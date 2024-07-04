Ethereum (ETH) And Cardano (ADA) Ready To Take Charge, But Analysts Pick Presale Star As The Best Crypto To Buy

Analysts Back Presale Star, KangaMoon, To Lead the Bull Market

Although the top altcoins are preparing for a bull run, the attention of most market experts has been on KangaMoon. KangaMoon first caught the attention of industry experts in presale, where it raised over $8 million and onboarded more than 32k users. The resilience shown by KangaMoon during the recent market dip is one of the reasons market experts are bullish about this new altcoin.