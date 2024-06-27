Cryptocurrencies Experience Losses Across The Board - Ongoing Presales Remain Strong

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's price has dropped over 7% during the last seven days to $60,980.28, marking its lowest point in over a month and approximately 15% below its March peak. Over the past month, it has seen a decline of more than 11%. Other cryptos are experiencing similar price drops, so Ethereum's price dropped by 10% during the last 30 days.
On the other hand, Dogecoin dropped by 25%, Shiba Inu by 29%, and Pepe by 21% during the same period. It is not the best period for cryptocurrencies that have been on the market for a while now, but there are a few ongoing presales that remain strong that investors should keep on their radar. We will cover five of them in this article, so let's get to it!
The Best 5 Ongoing Presales Showing Strenght
Seeing the price dips of major cryptos certainly impacts investors, who may start doubting their investing strategies and push them to create new ones. The current situation is not optimistic, but the crypto market goes through various cycles, and according to some analysts, the bull run is ahead. This is why preparations are necessary, and investing in cryptos on presale often leads to the best results. These are the cryptos that are currently available on presale and going strong without signs of slowing down:
PlayDoge ($PLAY)
WienerAI ($WAI)
BaseDawgz ($DAWGZ)
Fight Night ($FNIO)
Discover the details and features of these cryptocurrencies that explain why their presales remain strong despite challenging market conditions!
1. PlayDoge ($PLAY) – The Top Meme Coin Combining Fun and Real Rewards
PlayDoge is emerging as the top choice for crypto investors looking for a fun way to enrich their investing experience and earn at the same time. This meme coin is so appealing because the theme is extremely popular: Shiba Inu combined this time with Tamagotchi pets that used to be extremely popular across the globe. The kids who used to love this game are now serious crypto investors aiming to bring this theme back to life.
Investors will be able to play this game on their mobile phones, which is a huge plus. The users will be able to install it on iOS and Android devices, which will surely make things a lot easier. Early investors can purchase $PLAY tokens at lower prices during the presale phase, with prices increasing every few days. Since its launch, PlayDoge has garnered significant interest, so make sure you secure your portion of the $PLAY tokens in time!
2. WienerAI ($WAI) - Unique Meme Coin Blending Blockchain, AI, and Canine Charm Poised for Growth
Meme coins have progressed from the original idea of bringing humor and lightness to the market. Now, there is a concrete utility that investors can rely on, and WienerAl is a prime example of it. This interesting meme coin blends the benefits of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and the fun that a small dog brings. With the current excitement surrounding the AI and blockchain sectors, investors are bullish on $WAI's potential to excel in the upcoming bull market.
In addition, with plenty of memes on its X channel, it attracts plenty of attention. However, the benefits don't end there since staking is included, and the current APY is 180%. With more than $6 million raised, it is obvious that the features of this project are widely recognized, so join early investors before its presale ends!
3. BaseDawgz ($DAWGZ) - Cross-Blockchain Meme Coin Embracing Share2Earn Model
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a new cryptocurrency leveraging Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies to enable cross-blockchain transactions. This functionality allows investors on Solana, Base, Ethereum, Binance, and Avalanche to purchase and hold $DAWGZ in their blockchain wallets. With established meme coin communities on Base, Solana, and Ethereum, $DAWGZ has the potential for significant growth.
Another reason for this meme coin's enormous popularity is the share-to-earn model that this project embraces. This means that users who share memes on the X platform will be rewarded with $DAWGZ tokens. The community is growing, and more than $2 million has been raised, showing the project's obvious growth potential. Join early investors and explore everything this project offers before the official listings!
4. Fight Night ($FNIO) - A Tribute to Boxing Legends in Virtual Reality
FightNight is a recently launched meme coin that has garnered interest due to its tribute to boxing icons Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. The project unfolds in a virtual setting where Tyson is transported into a pixelated realm after being struck by lightning. There, he meets the legendary Muhammad Ali, who provides him with enchanted gloves to confront Jake and his cohorts.
At the heart of the $FNIO experience lies its retro-style boxing game. Players assume the role of Tyson, participating in exciting boxing matches where every action is logged on the blockchain. This gameplay offers numerous opportunities for players to accumulate $FNIO tokens, adding a rewarding dimension to the immersive experience, which is why this meme coin has found a place on our list.
Conclusion
We will closely monitor how the values of major cryptocurrencies evolve in the upcoming period. However, given the current market trends, taking wise investment steps now is essential to position yourself advantageously. Among the promising opportunities are meme coins such as $PLAY, $WAI, $DAWGZ, $SEAL, and $FNIO.
These coins are demonstrating significant potential and could experience substantial growth in the near future. Making strategic investment decisions is crucial for capitalizing on the potential rise of these meme coins, so make sure you use this opportunity wisely!