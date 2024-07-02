Hub4Business

Crypto Alert: Investors Rush to BlockDAG After Soaring 1300% ROI, Leaving Ethereum & Notcoin In Turmoil!

Discover why BlockDAG is outshining Ethereum and Notcoin with its impressive 1300% ROI. Investors are taking notice!

BlockDAG
info_icon

As Ethereum (ETH) sees a decline in whale activity and Notcoin (NOT) battles price drops, BlockDAG has emerged as a beacon for discerning investors, boasting a 1300% return since its presale began. The launch of its 19th Batch, where prices spiked to $0.014, has piqued widespread interest. The sophisticated technology and savvy promotional strategies behind BlockDAG have propelled it forward, marking it as a potential breakthrough star in the crypto universe.

Ethereum Sees Dwindling Whale Activity

The recent decline in Ethereum whale transactions has alarmed investors. With over $80 million in liquidations due to the reduced frequency of these large-scale transactions, potential market instability is a growing concern. This significant drop in activity among major investors raises questions about the future trajectory of ETH prices. Analysts are keeping a close watch on the situation, paying particular attention to any further changes in whale behavior and their potential impact on the market.

info_icon

Notcoin Caught in a Downward Spiral

The latest market analysis indicates that Notcoin is struggling to break free from its bearish trends. Despite occasional upticks, the general sentiment around Notcoin’s price remains guarded. Investors should monitor market trends closely, as the bearish outlook is expected to continue. Notcoin’s price is influenced by wider market conditions and unique internal factors. Participants in the market are advised to be cautious and not base decisions on short-term price changes.

Notcoin
info_icon

BlockDAG Celebrates a $55.2M Presale Milestone

BlockDAG is making waves in the cryptocurrency sector, with whales and other investors consistently snapping up BDAG coins. The first batch alone provided investors with a stunning 1300% return, enticing significant interest from the crypto community. With Batch 19's launch, the value of BDAG has risen to $0.014, pushing total presale profits beyond $55.2 million. These impressive gains are supported by BlockDAG’s cutting-edge technology.

info_icon

Further, BlockDAG has enhanced its scalability, quickened transaction times, boosted security, and introduced a Low-code/No-code platform that simplifies smart contract and NFT creation. This platform allows even beginners to craft utility tokens, meme tokens, and NFTs using straightforward templates.

BlockDAG's appeal is further amplified by its adept marketing of these features. Events such as the Keynote 2 release "From the Moon" and showcases in global hubs like Tokyo, London, and Las Vegas have created significant buzz.

Praise from prominent outlets like Cointelegraph, Forbes, and Bloomberg has also significantly strengthened BlockDAG’s position in the market. With such strong backing and continuous technological advances, BlockDAG is swiftly climbing the ranks, setting new standards in crypto presales, and reshaping investor expectations.

BlockDAG Spearheads the Crypto Presale Revolution

BlockDAG’s substantial 1300% ROI underscores its explosive growth potential, attracting keen investors and positioning it as a frontrunner in the cryptocurrency scene. As the interest in Ethereum wanes and Notcoin faces valuation issues, BlockDAG continues to draw investors, spurred by its promising prospects and dynamic progress. With its innovative technologies and strategic marketing, BlockDAG is poised to redefine the crypto presale landscape, emerging as a key player reshaping the sector.

info_icon

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  2. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  3. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  4. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  5. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
Sports News
  1. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  3. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; Stock Market Hits Lifetime High In Early Trade
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign