Crypto Analyst Says These Altcoins Are Set To Surge In The Crypto Bull Run

Avalanche (AVAX) And Render (RNDR) Also Set For Significant Price Surges

Cody highlighted Avalanche (AVAX) and Render (RNDR) as altcoins that could enjoy significant price surges in this crypto bull run. The analyst cited a recent analysis that showed that Avalanche (AVAX) could enjoy a 200% bullish rally between August and September later this year. The altcoin already looks primed for such a massive move to the upside seeing how it has rebounded by over 7% in the last seven days.