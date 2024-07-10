Fear Index Keeps Increasing - Crypto Selloff Triggers Massive Losses Across The Board

The crypto market is in shambles currently as all coins are trading heavily in red this week. This is due to big concerns regarding Mt. Gox and their payment to users.
This has triggered massive selloffs which has additionally impacted the market and increased uncertainty among investors.
However, there is still room for profits in the bear market. Leading industry sources are saying that the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY) and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) all have significant return potential.
Let’s check them out.
Growing Concerns Regarding Mt. Gox Payoff To Users – Traders Are Putting Their Money In These New Presales
Mt. Gox, a Bitcoin exchange based in Tokyo, once handled more than 70% of all Bitcoin transactions worldwide. In 2014, the company declared bankruptcy following a suspected hacking incident. During this attack, about 744,000 bitcoins were reported missing, which was at the time nearly 6% of all bitcoins circulating.
This event left many users facing significant financial losses and severely damaged the exchange’s reputation. Now, with the plan to return a substantial number of bitcoins to users at current market values—estimated at around $9 billion—there are concerns about how this might impact Bitcoin’s value and the broader cryptocurrency market.
Currently, Bitcoin is hovering around the $55k mark, which is 12% lower compared to its price last week. Also, it’s worth noting that this price point was reached in February last time.
Despite all this, there are still hopes for investors. Analysts suggest looking into Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) if you are looking for massive profits.
Let’s see the details below.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is The First Ever Meme Coin With Its Own Blockchain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the world’s first meme coin with its own blockchain, known as the "Pepe Chain." This new blockchain is a layer-2 solution to Ethereum's scalability problem, bringing several advantages to the table.
Layer-2 solutions like the Pepe Chain are designed to improve the scalability of existing blockchains by handling transactions off the main Ethereum chain. This reduces congestion and lowers transaction fees, making the network faster and more efficient.
The presale of Pepe Unchained was a massive success, raising over $2.7 million in record time. This rapid fundraising demonstrates strong investor confidence in the project. At the current price of $0.0083258 per token, it presents a promising opportunity for investors.
Staking is also a significant feature of this project, offering an impressive 694% APY rewards for those who choose to stake their tokens. This high return on staking makes Pepe Unchained an attractive option for traders looking to maximize their investment.
WienerAI ($WAI) Aims to Take Over The Market With Its New AI Bot
WienerAI ($WAI) is revolutionizing the intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence with its innovative new bot. This AI bot aims to enhance trade predictability and minimize the risk of poor investments, making it an invaluable tool for traders.
Its user-friendly interface is designed to cater to both newcomers to the crypto space and experienced traders, ensuring accessibility and ease of use for everyone.
The project's success is significantly attributed to its well-thought-out tokenomics. Out of the total 69 billion tokens, 30% are allocated for presale, 20% for staking, another 20% for community rewards, 10% for DEX/CEX listings, and the remaining 20% for marketing efforts. This strategic distribution supports the project's growth and sustainability.
The ongoing presale has already raised over $7.2 million, highlighting the strong investor interest and confidence in WienerAI. With its blend of cutting-edge AI technology and strategic token distribution, $WAI is quickly becoming a must-have addition to future investment portfolios.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) Captures Investors' Attention With Its New Mobile Game
PlayDoge ($PLAY) aims to make a mark in the expanding Play2Earn sector with its upcoming mobile game, set to launch after the presale. This game is a modern twist on the classic Tamagotchi Pets, which was a global sensation with over 90 million copies sold worldwide.
In this new version, players take care of their virtual pets, earning $PLAY tokens as rewards. The game also features a leaderboard system, where top players receive additional token rewards, adding a competitive edge to the gameplay.
You can buy $PLAY tokens using ETH, USDT, or bank cards, with the current price at $0.00516. The presale is approaching new milestones, having raised nearly $5.5 million so far. This strong financial backing indicates significant investor confidence and positions $PLAY as a promising contender in the Play2Earn space.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) Is The Newest Meme Coin With a Unique Wild West Theme
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a meme coin project that has recently launched its presale, gaining considerable attention and early success in the crypto community.
With a Wild West theme, it aims to combine the fun and engaging aspects of meme coins with innovative features like staking and community rewards. The presale has been a significant success, raising nearly $560k which highlights the strong interest and enthusiasm surrounding the project.
The tokenomics are well-structured, with 35% of the total supply allocated to the presale, encouraging early participation. Additionally, 20% is reserved for staking rewards, allowing holders to earn substantial returns by participating in the project long-term. The remaining tokens are allocated for project development, marketing, liquidity, and community rewards, ensuring a balanced and sustainable growth strategy.
One of the standout features of Shiba Shootout is its "Cactus Staking," where investors can stake their tokens to earn impressive returns, making the project attractive for those looking to maximize their investments.
Conclusion
Recent market developments have left investors stunned as they were hoping that the market would recover from the ongoing bear market.
However, this isn’t the case as a potentially massive selloff triggered even bigger drops in prices. This has increased concerns among investors as they’re looking for coins that will regain all their losses in the bear market.
Top crypto analysts are saying that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) could potentially do just that.
Make sure to get them before their prices surge post-launch!