maneki crypto is trading below the 50-day SMA. However, the market sentiment is bullish. Also, the 14-day RSI shows 57, which is a good sign. With the ongoing market recovery, Coincodex remains bullish on the coin and projects a rise to $0.018 very soon.

Why You Should Invest in Cryptocurrencies Now?

With Bitcoin showing signs of an imminent rally, other cryptos such as Angry Pepe Fork and Manekei could be set for a rally in the coming weeks. While Angry Pepe Fork is still in its nascent stage, it might be wise to use the cheap price point to accumulate the token before it hits a major exchange.

Visit the Angry Pepe Fork Presale:

Website: https://angrypepefork.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/AngryPepeFork

Socials: https://x.com/AngryPorkCoin

