Furthermore, with over 55 updates, BlockDAG is honing its focus on efficiency and scalability. Its pioneering X-Miners series stands out for its high hashing power per watt, environmentally friendly mining, and hybrid consensus protocols, competing with the top Bitcoin miners. These attributes ensure effective, sustainable operations and support simultaneous processing on both Bitcoin and Kaspa networks. This intense interest in the presale underscores confidence in BlockDAG’s vision and technological strides, stirring strong investor excitement.