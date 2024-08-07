Hub4Business

Established Memes In a Freefall – Experts Recommend Investing in Presales Now!

As the meme coin market spirals downward, experts recommend new presales worth investing in right now. This post shares more.

Meme coin
Meme coin
info_icon

The market sentiment is bearish, with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana facing downturns. This has significantly impacted top meme tokens, causing traders to lose confidence in them during this volatile period, especially after the underwhelming Ethereum ETF approvals.

Experts suggest these meme coins could drop further before rebounding, advising retail investors to steer clear due to their notorious volatility. As a result, many investors are flocking to presales for more promising opportunities.

These presales often build significant momentum before listing on exchanges, making them attractive investments in these uncertain times. Without further ado, let’s learn more about these fantastic crypto gems.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A Top-Notch Pepe Successor Ready to Deliver Amazing Gains

Pepe Unchained is a new crypto project set to redefine the meme coin landscape. This ambitious project is more than just a catchy name; it’s building a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum to make transactions faster and cheaper. According to Pepe Unchained’s whitepaper, its network will be 100 times faster than Ethereum’s.

Remarkably, despite a bearish market, Pepe Unchained is thriving, nearing $7.5 million in presale funding. It’s also vital to note that staking PEPU tokens offers an impressive 200+% annual yield to early backers.

Investors can currently buy PEPU tokens at $0.0089105 each, but this price will rise as the presale progresses. The project is gaining traction, with thousands of members in its Telegram channel and a higher ranking on CoinSniper’s list of upcoming crypto launches.

With a nod to the popular Pepe the Frog meme, Pepe Unchained aims to emulate the success of tokens like Book of Meme (BOME), which saw an 80% surge in July. As it prepares to launch on a DEX (Decentralized Exchange) and activate its Layer 2 network, Pepe Unchained is one to watch in the crypto world.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ): A Multi Chain Meme Project Deployed on Base Blockchain

Base Dawgz is a novel meme crypto driven by the rising popularity of its parent network, Base, which saw a notable price increase in July 2024. Priced at just $0.007061, DAWGZ has already surged by 60.5% in its presale activity. This token’s value is expected to climb higher once it hits major crypto exchanges, making now the ideal time to invest for substantial profits.

It leverages Wormhole Technology to offer multi-chain functionality across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BSC. With an impressive 900+% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) for staked tokens, investors can double their holdings in less than two months. Interestingly, popular YouTuber ClayBro predicts Base Dawgz has 100x growth potential.

Furthermore, the project’s community engagement is strong, with initiatives like “Be Social for Airdrop” and “Refer and Earn” programs fostering active participation. Secure your DAWGZ now by joining the presale, which is accessible via the Base Dawgz website.

The smart contracts are fully audited by Solid Proof, ensuring security and reliability. Don’t miss out on this promising venture—gear up for an exciting journey with DAWGZ!

PlayDoge (PLAY): A Nostalgic Play-to-Earn (P2E) Meme Coin

PlayDoge
info_icon

PlayDoge is the newest meme coin sensation, nearing a significant milestone with its limited-time presale about to hit $6 million. The meme project PlayDoge combines 90s nostalgia with real crypto rewards. Its core feature is a P2E mobile game reminiscent of Tamagotchi, where players raise an 8-bit pixel Doge by feeding and playing with it. The twist? Every interaction earns PLAY tokens.

Additionally, the project offers an attractive staking protocol with an estimated annual yield of 70+%. Over $240 million PLAY tokens are already locked up, even before the project officially launches.

PlayDoge’s roadmap is packed. It has already completed a smart contract audit and launched social channels. The next steps include a token launch on DEXs, app testing, and a mini-game beta, culminating in a full app release.

In a struggling P2E market, PlayDoge stands out with its blend of meme culture, nostalgia, and actual gameplay. Endorsed by popular YouTubers like Jacob Bury and ClayBro, this project is more than just another meme coin; it’s a movement celebrating 90s vibes and crypto rewards. There’s no doubt that PlayDoge could be the next big thing in the P2E gaming space.

Shiba ShootOut (SHIBASHOOT): A Meme Coin Market With a Wild West Theme

Shiba
info_icon

Shiba Shootout is making waves in the meme coin scene, surpassing the $800,000 mark in its presale. Investors are buzzing, eyeing SHIBASHOOT as the next big meme coin opportunity. Right now, SHIBASHOOT tokens are available for just $0.0198 each, but that price will rise in less than four days.

This project brings a Wild West twist to the crypto market with its Play-to-Earn (P2E) mobile game, already available on Google Play and the App Store. In the game’s Shiba Gulch, players must master timing and precision to become top gunslingers. The full version, launching later this year, promises advanced gameplay and SHIBASHOOT token rewards.

Additionally, the “Cactus Staking” system offers estimated yields of over 1,000% per year, decreasing as more tokens are staked, rewarding early investors. The Lucky Lasso Lottery feature gives holders chances to win bigger prizes. SHIBASHOOT holders also gain voting rights, thereby shaping the project’s future.

The team accepts multiple payment methods, including ETH, USDT, BNB, and credit/debit cards, with no minimum investment required. Early investors can claim their tokens once the presale ends. With audited smart contracts and a unique Wild West theme, Shiba Shootout is poised to stand out in the meme coin market.

Meme Games (MGMES): A Meme Crypto Inspired by the Olympic Games

As the world dives into the Olympics fever, a cheeky new meme coin, Meme Games, gains traction. This project, inspired by the world’s biggest sporting event, has raised over $340,000 in its presale. Investors are buzzing about the explosive potential of MGMES when it lists on DEXs later this year.

Meme Games features internet icons like Doge and Pepe racing down a 169-meter track. Crypto investors can bet on their favorite characters and earn real crypto. By buying MGMES tokens and picking a winner, you can score a 25% bonus if your character wins. Meme Games also offers a staking protocol with annual yields of 600+%. Notably, over 16 million tokens have already been locked up.

Early investors can buy MGMES tokens for just $0.00915 each. However, this price will increase as the presale progresses. Interestingly, the presale ends on September 8th, with MGMES listing on a DEX two days later.

In addition, Meme Games secured an audit from Coinsult, ensuring security and pushing it to third place on CoinSniper’s list of upcoming crypto launches. If this momentum continues, Meme Games could make a significant impact when it hits the open market.

Baby Sinclair: Another Novel AI Meme Project Sure To Deliver Amazing Utilities

Baby Sinclair is the latest meme coin poised for a massive breakout this year. Its initial ICO raised thousands within hours, led by its charming mascot, Clair Meme. Beyond being a meme coin, Baby Sinclair lets holders create their own meme coins as metaverse avatars.

With AI integration, these avatars can have voices and engage in various activities to earn rewards. Moreover, the ecosystem includes a quarterly 5% burn mechanism to enhance token scarcity and drive price appreciation. Endeavor to take advantage of its early offerings.

Embrace Future Gains By Investing in These Top Meme Presales

In these uncertain times, savvy investors are shifting their focus from established meme tokens to promising presales, thus spotting golden opportunities for massive gains. Now, early investors have a chance to capitalize on significant returns despite the market’s bearish nature.

So, ensure you don’t miss out on these next stars in the crypto world. Dive into their presales now and position yourself ahead of the curve. The rewards are enormous, turning today’s smart moves into tomorrow’s crypto success stories. Therefore, check out the most promising presales and invest now to ride the wave of potential profits.

