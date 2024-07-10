Hub4Business

Fear Index Keeps Increasing - Crypto Selloff Triggers Massive Losses Across The Board

Market volatility is at an all-time high due to recent selloffs – investors turn to presales for potential profits

crypto market
Fear Index Keeps Increasing - Crypto Selloff Triggers Massive Losses Across The Board
info_icon

The crypto market is in shambles currently as all coins are trading heavily in red this week. This is due to big concerns regarding Mt. Gox and their payment to users.

This has triggered massive selloffs which has additionally impacted the market and increased uncertainty among investors.

However, there is still room for profits in the bear market. Leading industry sources are saying that the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY) and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) all have significant return potential.

Let’s check them out.

>>> Buy The Best Crypto Now <<<

Growing Concerns Regarding Mt. Gox Payoff To Users – Traders Are Putting Their Money In These New Presales

Mt. Gox, a Bitcoin exchange based in Tokyo, once handled more than 70% of all Bitcoin transactions worldwide. In 2014, the company declared bankruptcy following a suspected hacking incident. During this attack, about 744,000 bitcoins were reported missing, which was at the time nearly 6% of all bitcoins circulating.

This event left many users facing significant financial losses and severely damaged the exchange’s reputation. Now, with the plan to return a substantial number of bitcoins to users at current market values—estimated at around $9 billion—there are concerns about how this might impact Bitcoin’s value and the broader cryptocurrency market.

Currently, Bitcoin is hovering around the $55k mark, which is 12% lower compared to its price last week. Also, it’s worth noting that this price point was reached in February last time.

Despite all this, there are still hopes for investors. Analysts suggest looking into Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) if you are looking for massive profits.

Let’s see the details below.

>>> Buy The Best Crypto Now <<<

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is The First Ever Meme Coin With Its Own Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the world’s first meme coin with its own blockchain, known as the "Pepe Chain." This new blockchain is a layer-2 solution to Ethereum's scalability problem, bringing several advantages to the table.

Layer-2 solutions like the Pepe Chain are designed to improve the scalability of existing blockchains by handling transactions off the main Ethereum chain. This reduces congestion and lowers transaction fees, making the network faster and more efficient.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
info_icon

The presale of Pepe Unchained was a massive success, raising over $2.7 million in record time. This rapid fundraising demonstrates strong investor confidence in the project. At the current price of $0.0083258 per token, it presents a promising opportunity for investors.

Staking is also a significant feature of this project, offering an impressive 694% APY rewards for those who choose to stake their tokens. This high return on staking makes Pepe Unchained an attractive option for traders looking to maximize their investment.

>>> Buy Pepe Unchained Now <<<

WienerAI ($WAI) Aims to Take Over The Market With Its New AI Bot

WienerAI ($WAI) is revolutionizing the intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence with its innovative new bot. This AI bot aims to enhance trade predictability and minimize the risk of poor investments, making it an invaluable tool for traders.

Its user-friendly interface is designed to cater to both newcomers to the crypto space and experienced traders, ensuring accessibility and ease of use for everyone.

WienerAI ($WAI)
info_icon

The project's success is significantly attributed to its well-thought-out tokenomics. Out of the total 69 billion tokens, 30% are allocated for presale, 20% for staking, another 20% for community rewards, 10% for DEX/CEX listings, and the remaining 20% for marketing efforts. This strategic distribution supports the project's growth and sustainability.

The ongoing presale has already raised over $7.2 million, highlighting the strong investor interest and confidence in WienerAI. With its blend of cutting-edge AI technology and strategic token distribution, $WAI is quickly becoming a must-have addition to future investment portfolios.

>>> Buy WienerAI Now <<<

PlayDoge ($PLAY) Captures Investors' Attention With Its New Mobile Game

PlayDoge ($PLAY) aims to make a mark in the expanding Play2Earn sector with its upcoming mobile game, set to launch after the presale. This game is a modern twist on the classic Tamagotchi Pets, which was a global sensation with over 90 million copies sold worldwide.

In this new version, players take care of their virtual pets, earning $PLAY tokens as rewards. The game also features a leaderboard system, where top players receive additional token rewards, adding a competitive edge to the gameplay.

PlayDoge ($PLAY)
info_icon

You can buy $PLAY tokens using ETH, USDT, or bank cards, with the current price at $0.00516. The presale is approaching new milestones, having raised nearly $5.5 million so far. This strong financial backing indicates significant investor confidence and positions $PLAY as a promising contender in the Play2Earn space.

>>> Buy PlayDoge Now <<<

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) Is The Newest Meme Coin With a Unique Wild West Theme

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a meme coin project that has recently launched its presale, gaining considerable attention and early success in the crypto community.

With a Wild West theme, it aims to combine the fun and engaging aspects of meme coins with innovative features like staking and community rewards. The presale has been a significant success, raising nearly $560k which highlights the strong interest and enthusiasm surrounding the project.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)
info_icon

The tokenomics are well-structured, with 35% of the total supply allocated to the presale, encouraging early participation. Additionally, 20% is reserved for staking rewards, allowing holders to earn substantial returns by participating in the project long-term. The remaining tokens are allocated for project development, marketing, liquidity, and community rewards, ensuring a balanced and sustainable growth strategy.

Advertisement

One of the standout features of Shiba Shootout is its "Cactus Staking," where investors can stake their tokens to earn impressive returns, making the project attractive for those looking to maximize their investments.

>>> Buy Shiba Shootout Now <<<

Conclusion

Recent market developments have left investors stunned as they were hoping that the market would recover from the ongoing bear market.

However, this isn’t the case as a potentially massive selloff triggered even bigger drops in prices. This has increased concerns among investors as they’re looking for coins that will regain all their losses in the bear market.

Top crypto analysts are saying that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) could potentially do just that.

Advertisement

Make sure to get them before their prices surge post-launch!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report
  2. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
  3. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
  5. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics
  2. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
  3. Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024
  4. ESP Vs FRA Semi-Final: Fan Invasion Leaves Alvaro Morata Injured At UEFA Euro 2024 - WATCH
  5. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Messi Strike Leads Argentina Into Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
  3. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  2. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Rescue Workers Engaged In Ops | In Photos
  3. Telangana: 35 Students Fall Sick After Finding 'Lizard' In Their Breakfast Upma
  4. SC Says Divorced Muslim Women Can Seek Maintenance From Husband
  5. Relief For Bengal Govt As SC Holds Valid Suit Against CBI Probe Of Cases Despite Withdrawing Consent
Entertainment News
  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London
  2. 'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Didn't Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row
  4. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  5. Vicky Kaushal Reveals How Wife Katrina Kaif Reacted When She Saw His Moves In 'Tauba Tauba' Song
US News
  1. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  2. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  3. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  4. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
  5. Top 10 Most Expensive Cities In The US: Manhattan Leads The List With Sky-High Living Costs
World News
  1. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  2. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
  3. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  4. Sunita Williams To Address Earth From Space Amid Concerns Over Safe Return | How To Watch LIVE
  5. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row