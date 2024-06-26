Community Backing Boosts BlockDAG Presale to Hit $5M Daily & Dogecoin Holders Show Resilience Alongside Fantom Development

One of the most trending cryptos nowadays is BlockDAG, its presale is rapidly accelerating, marking a significant event in the crypto market with its daily sales surging to $5 million, amassing $53.5 million and selling over 11.8 billion coins. This remarkable growth, juxtaposed with the consistent dedication of Dogecoin holders and the innovative Fantom development, underscores the vibrant dynamics of the crypto landscape. BlockDAG's strategy has captivated a broad investor base successfully, reflecting strong community trust and the potential for a swift conclusion of the presale within a few months.
The Resilience of Dogecoin Holders Signals Stability
Despite market volatility, Dogecoin investors remain committed to holding onto their assets. This steadfast approach by Dogecoin holders is exemplified by the significant increase in the Coins' Holding Time, suggesting a preference for holding over selling.
The persistence of Dogecoin holders in keeping their stakes steady could lead to reduced selling pressure and subsequent potential uplift in Dogecoin's value. Moreover, Dogecoin holders’s resilience aligns with promising technical indicators and on-chain data, hinting at a favourable shift in momentum. If this trend continues, Dogecoin holders might see a stabilisation in value, reinforcing the strategy to hold.
Fantom Foundation Funds Sonic Blockchain
The Fantom Foundation is significantly advancing Fantom (FTM) development by directing a substantial resource allocation to the Sonic Labs Innovator Fund, aiming at supporting projects transitioning to the Sonic network. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the blockchain's infrastructure and attract dApp developers and strategic partners.
The fund was creatively generated without increasing the total token supply, showcasing strategic financial management. Furthermore, the foundation focuses on technological integration fostering community engagement through various incentive programs. This approach underscores a growing trend among blockchain networks to utilise incentives to drive development and attract top talent.
BlockDAG to Hit 15,000 TPS with Innovative DAG Technology
BlockDAG's live presale has quickly become a testament to the robust community trust it commands within the crypto market. The presale's daily sales, escalating from $500,000 to a staggering $5 million, reflect growing investor confidence and enthusiasm around BlockDAG's offerings.
This surge is underpinned by the project's impressive performance, which has already garnered $53.5 million through selling over 11.8 billion coins until batch 18 which is priced at $0.0122. With an ambitious goal of hitting $0.05 per coin at launch, BlockDAG offers an amazing ROI which could reach 30,000x. The accelerating sales pace suggests the presale could conclude within a few months as it maintains its current trajectory.
A significant factor fueling this interest is BlockDAG's exceptional transaction speed, which sets it apart in a competitive crypto market. Leveraging its unique Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, BlockDAG is ready to achieve a high throughput of 10,000-15,000 transactions per second (TPS), ensuring nearly instantaneous transaction confirmations.
This capability is critical in high-volume, time-sensitive scenarios, making BlockDAG a prime investment choice for those looking to capitalise on fast and efficient digital transactions. Moreover, the platform's promise of low transaction fees with high scalability enhances its attractiveness as a formidable technology for supporting diverse and critical applications. This combination of speed, efficiency, and robust community engagement positions BlockDAG as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to maximise returns in the crypto market.
Key Takeaways
BlockDAG differentiates itself in the crypto market with unmatched transaction speeds and a compelling investment prospect. The platform achieves an impressive throughput of 10,000-15,000 TPS and is poised to hit a launch price of $0.05 per coin, forecasting a 30,000x ROI. This blend of high efficiency, rapid development, and substantial financial promise positions BlockDAG as the superior choice for investors aiming to maximise returns.
