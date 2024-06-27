Crypto Analysts Predict That ETH Will Hit $5,500 By September, Boosting Gains For Emerging Altcoins

Even with the recent market developments, Ethereum is still in the headlines regarding its promising future.
ETH has dropped in price due to being in a larger crypto bull run, but It has had amazing achievements this year.
However, many experts believe that these presales are looking at even better results – PlayDoge ($PLAY), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).
They all promise 100x returns for those who get on the board early.
Let’s take a closer look below.
Ethereum Price Predicted to Soar Amidst the Spot ETF Approval – Investors Turn to Meme Coin Presales for Enormous Returns
Ethereum has experienced a decline in value over the past week, with its price currently standing at approximately $3,300, marking a drop of nearly 5.7%.
Despite this recent dip, the future for Ethereum looks promising, especially after its spot ETF launch. This event is anticipated to have a significant positive impact on the blockchain's trajectory.
Many experts predict that Ethereum's price could see substantial growth, potentially exceeding $5,000 by the end of the summer. Furthermore, there are discussions about the SEC potentially approving ProShares' request to join the spot ETF market.
If this approval goes through, Ethereum could see up to nine spot ETFs, which could trigger a domino effect, boosting the value of not just Ethereum but other cryptocurrencies as well.
Will all this make you enough for your dream vacation? Most likely not.
Leading industry experts are saying that new PlayDoge ($PLAY), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz all have that potential.
Let’s see what they’re all about
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is Looking to Revolutionize the Crypto Market With Its New Mobile Game
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is gearing up to release its mobile game, aiming to tap into the expanding Play2Earn sector with a modern twist on the classic 90s hit, Tamagotchi Pets. This game was a childhood favorite for many, selling over 90 million copies worldwide. At its peak, it seemed like every household had a Tamagotchi.
In the new PlayDoge game, players will care for a virtual pet, similar to the original Tamagotchi. Engaging in various activities with your virtual dog will earn you $PLAY tokens. It's crucial to regularly look after your pet, as neglect can lead to it running away or worse, dying.
The ongoing presale is currently in a phase where you can buy $PLAY tokens for $0.00512 each. There are a total of 40 presale phases, with the price increasing at each stage. So far, the presale has raised over $5 million in a short time, indicating a strong potential for a price surge once the token officially launches.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is Riding the PEPE Meme Wave Bringing Solutions to Previous Problems
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is an upcoming crypto project leveraging the popularity of the PEPE meme coin. Building on the success of its predecessor, the PEPE coin, this new token aims to offer substantial profit opportunities.
One of the key features of Pepe Unchained is its solution to Ethereum’s scalability issues. By transitioning to a layer-2 blockchain, known as the Pepe Chain, it promises transactions that are 100 times faster and significantly more cost-effective than those on Ethereum.
The project has already seen a successful presale, raising over $800,000 just days after the ICO launch. This early success has fueled strong market optimism, with many believing that Pepe Unchained could greatly enhance investors' portfolios once it lists on exchanges.
Token allocation is another strategic advantage for this project. Of the total 8 billion tokens, 30% are reserved for staking, 20% for the presale, and another 20% for marketing efforts. The remaining 30% is evenly split between liquidity, project finance, and chain inventory.
WienerAI ($WAI) Integrates Innovative Artificial Intelligence Technology to Its Advantage Over Competitors.
WienerAI ($WAI) makes its debut in the crypto market with its new presale. The perks of this project are that it features an AI Trading Bot. This bot ensures stable and safe trades for its users by enhancing trade predictability.
It can also predict any possible market hiccups, when are coins entering a bearish or bullish territory, and if the price will jump or drop. Also, the interface is quite user-friendly making it easy to use both for seasoned traders and new ones that are just entering the crypto space.
The presale boasts an impressive $6.4 million in fundraising and the current price of $0.000722 this is considered a steal, being that the next price increase is just $400k away.
Also, staking plays a big part in this project. The project currently offers 181% APY with nearly 62% staked out of the total tokens bought in this phase. It comes as no surprise that the total $WAI rewards came up to 2.1 billion tokens.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Combines Multi-chain Interoperability to Its Advantage
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is another dog-themed meme coin, but it offers several unique advantages. At its core, it utilizes multiple blockchains to enhance cost-effectiveness, reduce transaction fees, and improve speed, stability, and scalability.
While its native blockchain is Base, you can also acquire this token via Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, providing additional flexibility and benefits.
One notable feature of Base Dawgz is its Share2Earn program, which rewards users for creating and sharing content related to Base Dawgz.
Participants earn points that can later be exchanged for $DAWGZ tokens, adding an engaging and rewarding social component to the project.
The presale for Base Dawgz is currently gaining significant momentum, having raised over $2 million at the time of writing. Currently, you can purchase $DAWGZ tokens for as low as $0.00527.
Conclusion
The current market trend had a negative effect on all crypto portfolios.
However, Ethereum's price is expected to rise as we are nearing the beginning of yet another crypto summer. This prediction is backed by numerous achievements that this blockchain had, especially the spot ETF.
Despite all this, investors are saying that the real money is in the meme coin market. More specifically, projects like PlayDoge ($PLAY), Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), and Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) have substantial growth potential.
Buy them before it’s not affordable anymore!