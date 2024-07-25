Dogwifhat Defies Market Pullback - Emerging Memes Designed For Prolonged Stable Growth

Almost all memes made a swift recovery during that time, led by FLOKI, BONK, and other popular memes. However, Dogwifhat has made the biggest gains in the past week, with a recovery of over 58%. Again, as the Bitcoin lost its footing, all memes fell immediately, leaving WIF as the only option that stayed in the uptrend. Dogwifhat now has a market cap of nearly $2.5B, which is nearly $1B higher than the same time last week. While WIF remained unaffected for the most part, it still has a long way to go to return to its ATH of $4.7B on April 1st. That said, many investors are choosing to diversify their holdings among emerging meme coins, so let's see which ones are showing the most potential moving forward.