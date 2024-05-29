Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Investors Rush To Get Involved In Rollblock (RBLK) Presale

The question of the best cryptocurrency to buy today has been asked several times in the crypto market. With over 10,000 cryptos in the market, narrowing down the best cryptos with bullish potential is difficult. However, with a careful study of market trends, partnerships, adoptions and ecosystem development, traders can predict which coins have a high chance of a rally. With Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Near Protocol (NEAR) prices fluctuating, holders are rushing to Rollblock presale, which is projected to return 100x on listing in CEX exchanges in Q3.
Rollblock's Meteoric Rise: Price Expected to Jump 880% by June
Rollblock is one of the top crypto coins that has gathered much frenzy in the crypto market. It is a GambleFi protocol that uses provably fair gaming technology to solve transparency issues in the igaming and casino market. The ongoing presale is already making waves in the market with analysts anticipating over 880% rally in June.
Rollblock is a fully licensed and operational crypto gaming platform, which prioritizes anonymity, with no KYC required. To gain access to the host of games users simply sign up with an email to register, deposit crypto, and start playing games. Alongside this Rollblock supports multicurrency deposits which means users can stake cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum USDT, or BNB with players using cryptos as collateral to place bets on casino games.
The Rollblock native token, $RBLK, is the currency of the ecosystem granting users exclusive access to certain games whilst also being the mechanism used for distributing rewards, cashbacks and staking. Its strong utility makes it one of the best cryptos to invest in today. At stage 2 of the presale, it is sold for $0.012, having given stage one buyers a 20% return in less than a fortnight.
As the world's first backed crypto igaming platform, Rollblock’s profit sharing model is seen as a revolutionary rift across the market. According to Rollblock, up to 30% of the weekly profits will be used to buy back the tokens in the crypto market, whilst half of the tokens bought will be used for staking reward with the rest burned to create scarcity and stabilize the RBLK price. Overall, RBLK is seen as one of the best cryptos to invest in 2024.
Ethereum Classic Price Rebounds – Is $40 Possible in June?
In the past few months, Ethereum Classic has been one of the top crypto coins with an excellent record. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Ethereum Classic price has gained 77% in the past year. From $20 in early January, Ethereum Classic hit a remarkable $38 in March for the first time in months. Having declined in the past few weeks, the token has rebounded.
Currently, Ethereum Classic has broken the key $30 support zone. With the token's key market indicators showing bullish signals, Ethereum Classic price might break through the $40 resistance trendline in June. As such, some Ethereum Classic price predictions tip the price to hit $40 in Q3. Even at that, it might not match Rollblock, which could return 50x on listing soon.
Near Protocol Price Forecast: Can it Reach $10 by Q2?
When searching for the best crypto to invest in for long-term gains, Near Protocol is one of the cryptos to consider. Top crypto analyst Giray believes that the Near Protocol price will hit $9 soon as long as it remains above the $7.72 horizontal support zone.
Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows that the Near Protocol price has gained 12% in the past month. The Near Protocol is trading above the $7.6 support zone with a high chance of breaking through the $10 resistance zone in Q2. However, the major concern is the declining Near Protocol trading volume. The decreasing market activity might lead to a drop in price.
Which of the Top 3 Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now?
Both the Near protocol and Ethereum Classic trading volume are decreasing, which shows low confidence among investors. However, the reverse is the case in Rollblock, which has sold millions of tokens. If we are to go by experts' predictions, Rollblock will return 50x in Q3, making it one of the best crypto coins to buy now.
