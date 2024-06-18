Hub4Business

Crypto Analysts Are Rallying Behind BlockDAG’s $51.4M Presale Rally; Will It Outpace TRON (TRX) price & Dogecoin (DOGE) News?

Why BlockDAG's innovative technology and rapid growth make it the top investment choice over Tron (TRX) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Learn about key developments and market potential.

BlockDAG
Crypto Analysts Are Rallying Behind BlockDAG’s $51.4M Presale Rally; Will It Outpace TRON (TRX) price & Dogecoin (DOGE) News?
info_icon

BlockDAG is emerging as the standout option for crypto investors, outpacing both Tron and Dogecoin with its groundbreaking technology and strategic milestones. While Tron (TRX) is gaining momentum, and Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing bullish signals, BlockDAG's recent second keynote has captured significant attention. Praised by crypto analyst William Woody, BlockDAG's Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology and low-code/no-code solutions are setting new standards in the industry. With a successful presale raising $51.4 million and over 11.5 billion BDAG coins sold, BlockDAG's innovation and investor interest make it the superior choice in the crypto market.

Tron Price (TRX) Surges: Leading the Altcoins Pack

Tron (TRX) is gaining momentum, surpassing the $0.1150 resistance against the US Dollar. Currently trading above $0.1155 and the 100-hourly simple moving average, TRX is outperforming Bitcoin. A key bullish trend line with support at $0.1160 on the hourly chart indicates potential for further gains. TRX could rise above $0.1180, targeting $0.1200 or even $0.1220.

After Bitcoin and Ethereum's recent declines, Tron remained stable above $0.1120, climbing over 3%. TRX is consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level from the $0.1102 low to the $0.1170 high. Key resistances lie at $0.1180 and $0.1200. A close above $0.1200 might propel TRX toward $0.1225 and potentially $0.1320.

If TRX fails to clear $0.1200, it could correct downward, with initial support at $0.1160 and major support at $0.1150. Investors should watch for potential dips as opportunities to buy.

info_icon

Dogecoin (DOGE) Inverse Head And Shoulders Pattern: A Bullish Breakout Ahead?

Dogecoin’s chart is showing an inverse head and shoulders pattern, a bullish signal identified by crypto analyst Benji Hyam on TradingView. This pattern suggests that Dogecoin might be poised for a rise to new annual highs.

On June 5, Dogecoin initiated a breakout following the formation of this bullish pattern but encountered resistance and declined to around $0.16. Holding the support at $0.158 is crucial for maintaining this upward momentum, as noted by the analyst.

Investors are keeping a close watch on Dogecoin’s performance around this pattern. Many anticipate that if Dogecoin stays above the critical support level, the bullish trend will likely continue. This setup makes Dogecoin an intriguing investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on potential upward movements.

info_icon

Crypto Analyst William Woody Applauds BlockDAG’s Second Keynote

In a recent video on the "Crypto Revolution" YouTube channel, well-known crypto analyst William Woody reviewed BlockDAG's second keynote. He praised it as a groundbreaking event, noting that BlockDAG is the first cryptocurrency to release such a detailed keynote. Woody, who is celebrated for his clear and passionate analyses, emphasized BlockDAG's innovative technology and strategic milestones.

BlockDAG’s presale has been remarkably successful, raising $51.4 million and selling over 11.6 billion BDAG coins across 18 batches. The current Batch 18 is priced at $0.0122, reflecting a 1120% increase from the initial price in Batch 1. Additionally, BlockDAG has generated $3.3 million from miner sales, with over 7,700 miners sold.

According to Woody, BlockDAG's keynote showcased several critical advancements, particularly its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) chain technology. This technology simplifies the development of decentralized applications (dApps) through low-code/no-code solutions, making it accessible even to those without technical expertise. BlockDAG has reached significant milestones, such as the imminent mainnet launch and substantial ecosystem expansion, garnering attention from prominent outlets like Forbes and Bloomberg.

info_icon

Woody’s positive review adds considerable credibility to BlockDAG, attracting a growing community of investors. With its innovative technology and influential endorsements, BlockDAG is poised for a potential 30,000x return on investment, positioning itself as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market.

Takeaway

Investors seeking the best opportunities in the crypto market should prioritize BlockDAG over Tron and Dogecoin. While TRX is benefiting from bullish trends and DOGE shows potential for a breakout, BlockDAG’s advanced DAG technology, substantial presale success, and positive endorsements from experts like William Woody highlight its unparalleled growth potential. The imminent mainnet launch and continuous ecosystem expansion solidify BlockDAG's position as a leader in the cryptocurrency world.

info_icon

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; After Chennai, Patna Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail
  2. Congress Attacks 'Reel Minister' Ashwini Vaishnaw, Modi Govt Over Kanchanjungha Express Accident
  3. 'Will Struggle To Survive','Great Discontent': Cong MP Rahul Gandhi's Big Claims On Modi 3.0
  4. From Critiquing Nuclear Policy To Refusing National Award: Arundhati Roy's Many Run-Ins With The Government
  5. 'Why Did You Do This To Me?': Man Kills Ex With Spanner On Crowded Road Over Suspicion Of New Relationship
Entertainment News
  1. Sunil Lahri On Arun Govil Playing Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana': He Is Crushing His Own Personality
  2. Kalki Koechlin Starts Shooting For ‘Her Story’ In Antichan-des-Frotignes, France
  3. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  4. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  5. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
Sports News
  1. Rohit Sharma On ICC T20 World Cup: Amidst The Hustle, We're Prepared; Men In Blue Keen To Do Something Special In Super 8
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Five Indian Shotgun Shooters To Lock And Load For Gold; Summer Games Squad Revealed
  4. Stepan Avagyan Memorial: GM Arjun Erigaisi Wins, Reaches Career-High 4th Spot In Live Rating
  5. Chennaiyin FC Sign Promising Young Forward Gurkirat Singh
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; After Chennai, Patna Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions