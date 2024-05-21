Notably, joining the Rollblock platform is easy as it does not require KYC. All a user needs to do is sign up with email, deposit crypto, and start playing games. There is a hold-and-earn program in which token holders get a percentage of the weekly revenue generated from the platform. With the global gambling market projected to grow at a rate of 6.6% to $744.8B in 2028, Rollblock is one of the best cryptos to invest in now.