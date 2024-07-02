Ethereum ETFs Launching Soon - Major Crypto Market Bull Run A Strong Possibility

The market is preparing for the Ethereum ETF launch this week, as news comes from official sources that everything is progressing smoothly.
If things move like they did with Bitcoin, we could see a strong bull run take place in the upcoming weeks.
During this period, the tokens that are most likely to explode will be presale coins like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).
Let’s go through the details.
Ethereum ETFs Launching in a Matter of Days – Huge Bull Run Expected Right After
Executives from two involved firms told Reuters that the document tweaking process has made significant progress, with only minor issues left to resolve before the funds can proceed. One lawyer expects approval within “a week or two.”
This timeline matches Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas’ prediction that the spot Ethereum ETF could be approved before the July 4th holiday, possibly by July 2nd.
But, while speculation about the launch date is widespread, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has remained silent. In a Bloomberg interview, Gensler expressed optimism about these investments but did not provide a specific timeline.
Last month, the SEC approved the 19b-4 forms. Currently, the SEC and issuers are working on S-1 filings, which must be approved before trading can begin.
Notably, Bitwise predicts that spot Ethereum ETFs will attract over $15 billion in net inflows within their first 18 months in the U.S. market. This could mean that a big bull market is ahead of us.
If you want to stay on top of it, the tokens you should be looking at are Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).
Below, we’ll check them out in detail.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is Bringing Back the Pepe Craze with a Layer-2 Scalable Ecosystem
is tapping into the appeal of Pepe the Frog to develop a unique ecosystem beyond typical meme tokens. By incorporating Layer 2 blockchain technology, $PEPU ensures efficient transactions, tackling common blockchain issues like speed and high fees.
This approach processes transactions off the main chain, offering faster speeds and lower costs compared to congested Layer 1 networks such as Ethereum. This also enhances staking rewards, potentially doubling returns for early adopters.
Pepe Unchained’s roadmap supports these goals, with 30% of the token supply for community staking rewards, 10% for decentralized exchange liquidity, and 20% for global marketing. Impressively, $PEPU has raised over $1.7 million just days after its ICO launch.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Playful Doge Meme Elements Combined with Advanced AI-Based Technology
merges advanced technology with playful elements inspired by dog traits and sausage genetics, creating a unique AI trading bot. According to its official documents, WienerAI focuses on building companionship and friendship, central to its mission.
The marketing has been successful, with the "Sausage Army" rapidly growing on Twitter and Telegram, attracting thousands of members.
One of WienerAI's key features is its user-friendly interface, allowing traders to ask questions about their investment goals and strategies. The bot scans markets, analyzes data, and provides unbiased assessments with top trading ideas. It helps execute trades at the best prices across decentralized exchanges (DEXs), protecting users from front-running bots.
While crypto dog AIs aren’t entirely new, WienerAI’s quirky sausage-themed origins make it stand out. This Ethereum-based AI trading bot is designed to make trading engaging and enjoyable, not just about crunching numbers.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – P2E Sensation with Tamagotchi Gameplay Features and Huge Rewards
is the latest presale hit in the P2E gaming world, where users earn $PLAY tokens through various gameplay activities. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, PlayDoge offers a fun and rewarding experience.
The project has already raised over $5.3 million, drawing significant attention in the gaming community.
Players adopt virtual pet avatars inspired by the Doge meme, similar to the classic Tamagotchi craze. By nurturing their Doge pets and playing mini-games, players earn $PLAY tokens as rewards.
PlayDoge also offers passive income through its staking mechanism. Players can stake their $PLAY holdings to earn additional tokens, providing a sustainable income stream.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – New Successful ICO Meme Coin with a Multi-Chain Approach
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a new multi-chain meme coin that has quickly gained attention due to its robust features and presale success. The presale has been notably successful, raising over $2 million. Tokens are priced at $0.005534, with prices set to increase in stages to incentivize early investment.
The presale includes a referral program offering 10% in USDT for successful referrals and a Share-to-Earn model that rewards community members for promoting the project on social media.
Built on Coinbase's Base blockchain, $DAWGZ uses advanced cross-chain technology to operate seamlessly across Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. This interoperability is facilitated by Wormhole and Portal Bridge, enhancing the token's flexibility and liquidity.
The Takeaway
Ethereum Spot ETFs are coming and they’re likely to make a huge impact on the market, just like we saw with BTC ETFs.
This time, it seems like presale meme coins will be the first in line to grab profits – specifically tokens like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) are showing the most potential.
If you want to get in and increase your chances of coming out of the bull run with a few more zeroes in your bank account, now is the perfect time to join the presales and invest early!