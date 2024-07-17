Flashoot Raises 6 Million In Seed Funding, Valuating It At 55 Million

Flashoot, an innovative service provider app connecting users with skilled reel-makers for short-format content creation, announced today the successful closure of a seed funding round totaling 6 million. This achievement has propelled the company's valuation to an impressive 55 million.
Founded by Voleti Karthik, Manikanta Bukka, and Shreyak Singh, Flashoot is poised to disrupt the digital content creation industry by simplifying the process of sourcing and collaborating with talented reel-makers.
"We are thrilled with the outcome of this seed funding round and the confidence shown by our investors," said Voleti Karthik, Founder and CEO of Flashoot. "This capital infusion will enable us to accelerate our platform's development and expand our reach, ensuring that users can easily find and collaborate with top-tier reel-makers."
Flashoot's platform will offer a user-friendly interface where content creators can browse profiles, review portfolios, and select the most suitable reel-makers for their projects. By facilitating seamless connections between creators and professionals, Flashoot aims to elevate the quality and efficiency of short-format content production across various industries.
"The funding round not only validates our vision but also signifies a significant step forward in our mission to empower content creators and reel-makers alike," added Shreyak Singh, co-founder and CTO of Flashoot. "We look forward to launching Flashoot and creating a thriving community centered around creativity and collaboration."
With a valuation now standing at 55 million, Flashoot is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality short-format content and establish itself as a leader in the digital content creation space.
For more information about Flashoot and updates on its platform launch, please visit www.flashoot.com.
Press Contact:
Voleti Karthik
Founder CEO
karthik@flashoot.com
+91 77994 73496