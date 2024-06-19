Ethereum Down By 2.9% Despite ETH EFT Approval - Crypto Alternatives That Can Make You Rich This Summer

It’s not looking too good for Ethereum as it isn’t living up to the predictions that it had, following the ETF approval.
At the time of writing it has dropped in value by 2.9% in the past week, despite analysts saying that it will surge over 40%.
However, ETH’s poor performance doesn’t mean that you can’t make profits elsewhere.
The meme coin market is booming right now and the new PlayDoge ($PLAY), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) could potentially skyrocket your portfolio.
Let’s check them out.
Ethereum Falls Short of Expectations Amidst the EFT Approval – Investors Turn to These New Tokens
Ethereum has been in the spotlight lately, but unfortunately, not for positive reasons. On May 23rd, the second-largest altcoin received approval for a spot ETF, which had investors anticipating a significant surge in its value. However, the reality has been quite different, with Ethereum experiencing a downward trend instead of the expected rise.
One of the contributing factors to this decline is that major Ethereum holders have been offloading their assets, which has hindered the anticipated rally.
Additionally, on May 12th, the Federal Reserve decided to maintain its existing interest rates. Historically, any decision from the FED tends to increase volatility in the crypto market, so it's not surprising that Ethereum's value has decreased around this period
Given these circumstances, investors have started looking elsewhere for high returns, particularly turning to meme coins.
Projects like PlayDoge ($PLAY), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) are now being eyed for their massive return on investment (ROI) potential.
Below, we’ll see what these coins are all about.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) Aims To Capitalize On the Ever-growing Play2Earn Sector With Its New Mobile Game
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is the latest dog-themed meme coin that leverages the Play2Earn model to its advantage. Currently in its presale phase, the coin is set to see further action once the official mobile game is released.
The game itself is a modern take on the legendary Tamagotchi Pets, a classic that sold over 90 million copies and became a nostalgic part of many adults' childhoods.
In this new version, players will need to care for their virtual pets by regularly feeding them, playing with them, and completing mini-games. These activities will reward players with $PLAY tokens. However, neglecting your pet can result in it running away or even dying.
The presale has been significantly successful, achieving $4.5 million in sales in a short period. Currently, the price per token is $0.00509, but it is expected to rise as the presale progresses through its 40 phases, each phase bringing a price increase.
Sealana ($SEAL) Captures Investors’ Attention With An All-too-familiar Mascot
Sealana ($SEAL) is making a splash in the crypto world with its intriguing presale approach and an avatar inspired by a South Park character. Specifically, it draws from the "Make Love, Not Warcraft" episode, featuring the now-iconic Gamer Guy.
This character, known for his unique build, hunched posture, and intense screen gaze, has become a meme favorite, and Sealana captures this perfectly.
The presale has been highly successful, raising over $4 million so far. It features a unique "Send-to-wallet" presale approach, allowing for direct SOL transfers to purchase $SEAL. This method is especially user-friendly for new traders who are just starting out.
The price is set at $0.022 per token to provide a fair start for all investors. However, this price is anticipated to increase significantly post-launch.
WienerAI ($WAI) Combines AI and Crypto Further Enhancing The Trade Safety
WienerAI ($WAI) merges artificial intelligence with cryptocurrency by integrating an AI bot specifically for its investors. This bot provides trade suggestions, leveraging its technology to enhance predictability.
Additionally, it offers notable perks for those who stake their coins, with rewards amounting to 194% p/a. This has led to 63% of the total $WAI bought being staked, reflecting the appeal of these rewards.
The project has garnered a significant social media following, with almost 13,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and nearly 11,000 subscribers on Telegram.
Currently, you can purchase $WAI for $0.000719, but you need to act fast as the next price increase is just $300,000 away. The presale phase is robust, having raised $5.5 million, and the excitement surrounding this project indicates a likely surge in price upon its launch.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Utilizes Multi-chain Technology and Share2Earn Elements Making It Stand Out From Other Coins
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is an intriguing project that incorporates innovative technologies. Its primary blockchain is Base, but thanks to its multi-blockchain feature, you can also purchase this project using Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.
The project’s avatar—a base-jumping doge—represents the effortless ability to jump from one blockchain to another, emphasizing its multi-chain interoperability.
Base Dawgz also offers a Share2Earn option. Users who create and share content related to this project earn points, which can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens. This strategy not only fosters community engagement but also drives exceptional marketing as word spreads quickly.
The presale has raised $1.5 million so far, and at $0.00502 per token, it presents an attractive opportunity for investors looking to get in early.
The Final Word
With the recent disappointments in Ethereum’s price developments, investors are looking for other options that will launch their returns to the moon.
There are a lot of discussions within the community about which token will be the next big thing in crypto and many are pointing towards the meme coin market.
Leading crypto experts are saying that PlayDoge ($PLAY), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) are the most promising projects to look out for.
Make sure to buy them while they’re cheap!