Bitcoin Price Set for Major Breakout, Expert Predicts

While Bitcoin (BTC) remains the top crypto in the world with a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion, the BTC price is still far from its all-time high of $73,750 which it recorded in March 2024. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price has increased by 6% in the past week as it shows signs of a major breakout.