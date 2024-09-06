Hub4Business

Fear Index Growing As An Impending U.S. Dollar Crisis Scares Investors Away From Crypto Markets

$PEPU, $STARS, $SHIBASHOOT, and PAW tokens are in high demand despite the possibility of the U.S. dollar crisis.

Crypto Markets
Crypto Markets
info_icon

Factors such as politics and the economy have always influenced the crypto market. According to Binance Square, today's fear index is 27, and it has been changing quickly since it was 30 last week. The current bearish conditions are caused by the possibility of a U.S. dollar crisis that may destabilize the market. The increase in consumer prices would naturally leave the crypto market without many investors, who usually decrease investments to a minimum during periods like this.

As a result, Bitcoin’s price dropped by 4.36% during the last 24 hours and is currently hovering around $56,6k. Ethereum’s value dropped by 4.35%, and its current value is $2,4k, according to CoinMarketCap. However, despite the current scare, things quickly change, so missing out on affordable cryptos on presale showing the potential to explode would be a shame. With the expected bull run in the following months, portfolio diversification is recommended.

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

Top 4 Meme Coins To Invest In Now

When the market goes through a crisis, major cryptos get hit the most, which is why the chief executive of 10x research, Markus Thielen, recommends being cautious about digital assets. The bigger the investments, the bigger the risk. This is where investing in affordable meme coins can be handy. They give investors many avenues for passive income, helping them overcome the crisis easily. These are the meme coins with the biggest potential to thrive during the crisis:

  1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

  2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

  3. Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

  4. Pawfury (PAW)

Take a closer look at these cryptos to better understand why you shouldn’t miss investing in them during their presale phase!

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Most Wanted Revolutionary Meme Coin

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the most wanted meme coin that can be a true game changer for investors. Many investors who recognized the enormous potential of the original Pepe Coin profited significantly last year when its value exploded overnight. One of the investors even turned a modest $3000 investment into $56 million, attracting investors to repeat such success. If Pepe achieved such success without any utility, imagine what Pepe Unchained can do! The starting point is the same because Pepe The Frog is the star of the show, but $PEPU goes far beyond that.

With the power of Layer 2, it aims to double the staking rewards, decrease the gas fees, and increase the volume capacity to beat Ethereum in terms of speed. This means that the users will enjoy all these perks when holding their $PEPU tokens, which unlock these perks. The fact that Pepe Unchained will release its Pepe Chain makes it a groundbreaking project already generating massive attention. More than $12 million has been raised, and there are no signs of slowing down. The price is very affordable, and it is currently $0.0094982. The price gradually increases and will likely explode after the first listing, so secure your $PEPU tokens before that happens!

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now!<<<

2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Crypto Introducing MemeVault
Crypto All-Stars
info_icon

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is an innovative ecosystem that is creating a lot of buzz in the crypto circles with its Meme Vault. It will enable meme coin holders to stake multiple coins in one place and enjoy enormous rewards. So far, eleven can be staked (Dogecoin, Floki Inu, Shiba Inu, and others), but the plan is to have even more available down the line. Buying $STARS tokens is an entry point that will enable investors to enjoy all the interesting features of this project.

Besides, the holders can stake them and earn an increasingly high APY, currently at 1482%. Buying this token now during the presale is the best way to get more for your investment, so once its value starts going up, the gains will also be bigger. This presale has raised $960k so far, and the price is very affordable – one $STARS token is $0.0014248. The project has been thoroughly audited, delivering what the investors want to see – full transparency and security. Besides attracting the attention of investors, it has already caused quite a stir among crypto analysts as well. Jacob Bury believes it carries 10x potential, so don’t miss out!

>>>Buy Crypto All-Stars Now!<<<

3. Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Popular Meme Coin Offering 873% APY

Shiba Shootout
info_icon

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) was launched recently, and it is obvious right off the bat that many elements add to the overall magnetism that attracts investors. It seamlessly blends the Wild West with blockchain. Meme creators are known by the name The Shiba Sharpshooters, and they will be protected by Marshal Shiba, who will make sure there is order in the town where they all reside. $SHIBASHOOT holders will be able to enjoy multiple ways to earn. The main one is staking, and the current APY is very high at 873%, but that is just the beginning.

Investors who want to help gather more Shiba Shootout supporters can participate in the Posse Rewards program. This referral program rewards the person inviting friends and all of the people who join. In addition, Lucky Lasso Lotteries enable the participants to win generous crypto prizes. Also, a feature called Saving Saddlebags enables users to save a portion of their tokens in a separate wallet and stake them, which will also result in rewards. The popularity of this project is increasing, and more than $1 million has already been raised. Secure your $SHIBASHOOT tokens to enjoy the features that this project offers to the fullest!

>>>Buy Shiba Shootout Now!<<<

4. Pawfury (PAW) – Meme Coin Committed to Sustainability Through Play2Earn Game

Pawfury (PAW) gathers five interesting characters embracing the dog theme, so each one is the proud representative of its breed. They reside on Paw Island, and their mission is to make the world a better place. The players will have missions, and showing their skills throughout the game will bring them rewards and help them unlock additional perks. The quest will be related to reducing carbon and waste, and upon completion, part of the earnings will be directed towards the same real cause.

This way, the virtual world blends with the real one, resulting in change and improvements. PAW token opens the door to this interesting world. Holders will be able to stake them, participate in governance, and buy in-game assets. Not only that, but it can also be used to enjoy referral bonuses, collect NFTs, and trade them. The entire theme resembles Paw Patrol, and with numerous missions, the players will have their hands full.

>>>Buy Best Cryptos Here!<<<

Conclusion

With the gloomy news investors hear nowadays, it is good to stay informed, but all information should be taken with a grain of salt. Remember that the best thing about the crypto market is its resilience. Despite occasional obstacles, it still manages to bounce back even stronger than before. The meme coins showing enormous growth potential now are $PEPU, $STARS, $SHIBASHOOT, and PAW. Keep them on your radar and add them to your portfolio to maximize your gains once the market enters a more favorable phase!

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  2. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  3. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
  4. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  2. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  3. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  4. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  5. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
  2. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  3. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  4. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign