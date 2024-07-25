Hub4Business

Crypto Markets Stabilize After Slight Recovery - New Projects Destined For Explosive Gains In 2024

Discover the new projects, Pepe Unchained, Meme Games, WienerAI, PlayDoge, and Shiba Shootout, destined for explosive growth.

Crypto Markets
Crypto Markets
info_icon

The cryptocurrency market has slightly recovered, bringing hope to all investors. This period, following a deep downturn, allows investors to take a breath and delve into new opportunities.

Investors are now cautiously looking to 2024, anticipating which new projects will deliver the next wave of explosive gains. This article delves into the current market situation and highlights five promising projects.

Stay with us to learn more about Pepe Unchained, Meme Games, WienerAI, PlayDoge, and Shiba Shootout. These projects generate buzz and show significant potential for growth in the coming year.

>>Buy the best new project!<<<

Crypto market rebounds after turbulence

The crypto market experienced turbulence in the second half of the year, with price fluctuations causing uncertainty among investors. However, recent trends indicate a slight recovery, which has led to a more stable environment.

Crypto prices have been up since Monday, as Bitcoin rebounded above $67k. This is the first time since mid-June that Bitcoin reached this level. The main reason for the growth was the end of Biden's presidential campaign. Crypto prices were also up last week, after Donald Trump, nominated crypto-friendly Senator J.D. Vance for his running mate.

Because of this, Ethereum also jumped to $3.5k and is back to its mid-July levels. The crypto is still far below its all-time high of $4.8k. But, Ethereum ETF issuers received approvals for their S-1 filings, meaning Americans will get access to this crypto via easy-to-trade vehicles possibly on Tuesday.

The market resilience suggests there are still robust opportunities for growth. Analysts eye new projects that could become new Ethereum or Bitcoin. Here is more about them.

>>Buy the best new project!<<<

Pepe Unchained: A game changer in the meme coin market

Transforming onto a Layer 2 blockchain, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) offers enhanced speed, security, and cost-effectiveness. This new project has quickly gained traction with its unique approach and impressive staking rewards.

Investors are drawn to $PEPU for its potential to deliver substantial returns. By staking $PEPU coins, investors can earn passive rewards with an APY of 384%. This high APY has attracted significant interest. Further, the project is revolutionizing Pepe memes, creating the first-ever Pepe blockchain!

Early investment could be particularly advantageous. Currently, $PEPU has raised over $5.1 million in funds. The presale stage is progressing well, and a new stage is coming soon, promising a price increase. Experts believe $PEPU could become one of the top meme coins in 2024, offering lucrative returns for early adopters.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Meme Games: Where Fun Meets Profit

Meme Games
info_icon

The Meme Games is an innovative project that blends gaming with cryptocurrency. The crypto community has made this new project the 'official' Olympic meme coin. Everyone has the chance to light their Olympic torch with their favorite coin.

Participants choose from five top meme athletes: Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo. If your selected athlete wins the Meme Games event, you earn a 25% bonus on your token purchase. Players are encouraged to participate multiple times, as each new purchase and athlete selection enhances their chances of securing a bonus. This feature adds an exciting competitive edge to the presale process.

The Meme Games presale has just started and has already raised over $230k in funds. The presale runs concurrently with the Olympic events, concluding on September 8th, 2024, alongside the Paralympics closing ceremony. The launch on DEXs will be on September 10th.

Because it blends fun with profit, Meme Games has the potential to be a major player in the meme coin market. Analysts are already saying this is a new crypto to watch!

>>>Buy Meme Games Now!<<<

WienerAI: Merging memes with AI

WienerAI
info_icon

WienerAI is a groundbreaking project that blends memes with artificial intelligence, creating significant potential for investors. Central to the project is an AI trading bot designed to identify the best trading opportunities, saving investors time and helping them make optimal decisions.

The bot features a user-friendly interface and offers zero-fee trading, enhancing trading results and providing a competitive edge. Additionally, investors can stake $WAI tokens to earn an annual percentage yield (APY) of 145%, offering a lucrative passive income.

Many popular investors view $WAI as the future of crypto. Early investment is recommended before the presale ends to secure lower prices. So far, this new project has raised over $7.3 million in its presale which ends in eight days. Don't hesitate to buy this gem during its presale as it might be the next crypto to explode!

>>>Buy WienerAI Now!<<<

PlayDoge: Revolutionizing Web3 gaming

PlayDoge merges the excitement of gaming with cryptocurrency potential. This project transforms the classic Tamagotchi into a digital pet, featuring advanced graphics, touchscreen capabilities, and blockchain technology.

With PlayDoge, players earn tokens by caring for their virtual pets in a 2D retro game. Activities include feeding, training, entertaining, and resting. The happier your pet, the more tokens you earn. These tokens can be staked for an APY of 83%, offering a steady stream of passive income.

The PlayDoge app will soon be available for download, enhancing the gaming experience. This new project presale has successfully raised over $5.8 million. Act fast if you're interested; the presale will soon progress to the next stage, leading to a $ PLAY price increase. PlayDoge is a multi-chain project and you can buy it using two chains.

Advertisement

>>>Buy PlayDoge Now!<<<

Shiba Shootout: The ultimate Wild West meme coin adventure

Shiba Shootout blends the Wild West with meme culture in a unique play-to-earn (P2E) game. Set in the town of Shiba Gulch, players engage in epic gun battles featuring Marshal Shiba and Shiba Sharpshooters.

This mobile crypto game offers a distinctive gaming experience. Players earn $SHIBASHOOT tokens through battles and the Lucky Lasso Lottery. Early investors can enjoy impressive staking rewards and referral bonuses.

Shiba Shootout's community-driven features, like Token Governance Roundups, allow investors to vote on key project decisions, keeping the community involved.

The project has raised over $770K, and the next presale phase will start soon. As the presale progresses, the price of $SHIBASHOOT will rise. If you're interested in this meme coin presale, act quickly before the price increases.

Advertisement

>>>Buy Shiba Shootout Now!<<<

Conclusion: New projects on the horizon

Don't miss out on these top presale coins for explosive gains in 2024. Early investments in new projects like Pepe Unchained, Meme Games, WienerAI, PlayDoge, and Shiba Shootout not only provide the potential for substantial returns but also allow investors to be part of groundbreaking innovations in the cryptocurrency space. Each of these brings unique features and strong community support, setting them apart from the competition.

>>Buy the best new project!<<<

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  2. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  2. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  3. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  4. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
  5. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 4 Dead In Pune Monsoon Mayhem; Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Ops At Mumbai Airport
  2. Asaram Bapu: A Godman’s Rise And Fall From Grace
  3. Karnataka Assembly Adopts Resolutions Against Delimitation, 'One Nation-One Election' Move, NEET
  4. Haryana: Doctors Go On Strike, Services Hit In Govt Hospitals
  5. Bengal Governor Urges Mamata Not To Make ‘Politically Motivated’ Remarks On Bangladesh Situation
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Abhay Deol Makes Shocking Revelation About His Sexuality: Have Embraced All Experiences In My Life
  3. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Review: Taapsee Pannu's Past Catches Up To Her As She Continues Living With Vikrant Massey
  4. Viral Pic: Salman Khan Celebrates Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Birthday With His Entire Family
  5. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details
  2. Netanyahu Addresses US Congress, Ceasefire Talks Delayed: Israel-Gaza War Latest
  3. Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech
  4. FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties
  5. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
Latest Stories
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  3. IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op; People Advised To Stay In
  7. Weather News LIVE: 4 Dead In Pune Monsoon Mayhem; Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Ops At Mumbai Airport
  8. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round