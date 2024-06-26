Hub4Business

Community Backing Boosts BlockDAG Presale to Hit $5M Daily & Dogecoin Holders Show Resilience Alongside Fantom Development

Explore how BlockDAG's presale is set to climb by $5M daily, showing community trust. Discover the Dogecoin holder's resilience & Fantom's ongoing blockchain development.

BlockDAG
Community Backing Boosts BlockDAG Presale to Hit $5M Daily & Dogecoin Holders Show Resilience Alongside Fantom Development
info_icon

One of the most trending cryptos nowadays is BlockDAG, its presale is rapidly accelerating, marking a significant event in the crypto market with its daily sales surging to $5 million, amassing $53.5 million and selling over 11.8 billion coins. This remarkable growth, juxtaposed with the consistent dedication of Dogecoin holders and the innovative Fantom development, underscores the vibrant dynamics of the crypto landscape. BlockDAG's strategy has captivated a broad investor base successfully, reflecting strong community trust and the potential for a swift conclusion of the presale within a few months.

The Resilience of Dogecoin Holders Signals Stability

Despite market volatility, Dogecoin investors remain committed to holding onto their assets. This steadfast approach by Dogecoin holders is exemplified by the significant increase in the Coins' Holding Time, suggesting a preference for holding over selling.

info_icon

The persistence of Dogecoin holders in keeping their stakes steady could lead to reduced selling pressure and subsequent potential uplift in Dogecoin's value. Moreover, Dogecoin holders’s resilience aligns with promising technical indicators and on-chain data, hinting at a favourable shift in momentum. If this trend continues, Dogecoin holders might see a stabilisation in value, reinforcing the strategy to hold.

Fantom Foundation Funds Sonic Blockchain

The Fantom Foundation is significantly advancing Fantom (FTM) development by directing a substantial resource allocation to the Sonic Labs Innovator Fund, aiming at supporting projects transitioning to the Sonic network. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the blockchain's infrastructure and attract dApp developers and strategic partners.

info_icon

The fund was creatively generated without increasing the total token supply, showcasing strategic financial management. Furthermore, the foundation focuses on technological integration fostering community engagement through various incentive programs. This approach underscores a growing trend among blockchain networks to utilise incentives to drive development and attract top talent.

BlockDAG to Hit 15,000 TPS with Innovative DAG Technology

BlockDAG's live presale has quickly become a testament to the robust community trust it commands within the crypto market. The presale's daily sales, escalating from $500,000 to a staggering $5 million, reflect growing investor confidence and enthusiasm around BlockDAG's offerings.

This surge is underpinned by the project's impressive performance, which has already garnered $53.5 million through selling over 11.8 billion coins until batch 18 which is priced at $0.0122. With an ambitious goal of hitting $0.05 per coin at launch, BlockDAG offers an amazing ROI which could reach 30,000x. The accelerating sales pace suggests the presale could conclude within a few months as it maintains its current trajectory.

info_icon

A significant factor fueling this interest is BlockDAG's exceptional transaction speed, which sets it apart in a competitive crypto market. Leveraging its unique Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, BlockDAG is ready to achieve a high throughput of 10,000-15,000 transactions per second (TPS), ensuring nearly instantaneous transaction confirmations.

This capability is critical in high-volume, time-sensitive scenarios, making BlockDAG a prime investment choice for those looking to capitalise on fast and efficient digital transactions. Moreover, the platform's promise of low transaction fees with high scalability enhances its attractiveness as a formidable technology for supporting diverse and critical applications. This combination of speed, efficiency, and robust community engagement positions BlockDAG as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to maximise returns in the crypto market.

Key Takeaways

BlockDAG differentiates itself in the crypto market with unmatched transaction speeds and a compelling investment prospect. The platform achieves an impressive throughput of 10,000-15,000 TPS and is poised to hit a launch price of $0.05 per coin, forecasting a 30,000x ROI. This blend of high efficiency, rapid development, and substantial financial promise positions BlockDAG as the superior choice for investors aiming to maximise returns.

info_icon

Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch
  3. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  4. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
  5. Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan
  2. 'Kinds Of Kindness': Emma Stone Leads The Way At London Premiere
  3. Junaid Khan Shares His Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film 'Maharaj': He Quite Liked It
  4. Chunky Panday Reveals He Has Seen Some Producers Who Resemble His Character In 'Industry'
  5. Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  2. England-W Vs New Zealand-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W On TV And Online
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Alan Shearer Critical Of Gareth Southgate's Tactics
  5. Portugal Vs Georgia Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. 'Leaving NATO In Good Hands': Mark Rutte Appointed As NATO Secretary-General | All About The Former Dutch PM
  2. Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!
  3. Pope Calls Drug Traffickers 'Murderers,' Blasts Liberalisation Laws As 'Fantasy' At UN Event
  4. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  5. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General