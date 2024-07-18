Hub4Business

Crypto Markets Enter Recovery Mode - Experts Focus On These Meme Coin Presales

The crypto market is finally showing signs of recovery – these new presales are the most promising option for investors.

Meme Coin Presales
After a long period of bear market, it seems that that is now behind us as all major coins are trading in green this week.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB are up 10%, whereas XRP has soared an impressive 20% in the past 7 days. This is a good indicator that the long overdue bull run will ensue in the following weeks.

Therefore, leading industry sources suggest that if you want to make the most profits you should buy Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).

Let’s check out the details below.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Takes Over The Market With Its New Own Blockchain

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is revolutionizing the meme coin sector with its unique Layer 2 blockchain, "Pepe Chain," which offers faster transactions and lower fees compared to Ethereum. This innovative approach not only tackles Ethereum's scalability issues but also enhances user experience with efficient staking, trading, and interaction on the Pepe Chain.

Pepe Unchained
The presale of $PEPU has been a massive success, raising over $3.9 million, with early investors benefiting from the lowest entry prices and the potential for significant returns.

Pepe Unchained also boasts incredibly high staking rewards, with early participants enjoying rates over 500% APY, which incentivizes long-term holding and network stability​. The roadmap includes continuous enhancements to the ecosystem, making $PEPU not just a meme coin but a robust digital asset with real-world utility and a strong community focus.

The Meme Games ($MGMES) Is Considered The ‘’Offical’’ Meme Coin For The Olympics

The Meme Games ($MGAMES) is making waves in the meme coin arena with its robust ecosystem designed to engage and reward its community.

The roadmap for The Meme Games is ambitious, with plans to launch a series of engaging meme-based games, community events, and innovative features like augmented reality integrations and a fully on-chain game center​. The project's focus on combining fun with financial incentives aims to create a vibrant and interactive community.

The Meme Games ($MGAMES)
The presale has generated significant interest, providing early investors with the chance to acquire $MGAMES at a favorable price point of $0.009 per $MGMES. Since its ICO launch 24 hours ago, the project amassed over $110k which is only going to rise as the presale progresses.

WienerAI ($WAI) Combines Crypto and Artificial Intelligence To Attract Investors

WienerAI ($WAI) is a new cryptocurrency that has gained significant attention due to its combination of meme coin appeal and AI-driven utility.

The tokenomics are transparent and straightforward. Out of the 69 billion tokens, 30% is for the presale, 20% for staking, 20% for community rewards, 20% for marketing and 10% for DEX/CEX listings.

This project has raised over $7.5 million during its presale, which is set to end on July 31. This project integrates an AI-powered trading bot that offers seamless, fee-free trading and MEV protection, enhancing the trading experience for users.

Additionally, WienerAI provides significant staking rewards, currently at 150% APY, which has attracted a dedicated community of over 15k followers on X. The token is expected to be listed on multiple leading exchanges soon, potentially leading to significant price increases​.

PlayDoge ($PLAY) Aims To Capture A Large Portion of the Play2Earn Sector With Its New Mobile Game

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a cryptocurrency project that combines the classic virtual pet game, Tamagotchi, with blockchain technology. Players take care of their virtual pet, PlayDoge, by feeding, entertaining, and ensuring it gets enough rest. By doing so, they earn $PLAY tokens, which can be used within the game for transactions and special features.

PlayDoge ($PLAY)
The game features retro 8-bit graphics and touch controls, offering a nostalgic yet modern gaming experience. Players can earn $PLAY tokens by engaging with their pets and playing mini-games, which are both fun and rewarding.

The presale is making headlines as it gained over $5.7 million in record time. This achievement alone is a testament of how much investors believe in this project and the potential it holds.

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) Offers Lucrative Rewards For Its Users

Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a new cryptocurrency that combines the excitement of the Wild West with the popular Shiba Inu meme. This project aims to stand out among other meme coins by offering unique features and a fun, engaging community experience.

Central to Shiba Shootout is a virtual town called Shiba Gulch, where the main character, Marshal Shiba, leads the "Shiba Sharpshooters." This setting isn't just for show; it ties together various elements of the project, making it more engaging for users.

Shiba Shootout
One of the key features is "Cactus Staking," where users can lock their $SHIBASHOOT tokens to earn high rewards. These rewards are visually represented by a growing cactus, encouraging early and sustained participation.

Shiba Shootout's tokenomics support its long-term growth, with a total supply of 2.2 billion tokens allocated for presale, marketing, and staking. This structure helps attract new users, maintain engagement, and provide ongoing rewards.

Additionally, the ongoing presale has had significant success as the fundraising has reached an impressive $680k.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Utilizes Share2Earn Feature And Multi-chain Interoperability to Stand Out From Competitors

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is a new meme coin designed to thrive on the Base blockchain, with interoperability across Ethereum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, and Avalanche. This multi-chain capability allows users to claim, store, and trade $DAWGZ seamlessly across these platforms, enhancing its accessibility and appeal to a broader range of investors.

The project launched its presale with significant success, raising over $2.5 million within a few weeks. The presale price increases by 5% every five days, encouraging early participation.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)
Base Dawgz aims to differentiate itself from other meme coins by emphasizing utility and community engagement. The project features a "share-to-earn" mechanism where users earn points by sharing content related to Base Dawgz on social media. These points can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens. Additionally, users can create referral links and earn a percentage of investments made through their links​.

Conclusion

As the crypto market enters recovery mode investors are eagerly searching for the next big token which will catapult their investments.

Therefore it comes to no surprise that top crypto experts are pointing towards the new presales for the best returns. More specifically, projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), The Meme Games ($MGMES), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) all have enormous potential.

They are all remarkably cheap right now so it’s best to get them while that’s the case!

