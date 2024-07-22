Hub4Business

Crypto Analyst Says These Altcoins Are Set To Surge In The Crypto Bull Run

ETFSwap (ETFS) is among the altcoins that are set to surge in the crypto bull run, leading Avalanche (AVAX) and Render (RNDR).

Crypto analyst Cody of the Altcoin Buzz YouTube channel recently discussed altcoins that have the potential to make massive price moves in this crypto bull run. ETFSwap (ETFS) has also entered the mix, given that the current crypto landscape provides more bullish momentum for the token.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Set To Rule Altcoins In This Crypto Bull Run

ETFS, the native token of ETFSwap, a blockchain-based investment platform, is set to rule in this crypto bull run. It undoubtedly has the most bullish outlook among altcoins thanks to the imminent launch of the Spot Ethereum ETFs and Donald Trump’s candidacy, which Cody noted are expected to spark a continuation of the crypto bull run.

ETFSwap (ETFS) is set to benefit massively from the launch of the Spot Ethereum ETFs because these funds will be tokenized on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform alongside other exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The ETFS token is primed for a massive price surge because the trading platform is expected to witness an influx of users looking to invest in these ETFs.

The DeFi platform provides a more straightforward way to invest in these ETFs than centralized trading platforms. Its decentralized nature means that investors do not need authorization before investing in these traditional assets. The trading platform has also spared users the hassles of customer verification processes by making its Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements non-mandatory.

ETFSwap (ETFS) has also introduced leverage trading for these ETFs, allowing investors to use up to 50x leverage on each trade. The trading platform boasts artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools that provide traders with the best ETF recommendations based on their analysis of several market data.

The ETFSwap platform is well placed to enjoy massive success in this crypto bull run, especially with crypto ETFs being a leading narrative in this market cycle. This translates to significant demand for ETFS as the altcoin is what provides investors with access to the ETFs on the platform.

ETFSwap (ETFS) is also expected to enjoy an increased demand as the crypto bull run progressed, with more crypto ETFs expected to be approved going forward. Analysts predict that the altcoin could enjoy a 100x price gain as more crypto ETFs like the Spot Solana ETFs get approved.

These crypto ETFs also look likely to be more approved now, seeing as crypto has become a major talking point before the US presidential elections. As such, investors accumulating ETFSwap (ETFS) at its current price of $0.0183 is undoubtedly a steal, given how high the token will surge.

ETFSwap (ETFS) also has a bullish outlook given how the team is committed to its long-term success. They were recently verified and certified by Solidproof, a move that has further boosted investors’ confidence to further accumulate the altcoin.

Avalanche (AVAX) And Render (RNDR) Also Set For Significant Price Surges

Cody highlighted Avalanche (AVAX) and Render (RNDR) as altcoins that could enjoy significant price surges in this crypto bull run. The analyst cited a recent analysis that showed that Avalanche (AVAX) could enjoy a 200% bullish rally between August and September later this year. The altcoin already looks primed for such a massive move to the upside seeing how it has rebounded by over 7% in the last seven days.

For Render (RNDR), Cody cited data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, which revealed that the altcoin is among the most notable tokens witnessing a rise in address activity. Santiment noted that rising levels of wallets interacting on the network is historically a sign of future bullish behavior, meaning that Render (RNDR) could witness significant price surges in this crypto bull run.

ETFSwap (ETFS)
Conclusion

ETFSwap (ETFS) is undoubtedly the best investment option among these altcoins considering the price gains that it is set to enjoy compared to Avalanche (AVAX) and Render (RNDR). ETFSwap (ETFS) also offers a better risk-reward heading into the latter parts of this crypto bull run since it is still way undervalued at its current price.

