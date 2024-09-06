DOGE And SHIB Slipping While New Meme Coin Presales Continue To Attract Investors

However, if you choose to stake $STARS tokens, you will earn 300% increased returns, which ensures long-term stability and drives value to the project. The official Crypto All-Stars presale went live in late August, raising over $1 million in about a week. The massive influx of investments is proof that meme coins still have a lot to offer, but they are clearly moving away from the classic design that offers no utility. The current APY for staking $STARS tokens is over 1470%, but it will decrease as the number of investors increase. The bottom line is - Crypto All-Stars is not only another emerging meme coin that will pump in the near future, it's also a project that puts your meme coin portfolio to good use, allowing you to earn a profit even when the markets retract.