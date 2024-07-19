Hub4Business

Find the Top Trending Meme Coin Of 2024: Dogwifhat’s (WIF) Price Struggles, BONK’s Prediction & MOONHOP’s Coinsult Audit

Find out the top trending meme coin of the year by analyzing MOONHOP’s Coinsult security audit and 4900% ROI potential, Dogwifhat price & BONK prediction.

MOONHOP
Find the Top Trending Meme Coin Of 2024: Dogwifhat’s (WIF) Price Struggles, BONK’s Prediction & MOONHOP’s Coinsult Audit
info_icon

Ahoy there, Welcome to the memecoin Jazz bar! Today’s specials: Dogwifhat’s (WIF) price, BONK’s prediction, and MOONHOP’s vault-like security. Starting with WIF, this angry little pup has entered the bearish territory with a potential dip below $1.59. Moving forward, BONK has demonstrated a remarkable momentum, flaunting a 28% price surge.

Now comes MOONHOP, offering unmatched security for its Fluffle. This rabbit’s Coinsult security audit reveals zero vulnerabilities. A milestone like this has unlocked extensive interest in this bunny. So much so, that it raised nearly $1 million in presale revenue in record time! Let's dissect each of these contenders to find the top trending meme coin of this year.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Price Oscillates Between $2.06 & $1.59

Dogwifhat (WIF) is currently playing a very dull game of price ping-pong between $2.06 and $1.59. After a dramatic tumble below its happy ascending channel on July 3, it's now comfortably nestled in a horizontal snooze-fest.

The MACD indicator, the trusty mood ring for markets, reveals that WIF is about as directionless as a lost puppy. Bearish vibes loom, hinting that WIF might dip below $1.59. But, with a sprinkle of optimism and a dash of pixie dust, who knows? Maybe Dogwifhat will fetch a higher price. Until then, it's a waiting game with this pup in the park.

Buy moonhop
info_icon

BONK’s Prediction: Does a 28% Wave Green Flags?

BONK has leaped 28%, jumping from $0.000022 to $0.000028, and boasting a market cap of $1.94 billion. Breaching the $0.000027 resistance, BONK's bullish reversal pattern signals it's ready to play fetch with even higher targets.

BONK
info_icon

After a market correction, BONK found its footing at $0.00018, aligning perfectly with the rising wedge pattern. Analysts predict a 55% rally, as long as those trend lines behave. The Exponential Moving Average and RSI indicators are giving BONK a big thumbs up too, suggesting momentum is in its favor. But beware, if the trendline holds, BONK might need a breather before its next zoomie.

MOONHOP’s Unbeatable Security: Nearly $1M Raised in Record Time!

Have you seen that adorable bunny hopping around the memecoin market? That’s MOONHOP, the fluffiest new star in the cryptoverse. With its twinkling eyes and bouncy moves, MOONHOP has garnered a loyal fanbase, all thanks to its top-notch security.

Here, investors’ assets are as snug as a bunny in a burrow. They’ve teamed up with Coinsult for a thorough check-up, ensuring every hop—uh, transaction—is safe and sound. Known to be one of the most reputable crypto auditing platforms, Coinsult’s security audits scrutinize every arena of a memecoin project to ensure its integrity and boost investor confidence.

The verdict for MOONHOP? No vulnerabilities, as it can be see on Coinsult! All in all, this audit ensures MOONHOP protects investors’ investments, builds trust, prevents vulnerabilities, and keeps hackers at bay. The aim of this security report is to ensure smooth and safe transactions, letting investors’ digital bunnies - aka MHOPs - hop happily in their crypto burrow.

MOONHOP
info_icon

This security milestone has quickly hopped into the hearts of investors, allowing MOONHOP to raise nearly $1 million in record time. Priced at just $0.01 per MHOP, it's set to skyrocket to $0.50 upon launch, making it the top trending crypto of the year. Plus, this rabbit’s meticulous presale design ensures that early investors get their 4900% at launch regardless of market’s tantrums.

But here’s a catch: MHOP coins are being snapped up faster than one can say "squirrel!" So, investors who want a piece of this delicious ROI pie better act fast before they’re all gobbled up!

Multiply Investment Rabbit-ly!

So, to wrap it all up in a cute little burrow, Dogwifhat (WIF) price might just be under a bear attack whereas BONK could continue its upward momentum as long as the converging trend lines hold. However, for those eyeing stable and consistent gains, there’s no better option than MOONHOP.

As the Coinsult audit reveals that this bunny’s security is stronger than the most impenetrable vault. Thanks to this milestone, MOONHOP has raised nearly $1 million in its stage 1 of presale already. Taking investors’ confidence up a notch, the price of MHOP coins is expected to rise by 50 times once the rabbit launches! But getting this kind of ROI would require immediate action and snagging those coins before stage 1 concludes!

Invest in moonhop
info_icon

Join MOONHOP Presale Now:

Website: MOONHOP.io

Presale: https://MOONHOP.io/buy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MOONHOPcoin

Telegram: https://t.me/MOONHOPcoin

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: What Captains Said In Post-Match Presentation
  3. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
  5. Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report
Football News
  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  2. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  3. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  4. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  5. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  2. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  5. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  2. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  3. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  4. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  5. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda