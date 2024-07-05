Render's Downtrend: Analysis and Future Outlook

Render is currently in a bearish phase, with its price hovering around the 200-day EMA after a substantial 25% drop over the past two weeks, now trading near $7.6. The $7 mark is a crucial support point; if it fails, the price might tumble to $5.5. Investor interest appears to wane, as indicated by a three-month low in social volume and dominance. Render's market position is also shrinking, with a market cap of $2.86 billion and a circulating supply of 388.65 million tokens.