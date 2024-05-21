Hub4Business

Chainlink (LINK) Completes Testing With JPMorgan and Other Major US Banks: Ethereum (ETH) Breaks Above $3K; Rollblock (RBLK) Changes Gambling Forever

KangaMoon, Chainlink and Ethereum among the tokens projected to witness massive rallies in the coming months.

Chainlink
Amid the upcoming bull market, Chainlink and the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the world's largest securities and settlement system, have completed testing with JPMorgan and other major US banks to accelerate the tokenization of funds. Meanwhile, Ethereum has broken through the $3,000 mark with Bitcoin establishing support above $65,000 in a move that will trigger more rallies.

In another development, Rollblock's (RBLK) new novel idea, which will forever change the gambling industry, has attracted whales in its ongoing presale. Notable crypto analysts have picked the RBLK token as one of the top crypto coins to invest in May. More details below.

Rollblock Novel Ideas Set To Change the GambleFi Industry

With the gambling industry facing numerous issues, such as trust and security, Rollblock is coming up with new ideas that will change the gambling market landscape. Rollblock is a new GambleFi platform that will close the gap between DeFi and CeFi games while bringing the best from both worlds.

As the world's first community-backed crypto casino, Rollblock prioritizes security and trust. Using blockchain technology, Rollblock ensures that all transactions are permanent and immutable, making it difficult to alter bets when placed. Also, all transactions in Rollblock are encrypted to protect users' data and assets, making it one of the top crypto coins to buy without worrying about data breaches.

Regarding legal compliance, Rollblock is fully operational and operates as a fully licensed entity. The Rollblock native token, RBLK, is in stage 2 of the presale and sold for just $0.012. Buying the token comes with various advantages. The RBLK is the currency used by players in the casino. Players can stake the token for rewards. It is also used to distribute rewards, cashback, etc.

Notably, joining the Rollblock platform is easy as it does not require KYC. All a user needs to do is sign up with email, deposit crypto, and start playing games. There is a hold-and-earn program in which token holders get a percentage of the weekly revenue generated from the platform. With the global gambling market projected to grow at a rate of 6.6% to $744.8B in 2028, Rollblock is one of the best cryptos to invest in now.

Chainlink (LINK) Completes Testing With Major US Banks

Chainlink and DTCC have completed testing with major US banks, including JPMorgan, in a move that experts think will fasten the tokenization of real-world assets. The purpose of the pilot project named “Smart NAV” was to develop a standardized process for bringing and disseminating fund data on multiple blockchains using the Chainlinks interoperability protocol CCIP.

This development is in continuation of Chainlink's tokenization trials as the concept of tokenization continues to gain traction. Meanwhile, Chainlink's price has gained over 25% in the past month and 17% in the past week as news filters the market. The Chainlink trading volume and market cap are witnessing massive rallies. As such, most Chainlink price predictions tip the coin price to hit $40 in May, making it one of the best cryptos to invest in now.

Bitcoin Price Breaks Above $65,000

Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency, has continued its bullish momentum. Having established support above $70,000 in March, the token price retraced as a result of the market downturn. However, the token is heading to the moon again.

The Bitcoin trading volume and market cap have increased considerably in the past month based on CoinMarketCap data. The Bitcoin market sentiment is neutral, with the Fear and Greed Index showing Greed (59). With the spot Bitcoin ETF inflow turning positive in the past week, numerous crypto experts forecast Bitcoin to establish support above $74,000 before the end of Q2.

