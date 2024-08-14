DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, And Most Other Memes Rising Again – Projects Resistant To Recent Market Volatility

After several weeks of bearish trends, the meme coin market is finally stabilizing, with leading coins experiencing a bullish momentum.
Top names in the industry like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are trending bullish, with smaller projects following suit.
For a shot at 100x gains, getting in early is crucial. As many crypto experts suggest, these promising ICOs might be your best option — Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES).
Let’s check out the details!
DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE Rank Among the Week's Best Performers – Traders Now Focus on These Growing ICOs
The crypto market has been on a tear recently, with leading tokens breaking out of the red and joining a broader bullish trend.
Among the biggest gainers are meme coins, known for their volatility. Dogecoin, the largest in the group, is up over 13%, now trading at $0.108.
PEPE isn't far behind, with a 13.1% rise, while SHIB has climbed 2.8%, sitting above $0.000013. The best performer, though, is DogWifHat, which has surged by 33.8% to reach $1.72.
But should you rely on them for bigger gains?
According to various sources, the smarter choices right now could be new presale projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES).
Below, we’ll analyze each of them.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Leading the Way in Blockchain Efficiency with Innovative Layer 2 Solutions
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a newly launched meme coin hit operating on its own Layer-2 blockchain, which is built on the Ethereum network. This innovative setup is made to deliver way faster and more cheaper transactions.
The team behind $PEPU claims that their network can achieve transaction speeds that are 100 times faster than Ethereum, processing each transaction in milliseconds and at a minimal cost.
Investors are paying close attention, particularly because of the staking rewards that bring impressive APY exceeding 230%. The project has gathered a strong following, with over 5,200 members in its Telegram group and CoinSniper’s ranking as one of the most wanted crypto launches of 2024.
The ongoing presale has already raised over $8.4 million, with tokens currently priced at $0.0090178. Accepted payment methods include ETH, BNB, USDT, and credit cards. As the presale progresses, its price will rise, leading up to its Layer-2 network launch and listings on major exchanges.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) — Building a Robust Community Through Multi-Chain Networks and Share-to-Earn Programs
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a meme coin that comes with an exciting backstory and plenty of adrenaline. This project is introducing an original Sharn-to-Earn model, where investors can stake their tokens and earn hourly rewards for an entire year.
To sweeten the deal, the team has allocated 20% of the total token supply (1.69 billion tokens) specifically for these rewards, making it an exclusive option for those looking to become early backers.
The presale is rapidly approaching the $3 million milestone, with tokens now available at $0.007414 per token.
Besides staking, Base Dawgz has launched a Share-to-Earn feature, allowing users to create and share memes on Twitter to earn points that can later be converted into $DAWGZ tokens once the presale ends.
What really makes $DAWGZ original is its multi-chain functionality across Ethereum, Solana, Base, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain, providing both, flexibility and liquidity. The project's roadmap is robust, featuring plans for audits, community expansion, exchange listings, and continued growth.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) — Ready to Take the Play2Earn Crypto Scene by Storm
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is an innovative crypto project that combines the Play-2-Earn model with a nostalgic touch, bringing the classic Tamagotchi experience into the modern era through a mobile game. Players should be caring for their virtual pets, specifically dogs, by feeding and playing with them. Each interaction rewards players with $PLAY tokens, making every moment spent in the game fun and profitable.
Unlike the original Tamagotchi, where neglect meant the end for your pet, this version offers a longer lifespan, giving players a bit more flexibility while still keeping the challenge alive. The game also includes a leaderboard system, rewarding top players with additional tokens for their dedication to pet care and success in mini-games.
The presale has already hit $6 million mark, with tokens priced at $0.00528 each. The perfect mix of nostalgic gameplay and crypto rewards positions this P2E sensation as the next meme coin hit.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) — A Crypto Adventure Set in the Doge-Inspired Wild West World
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a fresh meme coin that merges the excitement of the Wild West’s adventure with the popular Shiba Inu character, all wrapped up in a great play-to-earn gaming experience. The project is gaining traction, with its presale quickly approaching the $1 million milestone.
In the game, players participate in digital gunfights, earning $SHIBASHOOT tokens for their victories. The game is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, with users praising its easy and fun gameplay.
The project’s tokenomics are designed with investors in mind, allocating 35% of the total supply to the presale and another 20% to staking rewards. This combination of adventurous gameplay and strong crypto incentives positions Shiba Shootout as a promising player.
The Meme Games ($MGMES) — Olympic-Themed Meme Coin Gearing Up for a Winning Run
The Meme Games ($MGMES) is a trending crypto project made to connect with the excitement of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The project features five meme athletes representing five different countries: Dogecoin (USA), Pepe (France), DogWifHat (UK), Brett (Germany), and Turbo (Italy). Investors can choose their favorite athlete, and if their pick wins, they can earn a 25% bonus.
The going rate for tokens is $0.0092, offering a tempting entry price for early birds. With nearly $400k already raised, the presale is on track to reach its goal of millions by the end of the Olympics.
A major feature is its staking platform, offering an striking APY of over 570%. With the project set to launch on decentralized exchanges on September 10 and token prices rising, now is an ideal time to secure your stake before the presale ends.
Final Thoughts
As the meme coin market recovers, traders and crypto enthusiasts are on the hunt for the coins that could be the next big hit.
Industry experts are recommending presales such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and The Meme Games ($MGMES), believing these projects are set to explode once they hit the market.
As presales heat up, now is a perfect moment to grab your tokens at reasonable rates, before they skyrocket!