The crypto arena has been rising since Donald Trump made some bullish statements. In a teaser video for World Liberty Financial, he said he will embrace the future with crypto instead of big banks. Thus, many traders are now rushing to projects with much growth potential.
One such project is DTX Exchange (DTX) - a Stage 3 presale star that recently launched its L1 blockchain. Even major Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) holders are turning to it as it has already given early buyers a 200% return. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) saw exciting news from Grayscale and Solana (SOL) is making a new ATH in one sector.
DTX Exchange (DTX): Strong Presale Performance
DTX Exchange (DTX) is now one of the top presales in the crypto space. Its performance has been outstanding so far, raising over $2.6M and potentially hitting $3M before the next week ends. This performance has not gone unnoticed as Crypto Infinity says DTX Exchange could become a fan-favorite project for millions of traders worldwide.
DTX Exchange will combine the best of DEX and CEX into one place. Unlike Binance or Coinbase, this hybrid trading platform will let you buy FX, gold, crypto coins and over 120K asset classes at 1000x leverage. Additionally, DTX Exchange will not need any sign-up KYC checks, which gives everyone privacy when trading.
The DTX utility token is the fuel behind this platform. Holding it will give you access to better analytics tools and governance voting rights. It costs $0.06 in Stage 3 of its presale—a 200% rise from its starting price of $0.02. But this value will jump another 33% to $0.08 after Stage 4 begins. Analysts expect another 30x increase after a Tier-1 CEX lists DTX soon.
Ripple (XRP): Grayscale To Launch an XRP Trust
Ripple (XRP) is a crypto that has made some headlines recently. Notably, Grayscale revealed that they will be launching an XRP Trust. Eligible accredited traders will get access to it through private placement. This is a bullish sign, as many people say it could be a stepping stone to the Ripple (XRP) ETF.
The Ripple crypto value has increased around 5% on the weekly chart, which may cause another uptrend for this coin. Additionally, Ripple (XRP) is now trading above its 200-day EMAs—another bullish sign. Due to all these Ripple news and signals, market analysts forecast a potential value rise to $0.62 within October.
Solana (SOL): Locked SOL in Solana DeFi Reaches ATH
Solana (SOL) is another token that has seen some exciting developments. Recently, SolanaFloor announced that SOL locked in Solana DeFi reached a new ATH of 33M SOL tokens. With this development, 7.07% of Solana (SOL) circulation is locked in DeFi. This is a big milestone as DeFi involvement may increase demand for it.
The weekly Solana (SOL) value has increased by nearly 5%. This news may cause another uptrend for the Solana crypto. As a result of this Solana news, experts in the crypto field predict that Solana (SOL) will trade at $145 before the end of next month.
Why Are Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) Holders Interested in DTX Exchange?
Although Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) are seeing some good developments, all interest is on DTX Exchange. DTX has a smaller market cap than these crypto coins while tapping into the $1.4T FX market. In other words, DTX will need less money for its price to skyrocket while being more stable in volatile spaces.
