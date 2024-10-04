Copper: The Backbone Of India’s Renewable Energy Revolution Amidst Soaring Demand And Supply Challenges

The expected growth in copper demand is unprecedented. According to S&P Global, energy transition-related applications are anticipated to account for nearly 21 million metric tons (MMt) of total demand by 2035 in India. This increase reflects the rapid electrification of transportation and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure across the nation. For instance, the rise of EVs is expected to significantly escalate copper usage, with estimates suggesting an increase from around 2.7 MMt in 2022 to approximately 5.5 MMt by 2035. Furthermore, offshore wind farms require about five metric tons of copper per megawatt (MW) of installed capacity, while solar facilities consume around 2.3 metric tons per MW.