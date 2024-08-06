Don't Miss Out: The Top New Crypto Investments Of August 2024

The market isn’t showing any signs of recovery as most of the coins are trading heavily in red. This is the most notable in the meme coin market where all prices have plummeted massively in the past 7 days.
Dogecoin has experienced a 2.7%, Bonk had an even bigger drop of 11%, and the by far biggest of them all had Dogwifhat with 20%.
These turn of events don’t seem to bother investors too much as they are sure that in August there will be a breakthrough and the long overdue bull run will start.
Therefore they are stocking up on new projects Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) as they all have enormous ROI potential.
Let’s check out below why.
Top Coin Picks For August 2024 – Quick Analysis
First, let’s briefly check what these tokens are all about.
Top Coin Picks For August 2024 – Detailed Analysis
Now that we’ve got a basic grasp, let’s go into the specifics.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Debuts As The World’s First Meme Coin That Has Its Own Blockchain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the latest meme coin to hit the scene and is looking to make a big impact on the community.
It’s already made history books by being the first ever meme coin to have its own blockchain. The “Pepe Chain” as it’s called offers several advantages over Ethereum. More specifically it fixes the scalability issue due to being a Layer-2 blockchain.
The presale has shown how much investors believe in this project as the numbers have gone to $7.3 million in record time.
Tokenomics plays a big part in this success as the total 8 billion tokens are carefully allocated: 30% for staking, 20% for presale, 20% for marketing, 10% for liquidity, 10% for project finance, and 10% for chain inventory.
The Meme Games ($MGMES) – Compete In a Fun Mini Game To Earn Lucrative Prizes
The Meme Games ($MGMES) is already making waves in the crypto community as its theme follows the 2024 Summer Olympics.
You get to choose between 5 iconic meme characters - Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, or Turbo. After you do so, you then enter a 169-meter race where the winner gets rewarded a 25% token multiplier.
Each $MGMES token purchase enables you to compete again and with the current price of $0.0091, it’s a cheap price for potential rewards.
The presale has started just recently and is already showcasing significant potential as there is more than $330k accumulated.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Last Chance To Buy At a Reasonable Price Before The Coin Hits Listings
WienerAI ($WAI) captured the market by storm and has achieved many achievements in the now-finished presale phase. There is over $9 million gained and that number may even get higher as there is still time to purchase $WAI.
There are still 4 days until the token hits listings and with a price of $0.00075 it’s still a great entry point for all investors.
What makes WienerAI so special is its trading bot. The bot uses artificial intelligence to enhance trade predictability and therefore minimise the risks of potentially bad trades which could happen.
It also has MEV protection which further enhances the security of this token. This is a valuable asset as many traders experienced what it means when there isn’t good token security.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Uses Nostalgia As a Unique Selling Point With Its New Mobile Game
PlayDoge ($PLAY) aims to take over the Play2Earn market with its new mobile game which is set to release once the presale concludes.
The game is a modern remake of the legendary Tamagotchi Pets. This new version keeps the same format but improves on graphics and resolution, as well as rewards. For all activities with your dog, you will get $PLAY tokens.
Also, there is a leaderboard system implemented where only the top players will get additional token rewards. So get ready to compete with other players as the more XP (experience points) you have, the better standings will be.
The presale has recorded impressive numbers and is currently counting $5.9 million in fundraising.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Wild West-Inspired Token With Impressive Rewards
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) combines the popularity of dog-themed coins with the fun of cowboys to make a fun meme coin.
Its presale has shown enormous potential as there is over $870k raised, offering investors to buy $SHIBASHOOT for a mere price of $0.0197.
You can purchase it with Ethereum, Tether, or bank cards, making it accessible to a wide array of investors.
Staking presents the most lucrative option for this project as there are an estimated 1117% APY rewards for those who choose this option. Also the visual representation through “Cactus Staking” makes it even more appealing to investors, as more tokens are staked the cactus grows bigger.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Utilizes the Power of Multi-chain Interoperability To Gain Advantage Over Competitors
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) takes on the multi-chain asset and combines it with the Share2Earn feature to make the ultimate meme coin. This combination is surely going to boost the post-launch surge that is more than evident.
The project primarily operates on Base, however, you can get $DAWGZ with Ethereum, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. Each of these networks further boosts the capabilities of Base Dawgz.
Additionally, the Share2Earn feature has improved the marketing for this token as well as increased community backing. For all those who create and share project-related content, you will get points that can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens.
This approach has made significant success for this project as the presale funding is standing at $2.8 million.
Race to a Billion ($RBJ) – Big Fan of Formula 1? This Is A Must-have Token For You
Race to a Billion ($RBJ) is an innovative platform that combines the thrill of Formula One racing with the benefits of blockchain technology. By predicting the outcomes of F1 races, users can earn $BDJ tokens, creating an interactive and rewarding community experience. This blend of sports enthusiasm and cryptocurrency offers a unique opportunity for both racing fans and crypto investors.
The tokenomics of Race to a Billion include a total supply of 2.5 billion tokens, with 1 billion set aside for the presale. The presale has already garnered significant interest, raising $160k which demonstrates strong confidence in the project's future.
The Verdict
The bear market isn’t stopping traders from investing as they are predicting this month will be the most lucrative for crypto enthusiasts.
Also, they want to secure their dream holidays this summer and now is the right time to invest to make big profits.
Therefore, they are following expert advice by opting for the new projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).
They all have successful presales, strong community backing, and a promising future ahead of them!