As the world's first backed crypto igaming platform, Rollblock’s profit sharing model is seen as a revolutionary rift across the market. According to Rollblock, up to 30% of the weekly profits will be used to buy back the tokens in the crypto market, whilst half of the tokens bought will be used for staking reward with the rest burned to create scarcity and stabilize the RBLK price. Overall, RBLK is seen as one of the best cryptos to invest in 2024.