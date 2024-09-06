Hub4Business

DOGE And SHIB Slipping While New Meme Coin Presales Continue To Attract Investors

Smaller and medium investors are now dumping DOGE and SHIB tokens, moving their investments to emerging meme coins such as Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Shiba Shootout, and Meme Games. Let's see what's going on from up close and why these new meme coin presales are gaining so much attention.

After a week of smaller gains, crypto markets have turned around, losing the gains made in the second half of August. The situation has been very similar for all altcoins, including the leading meme coins - DOGE and SHIB. Both cryptos have been stable for a couple of weeks, and just as they entered recovery, they slipped into the red zone once again on September 4.

The sudden loss of support was caused by macroeconomic factors that didn't spare any market, including stocks. The sudden price drop has increased the FEAR index, resulting in massive sell-offs. Smaller and medium investors are now dumping DOGE and SHIB tokens, moving their investments to emerging meme coins such as Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Shiba Shootout, and Meme Games. Let's see what's going on from up close and why these new meme coin presales are gaining so much attention.

Shiba Inu Losing Investor's Confidence

Shiba Inu was launched as Dogecoin's main competitor, and it had some great gains in the past few years. However, after the initial pump, SHIB tokens lost nearly 50% from their all-time high of $0.000035. However, despite the losses, Shiba Inu token holders still held onto their tokens, and as the platform introduced regular token burns, they were hoping for a recovery.

The current situation is still very similar. The average time of holding on to SHIB tokens has increased by over 40% in the past week alone, suggesting that investors are still confident that the token will recover. But, looking at a wider angle, the overall number of SHIB token holders is steadily decreasing, and investors are slowly moving to new meme coins with higher gain potential. SHIB is currently in a tough spot, and if the investor's confidence keeps waning, it could lose its footing, resulting in huge losses in the next few months.

Dogecoin Sharing A Similar Fate

Known as the original meme coin, Dogecoin has always been (and still is) the most popular coin in the niche. However, it has lost over 10% in the past few days, dropping from $0.115 to below $0.1 in a matter of hours. The bearish market trend, combined with a steadily reducing trading volume is now putting DOGE token's future in question.

Some experts think that DOGE traders are entering long positions, hoping for a price rebound, but most of the traders are simply moving to other memes. The rising uncertainty is obvious as there's a minimal imbalance between short and long sell-offs, meaning that both bulls and bears are very cautious when it comes to DOGE's future. On the other hand, the cryptos we're about to cover right now have been pushing through ICO milestones extremely quickly, showing that they could explode in the next few weeks.

Pepe Unchained - First Layer 2 Meme Coin Presale Hits $12 Million

Pepe Unchained
info_icon

Pepe Unchained is one of the hottest meme coin presales this year, and so far, it has raised over $12 million in record time. Moreover, the ICO is raising over $1 million per week, during a time when most other established memes are struggling to stay afloat, which says more about its explosive future than anything else.

The project is making huge steps toward greatness due to its unique design and significant staking rewards. Namely, Pepe Unchained is the world's first Layer 2 meme coin that offers 100X transaction speeds and much lower fees than all ETH-based memes, including DOGE and SHIB. It's built on its own blockchain, dubbed the "Pepe Chain", and it has excellent tokenomics and utilization.

The project is inspired by Pepe the frog, and it's following the footsteps of the original PEPE token. Just like its predecessor, $PEPU tokens could explode, resulting in massive gains for all early investors. The tokens are currently selling for $0.0094982, and if you invest your $PEPU tokens immediately, you will earn a 170% P/A. Pepe Unchained is widely advertised by countless popular crypto investors, including ClayBro and many others, and is gaining massive support from investors all over the globe.

Crypto All-Stars - Flagship Multi-Token Staking Project You Don't Want To Miss

Crypto All-Stars
info_icon

Crypto All-Stars is another emerging meme coin destined to redefine the entire niche. It's the world's first multi-token staking project that allows users to put 12 different meme coins to work while holding on to them for the long run. The project's unique staking protocol called MemeVault allows users to stake popular meme coins including Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Milady, Pepe Coin, and others to earn native $STARS tokens in return.

However, if you choose to stake $STARS tokens, you will earn 300% increased returns, which ensures long-term stability and drives value to the project. The official Crypto All-Stars presale went live in late August, raising over $1 million in about a week. The massive influx of investments is proof that meme coins still have a lot to offer, but they are clearly moving away from the classic design that offers no utility. The current APY for staking $STARS tokens is over 1470%, but it will decrease as the number of investors increase. The bottom line is - Crypto All-Stars is not only another emerging meme coin that will pump in the near future, it's also a project that puts your meme coin portfolio to good use, allowing you to earn a profit even when the markets retract.

Shiba Shootout - Wild-West Themed Community-Focused Meme Coin With Multiple Reward Systems

Shiba Shootout
info_icon

The third most popular meme coin ICO in the past month is definitely Shiba Shootout, a project with a different approach to the niche. Although it's not as revolutionary as the first two, Shiba Shootout is entirely community focused, and is designed to reward many different types of activity.

For example, token holders can earn native $SHIBASHOOT tokens by playing the Shiba Sharpshooter mobile game where they take the role of a Shiba Inu cowboy and face each other in exciting duels. However, you can also earn tokens by sharing memes and stories in the Campfire Story sessions. You can also earn valuable rewards playing the Lucky Lasso Lottery, and you can even stake your $SHIBASHOOT tokens for an APY of 830% in the Cactus Staking section. There is plenty to do if you join Shiba Shootout, and a future price pump is practically guaranteed.

The Meme Games - Official Olympic Token Inspired By 2024 Paris Games

Even though the Olympic games are behind us, The Meme Games gives you another chance to get high returns on your investment. It's known as the official Olympic cryptocurrency, and is entirely inspired by the recent Olympic games in France. The project is originally a staking project, but it comes with a twist. Namely, as a $MGMES token holder, you get to choose one of numerous meme characters, including Pepe the Frog, Doge, Shiba Inu, and others, and race them against other memes in exciting 169m dashes.

If you win, you get a 25% token multiplier, which allows you to get more tokens before the first DEX listings. You will get unlimited chances of entering new races, but you will have to stake a portion of your $MGMES tokens before each race. The project is set to go live in 5 days, so hurry up and invest to ride the pump next week!

Final Words

The recent price movements of DOGE and SHIB, as well as many other popular meme coins are proof that the market is evolving, and only the projects designed for long-term sustainability will grow in the next few years. Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Shiba Shootout, and The Meme Games are designed with utility in mind. The are lifting the bar with new features and revolutionary designs, so if you're looking for high-gain potential memes, they are the ones you want to add to your portfolio this September!

